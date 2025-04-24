Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’S “1Q25 Quiet Period”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lima, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --- Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 1Q25's earnings release on May 1. This period will end on the date of the release, May 15. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

