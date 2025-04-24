South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, compared to $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.72, compared to $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.64 for the first quarter of 2024.

Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2025 was 219 basis points, compared to 229 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 241 basis points for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.16% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024 and 0.10% at March 31, 2024.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.16%, compared to 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.04% for the first quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.05 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $25.40 as of December 31, 2024 and $23.56 as of March 31, 2024. The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2025 were 17.93%, 13.59%, and 12.04%, respectively.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We delivered strong first quarter results highlighted by solid deposit growth, healthy margin expansion as our cost of funds continued to improve, and loan growth that was in line with our expectations. Additionally, the credit quality of our loan portfolio continued to strengthen in the quarter which is a testament to our conservative culture and proactive approach to managing credit. While the outlook is uncertain, we believe that we are in an advantageous position relative to our peers and are actively looking to expand in both our metropolitan and rural markets. We have the liquidity, capital, and team to take advantage of opportunities that come our way. While the economy may slow and businesses may reduce their risk appetites, we will be ready to meet the needs of our customers in these uncertain times. We will also continue to add experienced lenders who fit our culture and want to bring their customers to a better, more stable bank. However, we will maintain our conservative credit culture and will never sacrifice credit quality for growth as we work to maintain the strong credit quality of our loan portfolio. While we see many opportunities to continue growing the Bank, we believe our share price does not reflect the value that we are creating. As a result, we spent $8.3 million to repurchase 250,000 shares in the first quarter, leaving approximately $7 million under our previously announced share repurchase program.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 6.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 6.53% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025, which is 10 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2024.

Interest income was $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $61.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of a decrease of $692 thousand in loan interest income and a decrease of $408 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The decline in interest income was due primarily to fewer days in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $60.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $1.6 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $2.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The $1.4 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 19 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and fewer days in the quarter, partially offset by an increase of $50.0 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The $2.0 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 34 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $83.4 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.8 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of a decrease of $3.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value decreased in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a decrease of $1.6 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value decreased in the first quarter of 2025. This decrease in mortgage banking activities revenue was partially offset by growth in service charges on deposits revenue and bank card services and interchange revenue.

Noninterest expense was $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $2.1 million in personnel expenses, primarily from annual salary adjustments, increased health insurance costs as the fourth quarter of 2024 included annual rebates received, and increased annual incentive compensation expense. There were also increases in net occupancy expense, professional service expenses, and the ineffectiveness related to fair value hedges on municipal securities. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $453 thousand in personnel expenses, largely a result of annual salary adjustments.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.06 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase of $20.8 million, or 2.7% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced in commercial owner-occupied real estate loans and commercial goods and services loans, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in agricultural production loans. As of March 31, 2025, loans held for investment increased $64.1 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2024, primarily attributable to organic loan growth, occurring broadly across the real estate and commercial loan segments, partially offset by decreases in auto loans and other consumer loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.62 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2024. Deposits increased by $171.6 million, or 4.7%, in the first quarter of 2025 from December 31, 2024. Deposits increased by $153.9 million, or 4.2%, at March 31, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $935.5 million as of December 31, 2024 and $974.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal increase of $70.2 million in public fund deposits and strong organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 of $420 thousand, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $830 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity and increased loan balances, partially offset by improved credit quality as noted below in the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.40% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.42% as of December 31, 2024 and 1.40% as of March 31, 2024.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.10% as of March 31, 2024. A $19.0 million credit was placed back on accrual status at the end of the first quarter of 2025, based on sustained payment performance and improved credit structure. This credit was repaid in full subsequent to March 31, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.13% for the first quarter of 2024.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $27.33 at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.67 at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by $9.8 million of net income after dividends paid and by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.7 million, partially offset by stock repurchases of $8.3 million. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 28 basis points to 9.64% in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to growth of $173.0 million in tangible assets.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit for more information.

