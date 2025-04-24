Dave To Host First Quarter 2025 Conference Call On May 8, 2025 At 8:30 A.M. ET
LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. ("Dave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DAVE ), one of the nation's leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's results will be reported in a press release on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 652-5200
International dial-in number: (412) 317-6060
Webcast: link
The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website, along with the transcript, at .
If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at [email protected] .
About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE ) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the company, visit: . For investor information and updates, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" dav and follow @davebanking on X.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
[email protected]
Media Contact
Dan Ury
[email protected]
