Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Associated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income Available To Common Equity Of $99 Million, Or $0.59 Per Common Share


2025-04-24 04:32:50
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $99 million, or $0.59 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These amounts compare to a loss of $164 million, or $1.03 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and earnings of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"2025 is off to a strong start at Associated Bank," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "During the first quarter, we achieved several key milestones of our strategic plan, completing our commercial expansion, achieving a record-high net promoter score, and finalizing the balance sheet repositioning we announced in December. Importantly, the emerging momentum from our initiatives helped us deliver another strong financial quarter, with over $500 million in loan and deposit growth, 16 basis points of margin expansion, ten basis points of CET1 capital accretion and solid credit quality trends."

"The current macroeconomic environment has added an element of uncertainty for the industry, but here at Associated, we're entering this period of uncertainty with the major investments in our strategic plan completed, a strengthened profitability profile, a solid capital position, and a foundational discipline on credit and risk management. We continue to feel well-positioned to deliver enhanced value for our stakeholders in 2025."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (all comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2024)

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.59
  • Total period end loan growth of $526 million
  • Total period end deposit growth of $548 million
  • Total period end core customer deposit1 growth of $503 million
  • Net interest income of $286 million
  • Net interest margin of 2.97%
  • Noninterest income of $59 million
  • Noninterest expense of $211 million
  • Provision for credit losses of $13 million
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.34%
  • Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.12%

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

First quarter 2025 average total loans of $30.1 billion decreased $91 million from the prior quarter and increased 3%, or $742 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 average balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $250 million from the prior quarter and increased $908 million from the same period last year to $11.7 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending increased $107 million from the prior quarter and decreased $76 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
  • Consumer lending decreased $448 million from the prior quarter and decreased $90 million from the same period last year to $11.1 billion.

First quarter 2025 period end total loans of $30.3 billion increased 2%, or $526 million, from the prior quarter and increased 3%, or $800 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 period end balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $327 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $12.0 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending increased $196 million from the prior quarter and increased $85 million the same period last year to $7.4 billion.
  • Consumer lending increased $3 million from the prior quarter and decreased $374 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion.

We continue to expect 2025 period end loan growth of 5% to 6% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Deposits

First quarter 2025 average deposits of $34.8 billion increased 1%, or $496 million, from the prior quarter and increased 5%, or $1.6 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 average balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $98 million from the prior quarter and decreased $242 million from the same period last year to $5.6 billion.
  • Savings increased $30 million from the prior quarter and increased $234 million from the same period last year to $5.2 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $408 million from the prior quarter and increased $542 million from the same period last year to $8.0 billion.
  • Money market deposits increased $155 million from the prior quarter and decreased $37 million from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.
  • Total time deposits decreased $157 million from the prior quarter and increased $873 million from the same period last year to $8.1 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits increased $157 million from the prior quarter and increased $196 million from the same period last year to $1.8 billion.

First quarter 2025 period end deposits of $35.2 billion increased 2%, or $548 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.5 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 period end balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $360 million from the prior quarter and decreased $118 million from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.
  • Savings increased $114 million from the prior quarter and increased $123 million from the same period last year to $5.2 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $50 million from the prior quarter and increased $328 million from the same period last year to $9.1 billion.
  • Money market deposits increased $182 million from the prior quarter and increased $98 million from the same period last year to $6.8 billion.
  • Total time deposits decreased $59 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $7.9 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) increased $125 million from the prior quarter and increased $90 million from the same period last year to $1.9 billion.

We continue to expect 2025 period end total deposit growth of 1% to 2% and period end core customer deposit growth of 4% to 5% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2025 net interest income of $286 million increased $16 million from the prior quarter and increased $28 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin increased to 2.97%, reflecting a 16 basis point increase from the prior quarter and an 18 basis point increase from the same period last year.

  • The average yield on total loans for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 15 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 39 basis points from the same period last year to 5.83%.
  • The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 23 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 49 basis points from the same period last year to 3.06%.
  • The net free funds benefit for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 12 basis points from the same period last year to 0.58%.

We continue to expect total net interest income growth of 12% to 13% in 2025.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2025 total noninterest income of $59 million increased $266 million from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million, or 10%, from the same period last year. The increase relative to the prior quarter was primarily driven by nonrecurring items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of the balance sheet repositioning announced in December of 2024. The decrease relative to the same period last year was primarily driven by a $7 million loss related to the settlement of the mortgage sale announced in December of 2024. With respect to first quarter 2025 noninterest income line items:

  • The Company recognized a small investment securities net gain in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to a $148 million net loss in the prior quarter and a $4 million net gain in the same period last year. The loss in the prior quarter was primarily driven by a net loss on a sale of investments recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of the balance sheet repositioning announced in December of 2024.
  • The Company incurred a loss on mortgage portfolio sale of $7 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to a $130 million loss in the prior quarter and no loss in the same period last year. The current and prior quarter losses were driven by the mortgage portfolio sale as a result of the balance sheet repositioning announced in December of 2024.
  • Capital markets, net decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased slightly from the same period last year.
  • Wealth management fees decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
  • Card-based fees decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2025 impacts of the mortgage and investment securities sales we announced in December 2024, we continue to expect total noninterest income growth of between 0% and 1% in 2025.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2025 total noninterest expense of $211 million decreased $14 million from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a $14 million expense for a loss on prepayments of FHLB advances recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of the balance sheet repositioning announced in December of 2024, and increased $13 million from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 noninterest expense line items:

  • Personnel expense decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $5 million from the same period last year.
  • Occupancy expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
  • FDIC assessment expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4 million from the same period last year.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the $14 million impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, we continue to expect total noninterest expense to grow by 3% to 4% in 2025.

Taxes

First quarter 2025 tax expense was $19 million compared to a $16 million tax benefit in the prior quarter and $20 million of tax expense in the same period last year. First quarter 2025 tax expense included a $6 million benefit from a partial release of a valuation allowance on deferred taxes. The tax benefit recognized in the prior quarter was primarily driven by a loss on income before income taxes as a result of nonrecurring items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced in December 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 16.0% compared to an effective tax rate of 19.8% in the same period last year.

We continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2025.

Credit

First quarter 2025 provision for credit losses on loans was $13 million, compared to a provision of $17 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $24 million in the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2025 credit quality:

  • Nonaccrual loans of $135 million increased $12 million from the prior quarter and decreased $44 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.44% in the first quarter, up from 0.41% in the prior quarter and down from 0.60% in the same period last year.
  • First quarter 2025 net charge offs of $9 million decreased compared to net charge offs of $12 million in the prior quarter and decreased compared to net charge offs of $22 million in the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $407 million increased $4 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $19 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.34% in the first quarter, down from 1.35% in the prior quarter and up from 1.31% in the same period last year.

In 2025, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.11% at March 31, 2025. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, April 24, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp first quarter 2025 earnings call. The first quarter 2025 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)






($ in thousands)

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Seql Qtr $
Change

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

Comp Qtr $
Change

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$ 521,323

$ 544,059

$ (22,737)

$ 554,631

$ 470,818

$ 429,859

$ 91,464

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

711,033

453,590

257,443

408,101

484,677

420,114

290,919

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

105

21,955

(21,850)

4,310

3,600

1,610

(1,505)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

4,796,570

4,581,434

215,136

4,152,527

3,912,730

3,724,148

1,072,422

Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost

3,705,793

3,738,687

(32,894)

3,769,150

3,799,035

3,832,967

(127,174)

Equity securities

23,331

23,242

89

23,158

22,944

19,571

3,760

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

194,244

179,665

14,578

178,168

212,102

173,968

20,276

Residential loans held for sale

47,611

646,687

(599,076)

67,219

83,795

52,414

(4,803)

Commercial loans held for sale

7,910

32,634

(24,724)

11,833

-

-

7,910

Loans

30,294,127

29,768,586

525,541

29,990,897

29,618,271

29,494,263

799,864

Allowance for loan losses

(371,348)

(363,545)

(7,802)

(361,765)

(355,844)

(356,006)

(15,342)

Loans, net

29,922,780

29,405,041

517,739

29,629,131

29,262,428

29,138,257

784,523

Tax credit and other investments

254,187

258,886

(4,699)

265,385

246,300

255,252

(1,065)

Premises and equipment, net

377,521

379,093

(1,572)

373,816

369,968

367,618

9,903

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

690,551

689,000

1,552

686,704

683,451

685,089

5,462

Goodwill

1,104,992

1,104,992

-

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

-

Other intangible assets, net

29,457

31,660

(2,203)

33,863

36,066

38,268

(8,811)

Mortgage servicing rights, net

86,251

87,683

(1,433)

81,977

85,640

85,226

1,025

Interest receivable

159,729

167,772

(8,044)

167,777

173,106

167,092

(7,363)

Other assets

675,748

676,987

(1,239)

698,073

672,256

640,638

35,110

Total assets

$ 43,309,136

$ 43,023,068

$ 286,068

$ 42,210,815

$ 41,623,908

$ 41,137,084

$ 2,172,052

Liabilities and stockholders' equity








Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,135,946

$ 5,775,657

$ 360,289

$ 5,857,421

$ 5,815,045

$ 6,254,135

$ (118,189)

Interest-bearing deposits

29,060,767

28,872,777

187,990

27,696,877

26,875,995

27,459,023

1,601,744

Total deposits

35,196,713

34,648,434

548,279

33,554,298

32,691,039

33,713,158

1,483,555

Short-term funding

311,335

470,369

(159,033)

917,028

859,539

765,671

(454,336)

FHLB advances

2,027,297

1,853,807

173,490

1,913,294

2,673,046

1,333,411

693,886

Other long-term funding

591,382

837,635

(246,253)

844,342

536,113

536,055

55,327

Allowance for unfunded commitments

35,276

38,776

(3,500)

35,776

33,776

31,776

3,500

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

460,574

568,485

(107,911)

532,842

588,057

588,341

(127,767)

Total liabilities

38,622,578

38,417,506

205,071

37,797,579

37,381,571

36,968,412

1,654,166

Stockholders' equity








Preferred equity

194,112

194,112

-

194,112

194,112

194,112

-

Common equity

4,492,446

4,411,450

80,996

4,219,125

4,048,225

3,974,561

517,885

Total stockholders' equity

4,686,558

4,605,562

80,996

4,413,236

4,242,337

4,168,673

517,885

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 43,309,136

$ 43,023,068

$ 286,068

$ 42,210,815

$ 41,623,908

$ 41,137,084

$ 2,172,052

Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Seql Qtr


Comp Qtr

1Q25

4Q24

$ Change

% Change

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

$ Change

% Change

Interest income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 433,299

$ 453,253

$ (19,954)

(4) %

$ 465,728

$ 456,788

$ 454,472

$ (21,173)

(5) %

Interest and dividends on investment securities








Taxable

69,702

50,524

19,178

38 %

51,229

50,278

46,548

23,154

50 %

Tax-exempt

13,956

14,469

(513)

(4) %

14,660

14,669

14,774

(818)

(6) %

Other interest

8,920

10,478

(1,558)

(15) %

8,701

8,539

7,595

1,325

17 %

Total interest income

525,877

528,724

(2,847)

(1) %

540,318

530,274

523,388

2,489

- %

Interest expense










Interest on deposits

209,140

222,888

(13,748)

(6) %

231,623

221,062

226,231

(17,091)

(8) %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase

3,622

3,203

419

13 %

3,385

2,303

2,863

759

27 %

Interest on other short-term funding

-

668

(668)

(100) %

6,144

6,077

4,708

(4,708)

(100) %

Interest on FHLB advances

16,090

17,908

(1,818)

(10) %

24,799

34,143

21,671

(5,581)

(26) %

Interest on other long-term funding

11,085

13,769

(2,684)

(19) %

11,858

10,096

10,058

1,027

10 %

Total interest expense

239,937

258,436

(18,499)

(7) %

277,809

273,681

265,530

(25,593)

(10) %

Net interest income

285,941

270,289

15,652

6 %

262,509

256,593

257,858

28,083

11 %

Provision for credit losses

13,003

16,986

(3,982)

(23) %

20,991

23,008

24,001

(10,998)

(46) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

272,938

253,303

19,635

8 %

241,518

233,585

233,857

39,081

17 %

Noninterest income










Wealth management fees

22,498

24,103

(1,605)

(7) %

24,144

22,628

21,694

804

4 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

12,814

13,232

(418)

(3) %

13,708

12,263

12,439

375

3 %

Card-based fees

10,442

11,948

(1,506)

(13) %

11,731

11,975

11,267

(825)

(7) %

Other fee-based revenue

5,251

5,182

68

1 %

5,057

4,857

4,402

849

19 %

Capital markets, net

4,345

9,032

(4,687)

(52) %

4,317

4,685

4,050

295

7 %

Mortgage banking, net

3,822

3,387

435

13 %

2,132

2,505

2,662

1,160

44 %

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale

(6,976)

(130,406)

123,430

(95) %

-

-

-

(6,976)

N/M

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

5,204

2,322

2,883

124 %

4,001

4,584

2,570

2,634

102 %

Asset (losses) gains, net

(878)

364

(1,242)

N/M

(474)

(627)

(306)

(572)

187 %

Investment securities gains (losses), net

4

(148,194)

148,198

N/M

100

67

3,879

(3,875)

(100) %

Other

2,251

2,257

(6)

- %

2,504

2,222

2,327

(76)

(3) %

Total noninterest income (loss)

58,776

(206,772)

265,549

N/M

67,221

65,159

64,985

(6,209)

(10) %

Noninterest expense










Personnel

123,897

125,944

(2,047)

(2) %

121,036

121,581

119,395

4,502

4 %

Technology

27,139

26,984

154

1 %

27,217

27,161

26,200

939

4 %

Occupancy

15,381

14,325

1,056

7 %

13,536

13,128

13,633

1,748

13 %

Business development and advertising

6,386

7,408

(1,022)

(14) %

6,683

7,535

6,517

(131)

(2) %

Equipment

4,527

4,729

(202)

(4) %

4,653

4,450

4,599

(72)

(2) %

Legal and professional

6,083

6,861

(778)

(11) %

5,639

4,429

4,672

1,411

30 %

Loan and foreclosure costs

2,594

1,951

642

33 %

2,748

1,793

1,979

615

31 %

FDIC assessment

10,436

9,139

1,298

14 %

8,223

7,131

13,946

(3,510)

(25) %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

-

- %

2,203

2,203

2,203

-

- %

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

-

14,243

(14,243)

(100) %

-

-

-

-

N/M

Other

11,974

10,496

1,478

14 %

8,659

6,450

4,513

7,461

165 %

Total noninterest expense

210,619

224,282

(13,664)

(6) %

200,597

195,861

197,657

12,962

7 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

121,095

(177,752)

298,847

N/M

108,142

102,884

101,185

19,910

20 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,409

(16,137)

35,546

N/M

20,124

(12,689)

20,016

(607)

(3) %

Net income (loss)

101,687

(161,615)

263,301

N/M

88,018

115,573

81,169

20,518

25 %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

-

- %

2,875

2,875

2,875

-

- %

Net income (loss) available to common equity

$ 98,812

$ (164,490)

$ 263,301

N/M

$ 85,143

$ 112,698

$ 78,294

$ 20,518

26 %

Earnings (loss) per common share










Basic

$ 0.60

$ (1.04)

$ 1.64

N/M

$ 0.56

$ 0.75

$ 0.52

$ 0.08

15 %

Diluted

$ 0.59

$ (1.03)

$ 1.62

N/M

$ 0.56

$ 0.74

$ 0.52

$ 0.07

13 %

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

165,228

157,710

7,518

5 %

150,247

149,872

149,855

15,373

10 %

Diluted

166,604

159,164

7,441

5 %

151,492

151,288

151,292

15,312

10 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Quarterly Information










($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands)

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Per common share data






Dividends

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

Market value:




High

25.63

28.14

23.95

22.48

22.00

Low

21.06

20.64

20.07

19.90

19.73

Close

22.53

23.90

21.54

21.15

21.51

Book value / share

27.09

26.55

27.90

26.85

26.37

Tangible book value / share

20.25

19.71

20.37

19.28

18.78

Performance ratios (annualized)






Return on average assets

0.97 %

(1.53) %

0.85 %

1.13 %

0.80 %

Noninterest expense / average assets

2.00 %

2.12 %

1.93 %

1.92 %

1.95 %

Effective tax rate

16.03 %

N/M

18.61 %

(12.33) %

19.78 %

Dividend payout ratio(a)

38.33 %

N/M

39.29 %

29.33 %

42.31 %

Net interest margin

2.97 %

2.81 %

2.78 %

2.75 %

2.79 %

Selected trend information






Average full time equivalent employees(b)

4,006

3,982

4,041

4,025

4,070

Branch count

183

188

188

188

188

Assets under management, at market value(c)

$ 14,685

$ 14,773

$ 15,033

$ 14,304

$ 14,171

Mortgage portfolio serviced for others

$ 6,243

$ 6,285

$ 6,302

$ 6,307

$ 6,349

Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others

1.38 %

1.40 %

1.30 %

1.36 %

1.34 %

Shares repurchased during period(d)

900

-

-

-

900

Shares outstanding, end of period

165,807

166,178

151,213

150,785

150,739

Selected quarterly ratios






Loans / deposits

86.07 %

85.92 %

89.38 %

90.60 %

87.49 %

Stockholders' equity / assets

10.82 %

10.70 %

10.46 %

10.19 %

10.13 %

Risk-based capital(e)(f)






Total risk-weighted assets

$ 33,801

$ 33,950

$ 33,326

$ 32,768

$ 32,753

Common equity Tier 1

$ 3,417

$ 3,397

$ 3,238

$ 3,172

$ 3,089

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.11 %

10.01 %

9.72 %

9.68 %

9.43 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.68 %

10.58 %

10.30 %

10.27 %

10.02 %

Total capital ratio

12.75 %

12.61 %

12.36 %

12.34 %

12.08 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.69 %

8.73 %

8.49 %

8.37 %

8.24 %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.

(b)

Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.

(c)

Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.

(d)

Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.

(e)

The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.

(f)

March 31, 2025 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information




($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Allowance for loan losses








Balance at beginning of period

$ 363,545

$ 361,765

- %

$ 355,844

$ 356,006

$ 351,094

4 %

Provision for loan losses

16,500

14,000

18 %

19,000

21,000

27,000

(39) %

Charge offs

(13,714)

(13,770)

- %

(15,337)

(23,290)

(24,018)

(43) %

Recoveries

5,017

1,551

N/M

2,258

2,127

1,930

160 %

Net (charge offs) recoveries

(8,698)

(12,220)

(29) %

(13,078)

(21,163)

(22,088)

(61) %

Balance at end of period

$ 371,348

$ 363,545

2 %

$ 361,765

$ 355,844

$ 356,006

4 %

Allowance for unfunded commitments








Balance at beginning of period

$ 38,776

$ 35,776

8 %

$ 33,776

$ 31,776

$ 34,776

12 %

Provision for unfunded commitments

(3,500)

3,000

N/M

2,000

2,000

(3,000)

17 %

Balance at end of period

$ 35,276

$ 38,776

(9) %

$ 35,776

$ 33,776

$ 31,776

11 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)

$ 406,624

$ 402,322

1 %

$ 397,541

$ 389,620

$ 387,782

5 %

Provision for credit losses on loans

$ 13,000

$ 17,000

(24) %

$ 21,000

$ 23,000

$ 24,000

(46) %

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %

Change

Net (charge offs) recoveries








Commercial and industrial

$ (4,726)

$ (2,406)

96 %

$ (10,649)

$ (13,676)

$ (18,638)

(75) %

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

-

-

N/M

-

1

2

(100) %

Commercial and business lending

(4,726)

(2,406)

96 %

(10,649)

(13,674)

(18,636)

(75) %

Commercial real estate-investor

(892)

(6,617)

(87) %

(1)

(4,569)

-

N/M

Real estate construction

30

4

N/M

2

28

30

- %

Commercial real estate lending

(863)

(6,612)

(87) %

2

(4,541)

30

N/M

Total commercial

(5,589)

(9,018)

(38) %

(10,647)

(18,216)

(18,606)

(70) %

Residential mortgage

197

(239)

N/M

(160)

(289)

(62)

N/M

Auto finance

(1,519)

(1,782)

(15) %

(1,281)

(1,480)

(2,094)

(27) %

Home equity

289

277

4 %

424

238

211

37 %

Other consumer

(2,076)

(1,457)

42 %

(1,414)

(1,417)

(1,537)

35 %

Total consumer

(3,109)

(3,202)

(3) %

(2,431)

(2,947)

(3,482)

(11) %

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

$ (8,698)

$ (12,220)

(29) %

$ (13,078)

$ (21,163)

$ (22,088)

(61) %

(In basis points)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans

(annualized)








Commercial and industrial

(18)

(9)

(43)

(55)

(77)

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial and business lending

(16)

(8)

(39)

(50)

(69)

Commercial real estate-investor

(7)

(51)

-

(37)

-

Real estate construction

1

-

-

-

1

Commercial real estate lending

(5)

(37)

-

(25)

-

Total commercial

(12)

(19)

(23)

(40)

(41)

Residential mortgage

1

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

Auto finance

(22)

(26)

(19)

(24)

(35)

Home equity

18

17

26

15

14

Other consumer

(268)

(208)

(216)

(221)

(232)

Total consumer

(11)

(11)

(8)

(10)

(13)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

(12)

(16)

(18)

(29)

(30)

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %

Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %

Change

Credit quality








Nonaccrual loans

$ 134,808

$ 123,260

9 %

$ 128,476

$ 154,423

$ 178,346

(24) %

Other real estate owned (OREO)

23,475

20,217

16 %

18,830

8,325

8,437

178 %

Repossessed assets

688

687

- %

793

671

1,241

(45) %

Total nonperforming assets

$ 158,971

$ 144,164

10 %

$ 148,098

$ 163,418

$ 188,025

(15) %

Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing

$ 3,036

$ 3,189

(5) %

$ 7,107

$ 2,354

$ 2,417

26 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34 %

1.35 %

1.33 %

1.32 %

1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

301.63 %

326.40 %

309.43 %

252.31 %

217.43 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.43 %

0.52 %

0.60 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and

repossessed assets

0.52 %

0.48 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.64 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.37 %

0.34 %

0.35 %

0.39 %

0.46 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to

year-to-date average loans

0.12 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information (continued)

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Nonaccrual loans








Commercial and industrial

$ 12,898

$ 19,084

(32) %

$ 14,369

$ 21,190

$ 72,243

(82) %

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

1,501

1,501

- %

9,285

1,851

2,090

(28) %

Commercial and business lending

14,399

20,585

(30) %

23,654

23,041

74,333

(81) %

Commercial real estate-investor

31,689

16,705

90 %

18,913

48,249

18,697

69 %

Real estate construction

125

30

N/M

15

16

18

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

31,814

16,735

90 %

18,928

48,265

18,715

70 %

Total commercial

46,213

37,320

24 %

42,582

71,306

93,047

(50) %

Residential mortgage

72,455

70,038

3 %

70,138

68,058

69,954

4 %

Auto finance

7,692

7,402

4 %

7,456

6,986

7,158

7 %

Home equity

8,275

8,378

(1) %

8,231

7,996

8,100

2 %

Other consumer

173

122

42 %

70

77

87

99 %

Total consumer

88,595

85,941

3 %

85,894

83,117

85,299

4 %

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 134,808

$ 123,260

9 %

$ 128,476

$ 154,423

$ 178,346

(24) %

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Restructured loans (accruing)(a)








Commercial and industrial

$ 459

$ 475

(3) %

$ 424

$ 410

$ 377

22 %

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

-

-

N/M

-

-

-

N/M

Commercial and business lending

459

475

(3) %

424

410

377

22 %

Commercial real estate-investor

-

-

N/M

-

-

-

N/M

Real estate construction

-

-

N/M

-

-

-

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

-

-

N/M

-

-

-

N/M

Total commercial

459

475

(3) %

424

410

377

22 %

Residential mortgage

599

782

(23) %

361

306

345

74 %

Auto finance

1

8

(88) %

35

142

66

(98) %

Home equity

171

27

N/M

104

103

182

(6) %

Other consumer

2,421

2,239

8 %

1,642

1,615

1,487

63 %

Total consumer

3,192

3,057

4 %

2,141

2,166

2,080

53 %

Total restructured loans (accruing)

$ 3,651

$ 3,531

3 %

$ 2,565

$ 2,576

$ 2,457

49 %

Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in

nonaccrual loans)

$ 3,451

$ 2,581

34 %

$ 1,840

$ 717

$ 1,141

N/M

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due








Commercial and industrial

$ 7,740

$ 1,260

N/M

$ 1,212

$ 2,052

$ 521

N/M

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

1,156

1,634

(29) %

2,209

-

-

N/M

Commercial and business lending

8,896

2,893

N/M

3,421

2,052

521

N/M

Commercial real estate-investor

2,463

36,391

(93) %

10,746

1,023

19,164

(87) %

Real estate construction

-

21

(100) %

88

-

1,260

(100) %

Commercial real estate lending

2,463

36,412

(93) %

10,834

1,023

20,424

(88) %

Total commercial

11,360

39,305

(71) %

14,255

3,075

20,945

(46) %

Residential mortgage

13,568

14,892

(9) %

13,630

10,374

9,903

37 %

Auto finance

12,522

14,850

(16) %

15,458

15,814

12,521

- %

Home equity

3,606

4,625

(22) %

3,146

3,694

2,819

28 %

Other consumer(b)

2,381

3,128

(24) %

2,163

1,995

2,260

5 %

Total consumer

32,076

37,496

(14) %

34,397

31,877

27,503

17 %

Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$ 43,435

$ 76,801

(43) %

$ 48,651

$ 34,952

$ 48,448

(10) %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

Balances depict loans that have been modified in the preceding 12 months for each respective period end.

(b)

Excluding guaranteed student loans.

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield
/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Assets










Earning assets








Loans (a) (b)








Commercial and business lending

$ 11,724,484

$ 185,985

6.43 %

$ 11,474,489

$ 194,355

6.74 %

$ 10,816,255

$ 194,090

7.22 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,313,994

121,034

6.71 %

7,206,796

128,476

7.09 %

7,389,962

138,850

7.56 %

Total commercial

19,038,479

307,020

6.54 %

18,681,285

322,831

6.88 %

18,206,217

332,940

7.35 %

Residential mortgage

7,256,320

66,823

3.68 %

7,814,056

70,513

3.61 %

7,896,956

68,787

3.48 %

Auto finance

2,844,730

39,176

5.59 %

2,771,414

39,365

5.65 %

2,373,720

32,603

5.52 %

Other retail

971,453

20,826

8.63 %

935,162

21,041

8.98 %

892,128

20,661

9.28 %

Total loans

30,110,982

433,844

5.83 %

30,201,918

453,750

5.98 %

29,369,022

454,991

6.22 %

Investment securities








Taxable

6,398,584

69,919

4.37 %

5,745,085

50,752

3.53 %

5,517,023

46,727

3.39 %

Tax-exempt(a)

2,016,144

17,666

3.50 %

2,085,957

17,653

3.39 %

2,133,352

18,024

3.38 %

Other short-term investments

757,227

9,111

4.88 %

846,195

10,717

5.04 %

576,782

8,311

5.80 %

Total investments and other

9,171,955

96,696

4.22 %

8,677,238

79,122

3.64 %

8,227,158

73,062

3.55 %

Total earning assets

39,282,937

$ 530,540

5.45 %

38,879,155

$ 532,871

5.46 %

37,596,179

$ 528,053

5.64 %

Other assets, net

3,347,690



3,192,406

3,173,027

Total assets

$ 42,630,627



$ 42,071,562

$ 40,769,206

Liabilities and stockholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities








Interest-bearing deposits








Savings

$ 5,162,468

$ 17,929

1.41 %

$ 5,132,247

$ 20,120

1.56 %

$ 4,928,031

$ 21,747

1.77 %

Interest-bearing demand

8,031,707

45,430

2.29 %

7,623,230

46,061

2.40 %

7,490,119

49,990

2.68 %

Money market

6,079,551

39,560

2.64 %

5,924,269

41,457

2.78 %

6,116,604

47,306

3.11 %

Network transaction deposits

1,847,972

20,067

4.40 %

1,690,745

20,091

4.73 %

1,651,937

22,205

5.41 %

Time deposits

8,071,642

86,154

4.33 %

8,228,420

95,158

4.60 %

7,198,315

84,983

4.75 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,193,341

209,140

2.91 %

28,598,911

222,888

3.10 %

27,385,005

226,231

3.32 %

Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase

375,910

3,622

3.91 %

310,370

3,203

4.11 %

263,979

2,863

4.36 %

Other short-term funding

31,312

408

5.28 %

88,415

1,135

5.11 %

449,999

5,603

5.01 %

FHLB advances

1,595,972

16,090

4.09 %

1,456,087

17,908

4.89 %

1,540,247

21,671

5.66 %

Other long-term funding

627,658

11,085

7.06 %

840,880

13,769

6.55 %

539,106

10,058

7.46 %

Total short and long-term funding

2,630,852

31,205

4.79 %

2,695,752

36,015

5.33 %

2,793,331

40,194

5.78 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,824,193

$ 240,345

3.06 %

31,294,664

$ 258,903

3.29 %

30,178,337

$ 266,425

3.55 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,640,123



5,738,557

5,882,052

Other liabilities

535,732



510,000

527,437

Stockholders' equity

4,630,578



4,528,342

4,181,381

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 42,630,627



$ 42,071,562

$ 40,769,206

Interest rate spread

2.39 %



2.17 %

2.09 %

Net free funds

0.58 %



0.64 %

0.70 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and

net interest margin

$ 290,195

2.97 %


$ 273,968

2.81 %

$ 261,628

2.79 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

4,254



3,680

3,770

Net interest income

$ 285,941



$ 270,289

$ 257,858


Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp

Loan and Deposit Composition






($ in thousands)






Period end loan composition

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$ 10,925,769

$ 10,573,741

3 %

$ 10,258,899

$ 9,970,412

$ 9,858,329

11 %

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

1,118,363

1,143,741

(2) %

1,120,849

1,102,146

1,095,894

2 %

Commercial and business lending

12,044,132

11,717,483

3 %

11,379,748

11,072,558

10,954,223

10 %

Commercial real estate-investor

5,597,442

5,227,975

7 %

5,070,635

5,001,392

5,035,195

11 %

Real estate construction

1,809,054

1,982,632

(9) %

2,114,300

2,255,637

2,287,041

(21) %

Commercial real estate lending

7,406,496

7,210,607

3 %

7,184,934

7,257,029

7,322,237

1 %

Total commercial

19,450,628

18,928,090

3 %

18,564,683

18,329,587

18,276,460

6 %

Residential mortgage

6,999,654

7,047,541

(1) %

7,803,083

7,840,073

7,868,180

(11) %

Auto finance

2,878,765

2,810,220

2 %

2,708,946

2,556,009

2,471,257

16 %

Home equity

654,140

664,252

(2) %

651,379

634,142

619,764

6 %

Other consumer

310,940

318,483

(2) %

262,806

258,460

258,603

20 %

Total consumer

10,843,499

10,840,496

- %

11,426,214

11,288,684

11,217,802

(3) %

Total loans

$ 30,294,127

$ 29,768,586

2 %

$ 29,990,897

$ 29,618,271

$ 29,494,263

3 %

Period end deposit and customer funding composition

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 6,135,946

$ 5,775,657

6 %

$ 5,857,421

$ 5,815,045

$ 6,254,135

(2) %

Savings

5,247,291

5,133,295

2 %

5,072,508

5,157,103

5,124,639

2 %

Interest-bearing demand

9,075,133

9,124,741

(1) %

8,605,578

8,284,017

8,747,127

4 %

Money market

6,820,038

6,637,915

3 %

6,095,206

6,294,895

6,721,674

1 %

Brokered CDs

4,197,512

4,276,309

(2) %

4,242,670

4,061,578

3,931,230

7 %

Other time deposits

3,720,793

3,700,518

1 %

3,680,914

3,078,401

2,934,352

27 %

Total deposits

35,196,713

34,648,434

2 %

33,554,298

32,691,039

33,713,158

4 %

Other customer funding(a)

85,950

100,044

(14) %

110,988

89,524

90,536

(5) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$ 35,282,663

$ 34,748,478

2 %

$ 33,665,286

$ 32,780,564

$ 33,803,694

4 %

Network transaction deposits(b)

$ 1,882,930

$ 1,758,388

7 %

$ 1,566,908

$ 1,502,919

$ 1,792,820

5 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$ 29,202,221

$ 28,713,780

2 %

$ 27,855,707

$ 27,216,066

$ 28,079,644

4 %

Quarter average loan composition

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$ 10,583,318

$ 10,338,865

2 %

$ 9,884,246

$ 9,915,894

$ 9,729,718

9 %

Commercial real estate-owner occupied

1,141,167

1,135,624

- %

1,087,144

1,095,334

1,086,537

5 %

Commercial and business lending

11,724,484

11,474,489

2 %

10,971,390

11,011,228

10,816,255

8 %

Commercial real estate-investor

5,415,412

5,120,608

6 %

5,085,090

4,964,394

5,041,518

7 %

Real estate construction

1,898,582

2,086,188

(9) %

2,150,416

2,285,379

2,348,444

(19) %

Commercial real estate lending

7,313,994

7,206,796

1 %

7,235,505

7,249,773

7,389,962

(1) %

Total commercial

19,038,479

18,681,285

2 %

18,206,896

18,261,000

18,206,217

5 %

Residential mortgage

7,256,320

7,814,056

(7) %

7,888,290

7,905,236

7,896,956

(8) %

Auto finance

2,844,730

2,771,414

3 %

2,635,890

2,524,107

2,373,720

20 %

Home equity

657,625

656,792

- %

642,463

630,855

625,686

5 %

Other consumer

313,828

278,370

13 %

260,547

258,366

266,443

18 %

Total consumer

11,072,503

11,520,632

(4) %

11,427,191

11,318,564

11,162,805

(1) %

Total loans(d)

$ 30,110,982

$ 30,201,918

- %

$ 29,634,087

$ 29,579,564

$ 29,369,022

3 %

Quarter average deposit composition

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,640,123

$ 5,738,557

(2) %

$ 5,652,228

$ 5,712,115

$ 5,882,052

(4) %

Savings

5,162,468

5,132,247

1 %

5,125,147

5,133,688

4,928,031

5 %

Interest-bearing demand

8,031,707

7,623,230

5 %

7,394,550

7,265,621

7,490,119

7 %

Money market

6,079,551

5,924,269

3 %

5,942,147

5,995,005

6,116,604

(1) %

Network transaction deposits

1,847,972

1,690,745

9 %

1,644,305

1,595,312

1,651,937

12 %

Brokered CDs

4,315,311

4,514,841

(4) %

4,247,941

3,927,727

4,268,881

1 %

Other time deposits

3,756,332

3,713,579

1 %

3,314,507

2,999,936

2,929,434

28 %

Total deposits

34,833,464

34,337,468

1 %

33,320,825

32,629,404

33,267,057

5 %

Other customer funding(a)

87,693

94,965

(8) %

104,115

87,161

101,483

(14) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$ 34,921,157

$ 34,432,433

1 %

$ 33,424,940

$ 32,716,565

$ 33,368,540

5 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$ 28,757,874

$ 28,226,848

2 %

$ 27,532,694

$ 27,193,526

$ 27,447,723

5 %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

Includes repurchase agreements.

(b)

Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.

(c)

Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.

(d)

Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation










($ in millions)

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Selected equity and performance ratios(a)






Tangible common equity / tangible assets(b)

7.96 %

7.82 %

7.50 %

7.18 %

7.08 %

Return on average equity

8.91 %

(14.20) %

8.09 %

11.16 %

7.81 %

Return on average tangible common equity(c)

12.34 %

(20.27) %

11.52 %

16.25 %

11.31 %

Return on average common equity Tier 1(c)

11.82 %

(19.28) %

10.53 %

14.54 %

10.27 %

Return on average tangible assets(c)

1.01 %

(1.55) %

0.89 %

1.18 %

0.84 %

Average stockholders' equity / average assets

10.86 %

10.76 %

10.46 %

10.14 %

10.26 %

Tangible common equity reconciliation(b)






Common equity

$ 4,492

$ 4,411

$ 4,219

$ 4,048

$ 3,975

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,134)

(1,137)

(1,139)

(1,141)

(1,143)

Tangible common equity

$ 3,358

$ 3,275

$ 3,080

$ 2,907

$ 2,831

Tangible assets reconciliation(b)






Total assets

$ 43,309

$ 43,023

$ 42,211

$ 41,624

$ 41,137

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,134)

(1,137)

(1,139)

(1,141)

(1,143)

Tangible assets

$ 42,175

$ 41,886

$ 41,072

$ 40,483

$ 39,994

Average tangible common equity and average common

equity Tier 1 reconciliation(b)






Average common equity

$ 4,436

$ 4,334

$ 4,137

$ 3,972

$ 3,987

Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,136)

(1,138)

(1,140)

(1,142)

(1,145)

Average tangible common equity

3,301

3,196

2,997

2,830

2,843

Modified CECL transitional amount

-

22

22

22

22

Average accumulated other comprehensive loss(d)

65

152

173

242

188

Average deferred tax assets, net

25

23

24

25

12

Average common equity Tier 1

$ 3,390

$ 3,394

$ 3,215

$ 3,118

$ 3,065

Average tangible assets reconciliation(b)






Average total assets

$ 42,631

$ 42,072

$ 41,390

$ 41,101

$ 40,769

Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,136)

(1,138)

(1,140)

(1,142)

(1,145)

Average tangible assets

$ 41,495

$ 40,934

$ 40,250

$ 39,958

$ 39,625

Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation(c)






Net income (loss)

$ 102

$ (162)

$ 88

$ 116

$ 81

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 103

$ (160)

$ 90

$ 117

$ 83

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity

reconciliation(c)






Net income (loss) available to common equity

$ 99

$ (164)

$ 85

$ 113

$ 78

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity

$ 100

$ (163)

$ 87

$ 114

$ 80

Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)(e)






Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 121

$ (178)

$ 108

$ 103

$ 101

Provision for credit losses

13

17

21

23

24

Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)

$ 134

$ (161)

$ 129

$ 126

$ 125

Period end core customer deposits reconciliation






Total deposits

$ 35,197

$ 34,648

$ 33,554

$ 32,691

$ 33,713

Network transaction deposits

(1,883)

(1,758)

(1,567)

(1,503)

(1,793)

Brokered CDs

(4,198)

(4,276)

(4,243)

(4,062)

(3,931)

Core customer deposits

$ 29,116

$ 28,614

$ 27,745

$ 27,127

$ 27,989

Average core customer deposits reconciliation






Average total deposits

$ 34,833

$ 34,337

$ 33,321

$ 32,629

$ 33,267

Average network transaction deposits

(1,848)

(1,691)

(1,644)

(1,595)

(1,652)

Average brokered CDs

(4,315)

(4,515)

(4,248)

(3,928)

(4,269)

Average core customer deposits

$ 28,670

$ 28,132

$ 27,429

$ 27,106

$ 27,346


Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.

(b)

The ratio tangible common equity to tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net. This financial measure has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and strength.

(c)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.

(d)

The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital. This adjustment reflects that election.

(e)

Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratios Reconciliation(a)










($ in millions)

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation






Noninterest expense

$ 211

$ 224

$ 201

$ 196

$ 198

Less: Other intangible amortization

2

2

2

2

2

Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

208

222

198

194

195

Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

8

Less: Announced initiatives(b)

-

14

-

-

-

Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio

$ 208

$ 208

$ 198

$ 194

$ 188

Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation






Net interest income

$ 286

$ 270

$ 263

$ 257

$ 258

Noninterest income

59

(207)

67

65

65

Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net

-

(148)

-

-

4

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

4

4

4

4

4

Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

349

215

333

325

323

Less: Announced initiatives(b)

(7)

(130)

-

-

-

Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio

$ 356

$ 346

$ 333

$ 325

$ 323

Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)






Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

59.72 %

103.11 %

59.51 %

59.51 %

60.56 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio

58.55 %

60.10 %

59.51 %

59.51 %

58.18 %

Nonrecurring Item Reconciliation

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q24

4Q24 per share data
(diluted)

GAAP net (loss)

$ (162)

$ (1.03)

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)

130

0.82

Provision on initiatives

1

0.01

Net loss on sale of investments(c)

148

0.93

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

14

0.09

FDIC special assessment

-

-

Tax effect

(39)

(0.24)

Net income, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax

94

$ 0.57

Less preferred stock dividends

(3)

Net income available to common equity, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax

$ 91

Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation






YTD

($ in millions)

1Q25

Dec 2024

4Q24

GAAP noninterest income (loss)

$ 59

$ (9)

$ (207)

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)

7

130

130

Net loss on sale of investments(c)

-

148

148

Noninterest income, excluding nonrecurring items

$ 66

$ 269

$ 72





Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation

YTD

($ in millions)

Dec 2024

4Q24

GAAP noninterest expense

$ 818

$ 224

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances(c)

(14)

(14)

Noninterest expense, excluding nonrecurring items

$ 804

$ 210


Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.

(a)

Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.

(b)

Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale and loss on prepayment of FHLB advances as a result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net loss on the sale of investments is already excluded from noninterest income within the efficiency ratio.

(c)

These items classified as nonrecurring items are the result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

