Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries To Open 5Th Cannabis Dispensary In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries, known for its curated selection, friendly service, and community-first values, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth location in Ohio-and the second in Columbus-on Lockbourne Road at the end of May.

The new dispensary will serve the cannabis community, continuing Bloom's mission of delivering high-quality cannabis with care, education, and personalized service.

"Our goal has always been to make cannabis more accessible, approachable, and done right," said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom. "Opening our second Columbus location allows us to better serve our community with convenience, trusted guidance, and exclusive products you can't find anywhere else."

What to Expect at Bloom Lockbourne Road:



Fast, friendly, and educated staff

Exclusive product drops

Modern, welcoming design with touchscreen menus Daily savings and loyalty rewards, and savings

This marks the first of four additional Bloom locations planned for Ohio in 2025, as the company continues its expansion across the state.

"We're focused on growing thoughtfully and always staying true to our core values-respect, integrity, growth, hard work, and teamwork," added Stark. "Each new location is a reflection of that mission, and we can't wait to welcome new faces into the Bloom family."

For store hours, online ordering, or to find the nearest Bloom location, visit bloomohio .

About Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries is an Ohio-based, family-founded dispensary committed to making cannabis accessible, personal, and done right. With a focus on education, high-quality products, and exceptional service, Bloom creates a welcoming experience for both medical and adult-use customers. From exclusive brands to thoughtful community engagement, Bloom is where cannabis meets care. For more information, visit .

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis

