Boston Beer Reports First Quarter Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Summary:



Depletions decreased 1% and shipments increased 5.3%

Net revenue of $453.9 million increased 6.5%

Gross margin of 48.3% up 460 basis points year over year

Net income of $24.4 million, an increase of $11.8 million or 93.8% year over year Diluted income per share of $2.16, an increase of 108% year over year



Capital Structure



Ended the first quarter with $152.5 million in cash and no debt Repurchased $61 million in shares from December 30, 2024 to April 18, 2025

“Our business remained resilient despite subdued category trends,” said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch.“While the external environment remains dynamic, we have a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, strong innovation pipeline and the best sales force in beer. Our strong balance sheet fuels our 2025 incremental brand investments and enables us to return cash to shareholders with $61 million repurchased year to date.”

“Our first quarter performance reflects a solid start to the year as we increased our market share and significantly expanded gross margin,” said President and CEO Michael Spillane.“As the macroeconomic climate continues to be challenging, we remain focused on executing our strong operating plans for the summer season, across our core brands and our recently introduced innovations, supported in both cases by targeted advertising investment.”

Details of the results were as follows:

First Quarter 2025 (13 weeks ended March 29, 2025) Summary of Results

Depletions for the first quarter decreased 1% compared to the first quarter of the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.7 million barrels, a 5.3% increase compared to the first quarter of the prior year, primarily due to increases in Sun Cruiser, Hard Mountain Dew and Twisted Tea brands partially offset by declines in the Truly brand.

The Company believes distributor inventory as of March 29, 2025 was at an appropriate level for each of its brands and averaged approximately five weeks on hand compared to four weeks on hand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and four and a half weeks at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6.5% due to volume increases and pricing.

Gross margin of 48.3% increased from the 43.7% margin realized in the first quarter of 2024, or an increase of 460 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, procurement savings, and lower brewery processing costs per barrel due to higher volumes and improved brewery efficiencies partially offset by inflationary costs.

The first quarter gross margin of 48.3% includes $0.8 million of shortfall fees which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 17 basis points on an absolute basis and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $2.6 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 57 basis points on an absolute basis.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased $17.3 million or 14.3% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased investments in media and local marketing.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $2.4 million or 4.8% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to Chief Executive Officer transition costs incurred in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter was 31.9% compared to 33.0% in the prior year. The lower rate in the first quarter of 2025 was due to a decrease in the negative impact of non-deductible stock compensation expense.

The Company expects that its March 29, 2025 cash balance of $152.5 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.

During the 13-week period ended March 29, 2025 and the period from March 31, 2025 through April 18, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $49.2 million and $11.3 million, respectively, for a total of $60.5 million year to date. As of April 18, 2025, the Company had approximately $367 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletions Estimate

Year-to-date depletions through the 16-week period ended April 18, 2025 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 1% from the comparable period in 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Projections

Exclusive of the estimated impact of tariffs, the Company is reiterating its full year financial guidance communicated in its February 25, 2025 Earnings Release. The Company's projections in the table below do not include any impact from tariffs. Based on the information currently available and tariff programs announced to date, the Company estimates tariffs will have an unfavorable cost impact for the full year 2025 of approximately $20 to $30 million or $1.25 to $1.90 earnings per diluted share. These estimates include an unfavorable gross margin impact of between 50 to 100 basis points.

The Company's actual 2025 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections, supply chain performance, inflationary impacts and the impact of tariffs.