Associated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income Available To Common Equity Of $99 Million, Or $0.59 Per Common Share
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Seql Qtr $
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Comp Qtr $
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 521,323
|
$ 544,059
|
$ (22,737)
|
$ 554,631
|
$ 470,818
|
$ 429,859
|
$ 91,464
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
711,033
|
453,590
|
257,443
|
408,101
|
484,677
|
420,114
|
290,919
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
105
|
21,955
|
(21,850)
|
4,310
|
3,600
|
1,610
|
(1,505)
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
4,796,570
|
4,581,434
|
215,136
|
4,152,527
|
3,912,730
|
3,724,148
|
1,072,422
|
Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost
|
3,705,793
|
3,738,687
|
(32,894)
|
3,769,150
|
3,799,035
|
3,832,967
|
(127,174)
|
Equity securities
|
23,331
|
23,242
|
89
|
23,158
|
22,944
|
19,571
|
3,760
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|
194,244
|
179,665
|
14,578
|
178,168
|
212,102
|
173,968
|
20,276
|
Residential loans held for sale
|
47,611
|
646,687
|
(599,076)
|
67,219
|
83,795
|
52,414
|
(4,803)
|
Commercial loans held for sale
|
7,910
|
32,634
|
(24,724)
|
11,833
|
-
|
-
|
7,910
|
Loans
|
30,294,127
|
29,768,586
|
525,541
|
29,990,897
|
29,618,271
|
29,494,263
|
799,864
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(371,348)
|
(363,545)
|
(7,802)
|
(361,765)
|
(355,844)
|
(356,006)
|
(15,342)
|
Loans, net
|
29,922,780
|
29,405,041
|
517,739
|
29,629,131
|
29,262,428
|
29,138,257
|
784,523
|
Tax credit and other investments
|
254,187
|
258,886
|
(4,699)
|
265,385
|
246,300
|
255,252
|
(1,065)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
377,521
|
379,093
|
(1,572)
|
373,816
|
369,968
|
367,618
|
9,903
|
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
|
690,551
|
689,000
|
1,552
|
686,704
|
683,451
|
685,089
|
5,462
|
Goodwill
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
-
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
1,104,992
|
-
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
29,457
|
31,660
|
(2,203)
|
33,863
|
36,066
|
38,268
|
(8,811)
|
Mortgage servicing rights, net
|
86,251
|
87,683
|
(1,433)
|
81,977
|
85,640
|
85,226
|
1,025
|
Interest receivable
|
159,729
|
167,772
|
(8,044)
|
167,777
|
173,106
|
167,092
|
(7,363)
|
Other assets
|
675,748
|
676,987
|
(1,239)
|
698,073
|
672,256
|
640,638
|
35,110
|
Total assets
|
$ 43,309,136
|
$ 43,023,068
|
$ 286,068
|
$ 42,210,815
|
$ 41,623,908
|
$ 41,137,084
|
$ 2,172,052
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 6,135,946
|
$ 5,775,657
|
$ 360,289
|
$ 5,857,421
|
$ 5,815,045
|
$ 6,254,135
|
$ (118,189)
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
29,060,767
|
28,872,777
|
187,990
|
27,696,877
|
26,875,995
|
27,459,023
|
1,601,744
|
Total deposits
|
35,196,713
|
34,648,434
|
548,279
|
33,554,298
|
32,691,039
|
33,713,158
|
1,483,555
|
Short-term funding
|
311,335
|
470,369
|
(159,033)
|
917,028
|
859,539
|
765,671
|
(454,336)
|
FHLB advances
|
2,027,297
|
1,853,807
|
173,490
|
1,913,294
|
2,673,046
|
1,333,411
|
693,886
|
Other long-term funding
|
591,382
|
837,635
|
(246,253)
|
844,342
|
536,113
|
536,055
|
55,327
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
35,276
|
38,776
|
(3,500)
|
35,776
|
33,776
|
31,776
|
3,500
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
460,574
|
568,485
|
(107,911)
|
532,842
|
588,057
|
588,341
|
(127,767)
|
Total liabilities
|
38,622,578
|
38,417,506
|
205,071
|
37,797,579
|
37,381,571
|
36,968,412
|
1,654,166
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred equity
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
-
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
194,112
|
-
|
Common equity
|
4,492,446
|
4,411,450
|
80,996
|
4,219,125
|
4,048,225
|
3,974,561
|
517,885
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
4,686,558
|
4,605,562
|
80,996
|
4,413,236
|
4,242,337
|
4,168,673
|
517,885
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 43,309,136
|
$ 43,023,068
|
$ 286,068
|
$ 42,210,815
|
$ 41,623,908
|
$ 41,137,084
|
$ 2,172,052
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Seql Qtr
|
|
|
|
Comp Qtr
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 433,299
|
$ 453,253
|
$ (19,954)
|
(4) %
|
$ 465,728
|
$ 456,788
|
$ 454,472
|
$ (21,173)
|
(5) %
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
69,702
|
50,524
|
19,178
|
38 %
|
51,229
|
50,278
|
46,548
|
23,154
|
50 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
13,956
|
14,469
|
(513)
|
(4) %
|
14,660
|
14,669
|
14,774
|
(818)
|
(6) %
|
Other interest
|
8,920
|
10,478
|
(1,558)
|
(15) %
|
8,701
|
8,539
|
7,595
|
1,325
|
17 %
|
Total interest income
|
525,877
|
528,724
|
(2,847)
|
(1) %
|
540,318
|
530,274
|
523,388
|
2,489
|
- %
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
209,140
|
222,888
|
(13,748)
|
(6) %
|
231,623
|
221,062
|
226,231
|
(17,091)
|
(8) %
|
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
3,622
|
3,203
|
419
|
13 %
|
3,385
|
2,303
|
2,863
|
759
|
27 %
|
Interest on other short-term funding
|
-
|
668
|
(668)
|
(100) %
|
6,144
|
6,077
|
4,708
|
(4,708)
|
(100) %
|
Interest on FHLB advances
|
16,090
|
17,908
|
(1,818)
|
(10) %
|
24,799
|
34,143
|
21,671
|
(5,581)
|
(26) %
|
Interest on other long-term funding
|
11,085
|
13,769
|
(2,684)
|
(19) %
|
11,858
|
10,096
|
10,058
|
1,027
|
10 %
|
Total interest expense
|
239,937
|
258,436
|
(18,499)
|
(7) %
|
277,809
|
273,681
|
265,530
|
(25,593)
|
(10) %
|
Net interest income
|
285,941
|
270,289
|
15,652
|
6 %
|
262,509
|
256,593
|
257,858
|
28,083
|
11 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
13,003
|
16,986
|
(3,982)
|
(23) %
|
20,991
|
23,008
|
24,001
|
(10,998)
|
(46) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
272,938
|
253,303
|
19,635
|
8 %
|
241,518
|
233,585
|
233,857
|
39,081
|
17 %
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
22,498
|
24,103
|
(1,605)
|
(7) %
|
24,144
|
22,628
|
21,694
|
804
|
4 %
|
Service charges and deposit account fees
|
12,814
|
13,232
|
(418)
|
(3) %
|
13,708
|
12,263
|
12,439
|
375
|
3 %
|
Card-based fees
|
10,442
|
11,948
|
(1,506)
|
(13) %
|
11,731
|
11,975
|
11,267
|
(825)
|
(7) %
|
Other fee-based revenue
|
5,251
|
5,182
|
68
|
1 %
|
5,057
|
4,857
|
4,402
|
849
|
19 %
|
Capital markets, net
|
4,345
|
9,032
|
(4,687)
|
(52) %
|
4,317
|
4,685
|
4,050
|
295
|
7 %
|
Mortgage banking, net
|
3,822
|
3,387
|
435
|
13 %
|
2,132
|
2,505
|
2,662
|
1,160
|
44 %
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
|
(6,976)
|
(130,406)
|
123,430
|
(95) %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,976)
|
N/M
|
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
|
5,204
|
2,322
|
2,883
|
124 %
|
4,001
|
4,584
|
2,570
|
2,634
|
102 %
|
Asset (losses) gains, net
|
(878)
|
364
|
(1,242)
|
N/M
|
(474)
|
(627)
|
(306)
|
(572)
|
187 %
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
4
|
(148,194)
|
148,198
|
N/M
|
100
|
67
|
3,879
|
(3,875)
|
(100) %
|
Other
|
2,251
|
2,257
|
(6)
|
- %
|
2,504
|
2,222
|
2,327
|
(76)
|
(3) %
|
Total noninterest income (loss)
|
58,776
|
(206,772)
|
265,549
|
N/M
|
67,221
|
65,159
|
64,985
|
(6,209)
|
(10) %
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
123,897
|
125,944
|
(2,047)
|
(2) %
|
121,036
|
121,581
|
119,395
|
4,502
|
4 %
|
Technology
|
27,139
|
26,984
|
154
|
1 %
|
27,217
|
27,161
|
26,200
|
939
|
4 %
|
Occupancy
|
15,381
|
14,325
|
1,056
|
7 %
|
13,536
|
13,128
|
13,633
|
1,748
|
13 %
|
Business development and advertising
|
6,386
|
7,408
|
(1,022)
|
(14) %
|
6,683
|
7,535
|
6,517
|
(131)
|
(2) %
|
Equipment
|
4,527
|
4,729
|
(202)
|
(4) %
|
4,653
|
4,450
|
4,599
|
(72)
|
(2) %
|
Legal and professional
|
6,083
|
6,861
|
(778)
|
(11) %
|
5,639
|
4,429
|
4,672
|
1,411
|
30 %
|
Loan and foreclosure costs
|
2,594
|
1,951
|
642
|
33 %
|
2,748
|
1,793
|
1,979
|
615
|
31 %
|
FDIC assessment
|
10,436
|
9,139
|
1,298
|
14 %
|
8,223
|
7,131
|
13,946
|
(3,510)
|
(25) %
|
Other intangible amortization
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
-
|
- %
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
2,203
|
-
|
- %
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances
|
-
|
14,243
|
(14,243)
|
(100) %
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Other
|
11,974
|
10,496
|
1,478
|
14 %
|
8,659
|
6,450
|
4,513
|
7,461
|
165 %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
210,619
|
224,282
|
(13,664)
|
(6) %
|
200,597
|
195,861
|
197,657
|
12,962
|
7 %
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
121,095
|
(177,752)
|
298,847
|
N/M
|
108,142
|
102,884
|
101,185
|
19,910
|
20 %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
19,409
|
(16,137)
|
35,546
|
N/M
|
20,124
|
(12,689)
|
20,016
|
(607)
|
(3) %
|
Net income (loss)
|
101,687
|
(161,615)
|
263,301
|
N/M
|
88,018
|
115,573
|
81,169
|
20,518
|
25 %
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
-
|
- %
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
2,875
|
-
|
- %
|
Net income (loss) available to common equity
|
$ 98,812
|
$ (164,490)
|
$ 263,301
|
N/M
|
$ 85,143
|
$ 112,698
|
$ 78,294
|
$ 20,518
|
26 %
|
Earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.60
|
$ (1.04)
|
$ 1.64
|
N/M
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.08
|
15 %
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.59
|
$ (1.03)
|
$ 1.62
|
N/M
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.07
|
13 %
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
165,228
|
157,710
|
7,518
|
5 %
|
150,247
|
149,872
|
149,855
|
15,373
|
10 %
|
Diluted
|
166,604
|
159,164
|
7,441
|
5 %
|
151,492
|
151,288
|
151,292
|
15,312
|
10 %
|
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands)
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
Per common share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
Market value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
25.63
|
28.14
|
23.95
|
22.48
|
22.00
|
Low
|
21.06
|
20.64
|
20.07
|
19.90
|
19.73
|
Close
|
22.53
|
23.90
|
21.54
|
21.15
|
21.51
|
Book value / share
|
27.09
|
26.55
|
27.90
|
26.85
|
26.37
|
Tangible book value / share
|
20.25
|
19.71
|
20.37
|
19.28
|
18.78
|
Performance ratios (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.97 %
|
(1.53) %
|
0.85 %
|
1.13 %
|
0.80 %
|
Noninterest expense / average assets
|
2.00 %
|
2.12 %
|
1.93 %
|
1.92 %
|
1.95 %
|
Effective tax rate
|
16.03 %
|
N/M
|
18.61 %
|
(12.33) %
|
19.78 %
|
Dividend payout ratio(a)
|
38.33 %
|
N/M
|
39.29 %
|
29.33 %
|
42.31 %
|
Net interest margin
|
2.97 %
|
2.81 %
|
2.78 %
|
2.75 %
|
2.79 %
|
Selected trend information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average full time equivalent employees(b)
|
4,006
|
3,982
|
4,041
|
4,025
|
4,070
|
Branch count
|
183
|
188
|
188
|
188
|
188
|
Assets under management, at market value(c)
|
$ 14,685
|
$ 14,773
|
$ 15,033
|
$ 14,304
|
$ 14,171
|
Mortgage portfolio serviced for others
|
$ 6,243
|
$ 6,285
|
$ 6,302
|
$ 6,307
|
$ 6,349
|
Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others
|
1.38 %
|
1.40 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.34 %
|
Shares repurchased during period(d)
|
900
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
900
|
Shares outstanding, end of period
|
165,807
|
166,178
|
151,213
|
150,785
|
150,739
|
Selected quarterly ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans / deposits
|
86.07 %
|
85.92 %
|
89.38 %
|
90.60 %
|
87.49 %
|
Stockholders' equity / assets
|
10.82 %
|
10.70 %
|
10.46 %
|
10.19 %
|
10.13 %
|
Risk-based capital(e)(f)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 33,801
|
$ 33,950
|
$ 33,326
|
$ 32,768
|
$ 32,753
|
Common equity Tier 1
|
$ 3,417
|
$ 3,397
|
$ 3,238
|
$ 3,172
|
$ 3,089
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.11 %
|
10.01 %
|
9.72 %
|
9.68 %
|
9.43 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.68 %
|
10.58 %
|
10.30 %
|
10.27 %
|
10.02 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
12.75 %
|
12.61 %
|
12.36 %
|
12.34 %
|
12.08 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.69 %
|
8.73 %
|
8.49 %
|
8.37 %
|
8.24 %
|
|
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
|
(b)
|
Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.
|
(c)
|
Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
|
(d)
|
Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
|
(e)
|
The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
|
(f)
|
March 31, 2025 data is estimated.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 363,545
|
$ 361,765
|
- %
|
$ 355,844
|
$ 356,006
|
$ 351,094
|
4 %
|
Provision for loan losses
|
16,500
|
14,000
|
18 %
|
19,000
|
21,000
|
27,000
|
(39) %
|
Charge offs
|
(13,714)
|
(13,770)
|
- %
|
(15,337)
|
(23,290)
|
(24,018)
|
(43) %
|
Recoveries
|
5,017
|
1,551
|
N/M
|
2,258
|
2,127
|
1,930
|
160 %
|
Net (charge offs) recoveries
|
(8,698)
|
(12,220)
|
(29) %
|
(13,078)
|
(21,163)
|
(22,088)
|
(61) %
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 371,348
|
$ 363,545
|
2 %
|
$ 361,765
|
$ 355,844
|
$ 356,006
|
4 %
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 38,776
|
$ 35,776
|
8 %
|
$ 33,776
|
$ 31,776
|
$ 34,776
|
12 %
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(3,500)
|
3,000
|
N/M
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
(3,000)
|
17 %
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 35,276
|
$ 38,776
|
(9) %
|
$ 35,776
|
$ 33,776
|
$ 31,776
|
11 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
|
$ 406,624
|
$ 402,322
|
1 %
|
$ 397,541
|
$ 389,620
|
$ 387,782
|
5 %
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
$ 13,000
|
$ 17,000
|
(24) %
|
$ 21,000
|
$ 23,000
|
$ 24,000
|
(46) %
|
($ in thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
Change
|
Net (charge offs) recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ (4,726)
|
$ (2,406)
|
96 %
|
$ (10,649)
|
$ (13,676)
|
$ (18,638)
|
(75) %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
(100) %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
(4,726)
|
(2,406)
|
96 %
|
(10,649)
|
(13,674)
|
(18,636)
|
(75) %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
(892)
|
(6,617)
|
(87) %
|
(1)
|
(4,569)
|
-
|
N/M
|
Real estate construction
|
30
|
4
|
N/M
|
2
|
28
|
30
|
- %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
(863)
|
(6,612)
|
(87) %
|
2
|
(4,541)
|
30
|
N/M
|
Total commercial
|
(5,589)
|
(9,018)
|
(38) %
|
(10,647)
|
(18,216)
|
(18,606)
|
(70) %
|
Residential mortgage
|
197
|
(239)
|
N/M
|
(160)
|
(289)
|
(62)
|
N/M
|
Auto finance
|
(1,519)
|
(1,782)
|
(15) %
|
(1,281)
|
(1,480)
|
(2,094)
|
(27) %
|
Home equity
|
289
|
277
|
4 %
|
424
|
238
|
211
|
37 %
|
Other consumer
|
(2,076)
|
(1,457)
|
42 %
|
(1,414)
|
(1,417)
|
(1,537)
|
35 %
|
Total consumer
|
(3,109)
|
(3,202)
|
(3) %
|
(2,431)
|
(2,947)
|
(3,482)
|
(11) %
|
Total net (charge offs) recoveries
|
$ (8,698)
|
$ (12,220)
|
(29) %
|
$ (13,078)
|
$ (21,163)
|
$ (22,088)
|
(61) %
|
(In basis points)
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
|
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans
(annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
|
(43)
|
(55)
|
(77)
|
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Commercial and business lending
|
(16)
|
(8)
|
|
(39)
|
(50)
|
(69)
|
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
(7)
|
(51)
|
|
-
|
(37)
|
-
|
|
Real estate construction
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
(5)
|
(37)
|
|
-
|
(25)
|
-
|
|
Total commercial
|
(12)
|
(19)
|
|
(23)
|
(40)
|
(41)
|
|
Residential mortgage
|
1
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
Auto finance
|
(22)
|
(26)
|
|
(19)
|
(24)
|
(35)
|
|
Home equity
|
18
|
17
|
|
26
|
15
|
14
|
|
Other consumer
|
(268)
|
(208)
|
|
(216)
|
(221)
|
(232)
|
|
Total consumer
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
(13)
|
|
Total net (charge offs) recoveries
|
(12)
|
(16)
|
|
(18)
|
(29)
|
(30)
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
Change
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
Change
|
Credit quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 134,808
|
$ 123,260
|
9 %
|
$ 128,476
|
$ 154,423
|
$ 178,346
|
(24) %
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
23,475
|
20,217
|
16 %
|
18,830
|
8,325
|
8,437
|
178 %
|
Repossessed assets
|
688
|
687
|
- %
|
793
|
671
|
1,241
|
(45) %
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 158,971
|
$ 144,164
|
10 %
|
$ 148,098
|
$ 163,418
|
$ 188,025
|
(15) %
|
Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing
|
$ 3,036
|
$ 3,189
|
(5) %
|
$ 7,107
|
$ 2,354
|
$ 2,417
|
26 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.34 %
|
1.35 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.31 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
301.63 %
|
326.40 %
|
|
309.43 %
|
252.31 %
|
217.43 %
|
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.44 %
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.43 %
|
0.52 %
|
0.60 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
repossessed assets
|
0.52 %
|
0.48 %
|
|
0.49 %
|
0.55 %
|
0.64 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.37 %
|
0.34 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.46 %
|
|
Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to
year-to-date average loans
|
0.12 %
|
0.23 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.30 %
|
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
($ in thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 12,898
|
$ 19,084
|
(32) %
|
$ 14,369
|
$ 21,190
|
$ 72,243
|
(82) %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,501
|
1,501
|
- %
|
9,285
|
1,851
|
2,090
|
(28) %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
14,399
|
20,585
|
(30) %
|
23,654
|
23,041
|
74,333
|
(81) %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
31,689
|
16,705
|
90 %
|
18,913
|
48,249
|
18,697
|
69 %
|
Real estate construction
|
125
|
30
|
N/M
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
N/M
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
31,814
|
16,735
|
90 %
|
18,928
|
48,265
|
18,715
|
70 %
|
Total commercial
|
46,213
|
37,320
|
24 %
|
42,582
|
71,306
|
93,047
|
(50) %
|
Residential mortgage
|
72,455
|
70,038
|
3 %
|
70,138
|
68,058
|
69,954
|
4 %
|
Auto finance
|
7,692
|
7,402
|
4 %
|
7,456
|
6,986
|
7,158
|
7 %
|
Home equity
|
8,275
|
8,378
|
(1) %
|
8,231
|
7,996
|
8,100
|
2 %
|
Other consumer
|
173
|
122
|
42 %
|
70
|
77
|
87
|
99 %
|
Total consumer
|
88,595
|
85,941
|
3 %
|
85,894
|
83,117
|
85,299
|
4 %
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$ 134,808
|
$ 123,260
|
9 %
|
$ 128,476
|
$ 154,423
|
$ 178,346
|
(24) %
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Restructured loans (accruing)(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 459
|
$ 475
|
(3) %
|
$ 424
|
$ 410
|
$ 377
|
22 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Commercial and business lending
|
459
|
475
|
(3) %
|
424
|
410
|
377
|
22 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Real estate construction
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Total commercial
|
459
|
475
|
(3) %
|
424
|
410
|
377
|
22 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
599
|
782
|
(23) %
|
361
|
306
|
345
|
74 %
|
Auto finance
|
1
|
8
|
(88) %
|
35
|
142
|
66
|
(98) %
|
Home equity
|
171
|
27
|
N/M
|
104
|
103
|
182
|
(6) %
|
Other consumer
|
2,421
|
2,239
|
8 %
|
1,642
|
1,615
|
1,487
|
63 %
|
Total consumer
|
3,192
|
3,057
|
4 %
|
2,141
|
2,166
|
2,080
|
53 %
|
Total restructured loans (accruing)
|
$ 3,651
|
$ 3,531
|
3 %
|
$ 2,565
|
$ 2,576
|
$ 2,457
|
49 %
|
Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in
nonaccrual loans)
|
$ 3,451
|
$ 2,581
|
34 %
|
$ 1,840
|
$ 717
|
$ 1,141
|
N/M
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 7,740
|
$ 1,260
|
N/M
|
$ 1,212
|
$ 2,052
|
$ 521
|
N/M
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,156
|
1,634
|
(29) %
|
2,209
|
-
|
-
|
N/M
|
Commercial and business lending
|
8,896
|
2,893
|
N/M
|
3,421
|
2,052
|
521
|
N/M
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
2,463
|
36,391
|
(93) %
|
10,746
|
1,023
|
19,164
|
(87) %
|
Real estate construction
|
-
|
21
|
(100) %
|
88
|
-
|
1,260
|
(100) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
2,463
|
36,412
|
(93) %
|
10,834
|
1,023
|
20,424
|
(88) %
|
Total commercial
|
11,360
|
39,305
|
(71) %
|
14,255
|
3,075
|
20,945
|
(46) %
|
Residential mortgage
|
13,568
|
14,892
|
(9) %
|
13,630
|
10,374
|
9,903
|
37 %
|
Auto finance
|
12,522
|
14,850
|
(16) %
|
15,458
|
15,814
|
12,521
|
- %
|
Home equity
|
3,606
|
4,625
|
(22) %
|
3,146
|
3,694
|
2,819
|
28 %
|
Other consumer(b)
|
2,381
|
3,128
|
(24) %
|
2,163
|
1,995
|
2,260
|
5 %
|
Total consumer
|
32,076
|
37,496
|
(14) %
|
34,397
|
31,877
|
27,503
|
17 %
|
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|
$ 43,435
|
$ 76,801
|
(43) %
|
$ 48,651
|
$ 34,952
|
$ 48,448
|
(10) %
|
|
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
Balances depict loans that have been modified in the preceding 12 months for each respective period end.
|
(b)
|
Excluding guaranteed student loans.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income /
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (a) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and business lending
|
$ 11,724,484
|
$ 185,985
|
6.43 %
|
$ 11,474,489
|
$ 194,355
|
6.74 %
|
$ 10,816,255
|
$ 194,090
|
7.22 %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,313,994
|
121,034
|
6.71 %
|
7,206,796
|
128,476
|
7.09 %
|
7,389,962
|
138,850
|
7.56 %
|
Total commercial
|
19,038,479
|
307,020
|
6.54 %
|
18,681,285
|
322,831
|
6.88 %
|
18,206,217
|
332,940
|
7.35 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
7,256,320
|
66,823
|
3.68 %
|
7,814,056
|
70,513
|
3.61 %
|
7,896,956
|
68,787
|
3.48 %
|
Auto finance
|
2,844,730
|
39,176
|
5.59 %
|
2,771,414
|
39,365
|
5.65 %
|
2,373,720
|
32,603
|
5.52 %
|
Other retail
|
971,453
|
20,826
|
8.63 %
|
935,162
|
21,041
|
8.98 %
|
892,128
|
20,661
|
9.28 %
|
Total loans
|
30,110,982
|
433,844
|
5.83 %
|
30,201,918
|
453,750
|
5.98 %
|
29,369,022
|
454,991
|
6.22 %
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
6,398,584
|
69,919
|
4.37 %
|
5,745,085
|
50,752
|
3.53 %
|
5,517,023
|
46,727
|
3.39 %
|
Tax-exempt(a)
|
2,016,144
|
17,666
|
3.50 %
|
2,085,957
|
17,653
|
3.39 %
|
2,133,352
|
18,024
|
3.38 %
|
Other short-term investments
|
757,227
|
9,111
|
4.88 %
|
846,195
|
10,717
|
5.04 %
|
576,782
|
8,311
|
5.80 %
|
Total investments and other
|
9,171,955
|
96,696
|
4.22 %
|
8,677,238
|
79,122
|
3.64 %
|
8,227,158
|
73,062
|
3.55 %
|
Total earning assets
|
39,282,937
|
$ 530,540
|
5.45 %
|
38,879,155
|
$ 532,871
|
5.46 %
|
37,596,179
|
$ 528,053
|
5.64 %
|
Other assets, net
|
3,347,690
|
|
|
3,192,406
|
|
|
3,173,027
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 42,630,627
|
|
|
$ 42,071,562
|
|
|
$ 40,769,206
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
$ 5,162,468
|
$ 17,929
|
1.41 %
|
$ 5,132,247
|
$ 20,120
|
1.56 %
|
$ 4,928,031
|
$ 21,747
|
1.77 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
8,031,707
|
45,430
|
2.29 %
|
7,623,230
|
46,061
|
2.40 %
|
7,490,119
|
49,990
|
2.68 %
|
Money market
|
6,079,551
|
39,560
|
2.64 %
|
5,924,269
|
41,457
|
2.78 %
|
6,116,604
|
47,306
|
3.11 %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
1,847,972
|
20,067
|
4.40 %
|
1,690,745
|
20,091
|
4.73 %
|
1,651,937
|
22,205
|
5.41 %
|
Time deposits
|
8,071,642
|
86,154
|
4.33 %
|
8,228,420
|
95,158
|
4.60 %
|
7,198,315
|
84,983
|
4.75 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
29,193,341
|
209,140
|
2.91 %
|
28,598,911
|
222,888
|
3.10 %
|
27,385,005
|
226,231
|
3.32 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
375,910
|
3,622
|
3.91 %
|
310,370
|
3,203
|
4.11 %
|
263,979
|
2,863
|
4.36 %
|
Other short-term funding
|
31,312
|
408
|
5.28 %
|
88,415
|
1,135
|
5.11 %
|
449,999
|
5,603
|
5.01 %
|
FHLB advances
|
1,595,972
|
16,090
|
4.09 %
|
1,456,087
|
17,908
|
4.89 %
|
1,540,247
|
21,671
|
5.66 %
|
Other long-term funding
|
627,658
|
11,085
|
7.06 %
|
840,880
|
13,769
|
6.55 %
|
539,106
|
10,058
|
7.46 %
|
Total short and long-term funding
|
2,630,852
|
31,205
|
4.79 %
|
2,695,752
|
36,015
|
5.33 %
|
2,793,331
|
40,194
|
5.78 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
31,824,193
|
$ 240,345
|
3.06 %
|
31,294,664
|
$ 258,903
|
3.29 %
|
30,178,337
|
$ 266,425
|
3.55 %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
5,640,123
|
|
|
5,738,557
|
|
|
5,882,052
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
535,732
|
|
|
510,000
|
|
|
527,437
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
4,630,578
|
|
|
4,528,342
|
|
|
4,181,381
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 42,630,627
|
|
|
$ 42,071,562
|
|
|
$ 40,769,206
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
|
2.17 %
|
|
|
2.09 %
|
Net free funds
|
|
|
0.58 %
|
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
|
0.70 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and
net interest margin
|
|
$ 290,195
|
2.97 %
|
|
$ 273,968
|
2.81 %
|
|
$ 261,628
|
2.79 %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
4,254
|
|
|
3,680
|
|
|
3,770
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 285,941
|
|
|
$ 270,289
|
|
|
$ 257,858
|
|
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
|
(b)
|
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period end loan composition
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 10,925,769
|
$ 10,573,741
|
3 %
|
$ 10,258,899
|
$ 9,970,412
|
$ 9,858,329
|
11 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,118,363
|
1,143,741
|
(2) %
|
1,120,849
|
1,102,146
|
1,095,894
|
2 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
12,044,132
|
11,717,483
|
3 %
|
11,379,748
|
11,072,558
|
10,954,223
|
10 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,597,442
|
5,227,975
|
7 %
|
5,070,635
|
5,001,392
|
5,035,195
|
11 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,809,054
|
1,982,632
|
(9) %
|
2,114,300
|
2,255,637
|
2,287,041
|
(21) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,406,496
|
7,210,607
|
3 %
|
7,184,934
|
7,257,029
|
7,322,237
|
1 %
|
Total commercial
|
19,450,628
|
18,928,090
|
3 %
|
18,564,683
|
18,329,587
|
18,276,460
|
6 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
6,999,654
|
7,047,541
|
(1) %
|
7,803,083
|
7,840,073
|
7,868,180
|
(11) %
|
Auto finance
|
2,878,765
|
2,810,220
|
2 %
|
2,708,946
|
2,556,009
|
2,471,257
|
16 %
|
Home equity
|
654,140
|
664,252
|
(2) %
|
651,379
|
634,142
|
619,764
|
6 %
|
Other consumer
|
310,940
|
318,483
|
(2) %
|
262,806
|
258,460
|
258,603
|
20 %
|
Total consumer
|
10,843,499
|
10,840,496
|
- %
|
11,426,214
|
11,288,684
|
11,217,802
|
(3) %
|
Total loans
|
$ 30,294,127
|
$ 29,768,586
|
2 %
|
$ 29,990,897
|
$ 29,618,271
|
$ 29,494,263
|
3 %
|
Period end deposit and customer funding composition
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 6,135,946
|
$ 5,775,657
|
6 %
|
$ 5,857,421
|
$ 5,815,045
|
$ 6,254,135
|
(2) %
|
Savings
|
5,247,291
|
5,133,295
|
2 %
|
5,072,508
|
5,157,103
|
5,124,639
|
2 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
9,075,133
|
9,124,741
|
(1) %
|
8,605,578
|
8,284,017
|
8,747,127
|
4 %
|
Money market
|
6,820,038
|
6,637,915
|
3 %
|
6,095,206
|
6,294,895
|
6,721,674
|
1 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
4,197,512
|
4,276,309
|
(2) %
|
4,242,670
|
4,061,578
|
3,931,230
|
7 %
|
Other time deposits
|
3,720,793
|
3,700,518
|
1 %
|
3,680,914
|
3,078,401
|
2,934,352
|
27 %
|
Total deposits
|
35,196,713
|
34,648,434
|
2 %
|
33,554,298
|
32,691,039
|
33,713,158
|
4 %
|
Other customer funding(a)
|
85,950
|
100,044
|
(14) %
|
110,988
|
89,524
|
90,536
|
(5) %
|
Total deposits and other customer funding
|
$ 35,282,663
|
$ 34,748,478
|
2 %
|
$ 33,665,286
|
$ 32,780,564
|
$ 33,803,694
|
4 %
|
Network transaction deposits(b)
|
$ 1,882,930
|
$ 1,758,388
|
7 %
|
$ 1,566,908
|
$ 1,502,919
|
$ 1,792,820
|
5 %
|
Net deposits and other customer funding(c)
|
$ 29,202,221
|
$ 28,713,780
|
2 %
|
$ 27,855,707
|
$ 27,216,066
|
$ 28,079,644
|
4 %
|
Quarter average loan composition
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 10,583,318
|
$ 10,338,865
|
2 %
|
$ 9,884,246
|
$ 9,915,894
|
$ 9,729,718
|
9 %
|
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
|
1,141,167
|
1,135,624
|
- %
|
1,087,144
|
1,095,334
|
1,086,537
|
5 %
|
Commercial and business lending
|
11,724,484
|
11,474,489
|
2 %
|
10,971,390
|
11,011,228
|
10,816,255
|
8 %
|
Commercial real estate-investor
|
5,415,412
|
5,120,608
|
6 %
|
5,085,090
|
4,964,394
|
5,041,518
|
7 %
|
Real estate construction
|
1,898,582
|
2,086,188
|
(9) %
|
2,150,416
|
2,285,379
|
2,348,444
|
(19) %
|
Commercial real estate lending
|
7,313,994
|
7,206,796
|
1 %
|
7,235,505
|
7,249,773
|
7,389,962
|
(1) %
|
Total commercial
|
19,038,479
|
18,681,285
|
2 %
|
18,206,896
|
18,261,000
|
18,206,217
|
5 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
7,256,320
|
7,814,056
|
(7) %
|
7,888,290
|
7,905,236
|
7,896,956
|
(8) %
|
Auto finance
|
2,844,730
|
2,771,414
|
3 %
|
2,635,890
|
2,524,107
|
2,373,720
|
20 %
|
Home equity
|
657,625
|
656,792
|
- %
|
642,463
|
630,855
|
625,686
|
5 %
|
Other consumer
|
313,828
|
278,370
|
13 %
|
260,547
|
258,366
|
266,443
|
18 %
|
Total consumer
|
11,072,503
|
11,520,632
|
(4) %
|
11,427,191
|
11,318,564
|
11,162,805
|
(1) %
|
Total loans(d)
|
$ 30,110,982
|
$ 30,201,918
|
- %
|
$ 29,634,087
|
$ 29,579,564
|
$ 29,369,022
|
3 %
|
Quarter average deposit composition
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Seql Qtr %
|
Sep 30, 2024
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Comp Qtr %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 5,640,123
|
$ 5,738,557
|
(2) %
|
$ 5,652,228
|
$ 5,712,115
|
$ 5,882,052
|
(4) %
|
Savings
|
5,162,468
|
5,132,247
|
1 %
|
5,125,147
|
5,133,688
|
4,928,031
|
5 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
8,031,707
|
7,623,230
|
5 %
|
7,394,550
|
7,265,621
|
7,490,119
|
7 %
|
Money market
|
6,079,551
|
5,924,269
|
3 %
|
5,942,147
|
5,995,005
|
6,116,604
|
(1) %
|
Network transaction deposits
|
1,847,972
|
1,690,745
|
9 %
|
1,644,305
|
1,595,312
|
1,651,937
|
12 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
4,315,311
|
4,514,841
|
(4) %
|
4,247,941
|
3,927,727
|
4,268,881
|
1 %
|
Other time deposits
|
3,756,332
|
3,713,579
|
1 %
|
3,314,507
|
2,999,936
|
2,929,434
|
28 %
|
Total deposits
|
34,833,464
|
34,337,468
|
1 %
|
33,320,825
|
32,629,404
|
33,267,057
|
5 %
|
Other customer funding(a)
|
87,693
|
94,965
|
(8) %
|
104,115
|
87,161
|
101,483
|
(14) %
|
Total deposits and other customer funding
|
$ 34,921,157
|
$ 34,432,433
|
1 %
|
$ 33,424,940
|
$ 32,716,565
|
$ 33,368,540
|
5 %
|
Net deposits and other customer funding(c)
|
$ 28,757,874
|
$ 28,226,848
|
2 %
|
$ 27,532,694
|
$ 27,193,526
|
$ 27,447,723
|
5 %
|
|
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
Includes repurchase agreements.
|
(b)
|
Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.
|
(c)
|
Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.
|
(d)
|
Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
Selected equity and performance ratios(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(b)
|
7.96 %
|
7.82 %
|
7.50 %
|
7.18 %
|
7.08 %
|
Return on average equity
|
8.91 %
|
(14.20) %
|
8.09 %
|
11.16 %
|
7.81 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity(c)
|
12.34 %
|
(20.27) %
|
11.52 %
|
16.25 %
|
11.31 %
|
Return on average common equity Tier 1(c)
|
11.82 %
|
(19.28) %
|
10.53 %
|
14.54 %
|
10.27 %
|
Return on average tangible assets(c)
|
1.01 %
|
(1.55) %
|
0.89 %
|
1.18 %
|
0.84 %
|
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
|
10.86 %
|
10.76 %
|
10.46 %
|
10.14 %
|
10.26 %
|
Tangible common equity reconciliation(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity
|
$ 4,492
|
$ 4,411
|
$ 4,219
|
$ 4,048
|
$ 3,975
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
(1,134)
|
(1,137)
|
(1,139)
|
(1,141)
|
(1,143)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 3,358
|
$ 3,275
|
$ 3,080
|
$ 2,907
|
$ 2,831
|
Tangible assets reconciliation(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 43,309
|
$ 43,023
|
$ 42,211
|
$ 41,624
|
$ 41,137
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
(1,134)
|
(1,137)
|
(1,139)
|
(1,141)
|
(1,143)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 42,175
|
$ 41,886
|
$ 41,072
|
$ 40,483
|
$ 39,994
|
Average tangible common equity and average common
equity Tier 1 reconciliation(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common equity
|
$ 4,436
|
$ 4,334
|
$ 4,137
|
$ 3,972
|
$ 3,987
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
(1,136)
|
(1,138)
|
(1,140)
|
(1,142)
|
(1,145)
|
Average tangible common equity
|
3,301
|
3,196
|
2,997
|
2,830
|
2,843
|
Modified CECL transitional amount
|
-
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
Average accumulated other comprehensive loss(d)
|
65
|
152
|
173
|
242
|
188
|
Average deferred tax assets, net
|
25
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
12
|
Average common equity Tier 1
|
$ 3,390
|
$ 3,394
|
$ 3,215
|
$ 3,118
|
$ 3,065
|
Average tangible assets reconciliation(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total assets
|
$ 42,631
|
$ 42,072
|
$ 41,390
|
$ 41,101
|
$ 40,769
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
(1,136)
|
(1,138)
|
(1,140)
|
(1,142)
|
(1,145)
|
Average tangible assets
|
$ 41,495
|
$ 40,934
|
$ 40,250
|
$ 39,958
|
$ 39,625
|
Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 102
|
$ (162)
|
$ 88
|
$ 116
|
$ 81
|
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$ 103
|
$ (160)
|
$ 90
|
$ 117
|
$ 83
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity
reconciliation(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common equity
|
$ 99
|
$ (164)
|
$ 85
|
$ 113
|
$ 78
|
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity
|
$ 100
|
$ (163)
|
$ 87
|
$ 114
|
$ 80
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)(e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 121
|
$ (178)
|
$ 108
|
$ 103
|
$ 101
|
Provision for credit losses
|
13
|
17
|
21
|
23
|
24
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)
|
$ 134
|
$ (161)
|
$ 129
|
$ 126
|
$ 125
|
Period end core customer deposits reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$ 35,197
|
$ 34,648
|
$ 33,554
|
$ 32,691
|
$ 33,713
|
Network transaction deposits
|
(1,883)
|
(1,758)
|
(1,567)
|
(1,503)
|
(1,793)
|
Brokered CDs
|
(4,198)
|
(4,276)
|
(4,243)
|
(4,062)
|
(3,931)
|
Core customer deposits
|
$ 29,116
|
$ 28,614
|
$ 27,745
|
$ 27,127
|
$ 27,989
|
Average core customer deposits reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total deposits
|
$ 34,833
|
$ 34,337
|
$ 33,321
|
$ 32,629
|
$ 33,267
|
Average network transaction deposits
|
(1,848)
|
(1,691)
|
(1,644)
|
(1,595)
|
(1,652)
|
Average brokered CDs
|
(4,315)
|
(4,515)
|
(4,248)
|
(3,928)
|
(4,269)
|
Average core customer deposits
|
$ 28,670
|
$ 28,132
|
$ 27,429
|
$ 27,106
|
$ 27,346
|
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.
|
(b)
|
The ratio tangible common equity to tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net. This financial measure has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and strength.
|
(c)
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.
|
(d)
|
The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital. This adjustment reflects that election.
|
(e)
|
Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
|
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratios Reconciliation(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 211
|
$ 224
|
$ 201
|
$ 196
|
$ 198
|
Less: Other intangible amortization
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
208
|
222
|
198
|
194
|
195
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio
|
$ 208
|
$ 208
|
$ 198
|
$ 194
|
$ 188
|
Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 286
|
$ 270
|
$ 263
|
$ 257
|
$ 258
|
Noninterest income
|
59
|
(207)
|
67
|
65
|
65
|
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
-
|
(148)
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
349
|
215
|
333
|
325
|
323
|
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
|
(7)
|
(130)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio
|
$ 356
|
$ 346
|
$ 333
|
$ 325
|
$ 323
|
Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
|
59.72 %
|
103.11 %
|
59.51 %
|
59.51 %
|
60.56 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
58.55 %
|
60.10 %
|
59.51 %
|
59.51 %
|
58.18 %
|
Nonrecurring Item Reconciliation
|
|
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
4Q24
|
4Q24 per share data
|
GAAP net (loss)
|
$ (162)
|
$ (1.03)
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)
|
130
|
0.82
|
Provision on initiatives
|
1
|
0.01
|
Net loss on sale of investments(c)
|
148
|
0.93
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances
|
14
|
0.09
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
Tax effect
|
(39)
|
(0.24)
|
Net income, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax
|
94
|
$ 0.57
|
Less preferred stock dividends
|
(3)
|
|
Net income available to common equity, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax
|
$ 91
|
|
Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
1Q25
|
Dec 2024
|
4Q24
|
GAAP noninterest income (loss)
|
|
$ 59
|
$ (9)
|
$ (207)
|
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)
|
|
7
|
130
|
130
|
Net loss on sale of investments(c)
|
|
-
|
148
|
148
|
Noninterest income, excluding nonrecurring items
|
|
$ 66
|
$ 269
|
$ 72
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
Dec 2024
|
4Q24
|
GAAP noninterest expense
|
|
|
$ 818
|
$ 224
|
Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances(c)
|
|
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
Noninterest expense, excluding nonrecurring items
|
|
|
$ 804
|
$ 210
|
|
|
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
|
(a)
|
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
|
(b)
|
Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale and loss on prepayment of FHLB advances as a result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net loss on the sale of investments is already excluded from noninterest income within the efficiency ratio.
|
(c)
|
These items classified as nonrecurring items are the result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059
Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518
