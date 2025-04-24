South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|As of and for the quarter ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Selected Income Statement Data:
|Interest income
|$
|59,922
|$
|61,324
|$
|61,640
|$
|59,208
|$
|58,727
|Interest expense
|21,395
|22,776
|24,346
|23,320
|23,359
|Net interest income
|38,527
|38,548
|37,294
|35,888
|35,368
|Provision for credit losses
|420
|1,200
|495
|1,775
|830
|Noninterest income
|10,625
|13,319
|10,635
|12,709
|11,409
|Noninterest expense
|33,030
|29,948
|33,128
|32,572
|31,930
|Income tax expense
|3,408
|4,222
|3,094
|3,116
|3,143
|Net income
|12,294
|16,497
|11,212
|11,134
|10,874
|Per Share Data (Common Stock):
|Net earnings, basic
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.66
|Net earnings, diluted
|0.72
|0.96
|0.66
|0.66
|0.64
|Cash dividends declared and paid
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|Book value
|27.33
|26.67
|27.04
|25.45
|24.87
|Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|26.05
|25.40
|25.75
|24.15
|23.56
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|16,415,862
|16,400,361
|16,386,079
|16,425,360
|16,429,919
|Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive
|17,065,599
|17,161,646
|17,056,959
|16,932,077
|16,938,857
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|16,235,647
|16,455,826
|16,386,627
|16,424,021
|16,431,755
|Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|536,300
|$
|359,082
|$
|471,167
|$
|298,006
|$
|371,939
|Investment securities
|571,527
|577,240
|606,889
|591,031
|599,869
|Total loans held for investment
|3,075,860
|3,055,054
|3,037,375
|3,094,273
|3,011,799
|Allowance for credit losses
|42,968
|43,237
|42,886
|43,173
|42,174
|Total assets
|4,405,209
|4,232,239
|4,337,659
|4,220,936
|4,218,993
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,826,055
|2,685,366
|2,720,880
|2,672,948
|2,664,397
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|966,464
|935,510
|998,480
|951,565
|974,174
|Total deposits
|3,792,519
|3,620,876
|3,719,360
|3,624,513
|3,638,571
|Borrowings
|110,400
|110,354
|110,307
|110,261
|110,214
|Total stockholders' equity
|443,743
|438,949
|443,122
|417,985
|408,712
|Summary Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.16
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.04
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.30
|%
|14.88
|%
|10.36
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.72
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.81
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.56
|%
|Yield on loans
|6.67
|%
|6.69
|%
|6.68
|%
|6.60
|%
|6.53
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.93
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.27
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|66.90
|%
|57.50
|%
|68.80
|%
|66.72
|%
|67.94
|%
|Summary Credit Quality Data:
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|6,467
|$
|24,023
|$
|24,693
|$
|23,452
|$
|3,380
|Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
|0.21
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.11
|%
|Other real estate owned
|$
|600
|$
|530
|$
|973
|$
|755
|$
|862
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.16
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.10
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
|1.40
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.13
|%
|As of and for the quarter ended
| March 31
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Capital Ratios:
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.07
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.22
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.69
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|9.64
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.44
|%
|9.22
|%
|Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets
|13.59
|%
|13.53
|%
|13.25
|%
|12.61
|%
|12.67
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|12.04
|%
|12.04
|%
|11.76
|%
|11.81
|%
|11.51
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|17.93
|%
|17.86
|%
|17.61
|%
|16.86
|%
|17.00
|%
(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
| Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Loans
|$
|3,074,568
|$
|50,577
|6.67
|%
|$
|3,014,537
|$
|48,940
|6.53
|%
|Debt securities - taxable
|510,354
|4,692
|3.73
|%
|554,081
|5,511
|4.00
|%
|Debt securities - nontaxable
|153,229
|1,014
|2.68
|%
|156,254
|1,024
|2.64
|%
|Other interest-bearing assets
|386,979
|3,859
|4.04
|%
|298,969
|3,475
|4.67
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,125,130
|60,142
|5.91
|%
|4,023,841
|58,950
|5.89
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|171,683
|184,293
|Total assets
|$
|4,296,813
|$
|4,208,134
|Liabilities & stockholders' equity
|NOW, Savings, MMDA's
|$
|2,302,344
|15,511
|2.73
|%
|$
|2,285,981
|17,997
|3.17
|%
|Time deposits
|441,895
|4,316
|3.96
|%
|374,852
|3,666
|3.93
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|3
|-
|0.00
|%
|3
|-
|0.00
|%
|Notes payable & other long-term borrowings
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt
|63,984
|835
|5.29
|%
|63,798
|835
|5.26
|%
|Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|46,393
|733
|6.41
|%
|46,393
|861
|7.46
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,854,619
|21,395
|3.04
|%
|2,771,027
|23,359
|3.39
|%
|Demand deposits
|934,775
|958,334
|Other liabilities
|66,073
|70,860
|Stockholders' equity
|441,346
|407,913
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|4,296,813
|$
|4,208,134
|Net interest income
|$
|38,747
|$
|35,591
|Net interest margin(2)
|3.81
|%
|3.56
|%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|56,006
|$
|54,114
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|480,294
|304,968
|Securities available for sale
|571,527
|577,240
|Loans held for sale
|13,931
|20,542
|Loans held for investment
|3,075,860
|3,055,054
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(42,968
|)
|(43,237
|)
|Net loans held for investment
|3,032,892
|3,011,817
|Premises and equipment, net
|50,873
|52,951
|Goodwill
|19,315
|19,315
|Intangible assets
|1,569
|1,720
|Mortgage servicing rights
|24,906
|26,292
|Other assets
|153,896
|163,280
|Total assets
|$
|4,405,209
|$
|4,232,239
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|966,464
|$
|935,510
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,826,055
|2,685,366
|Total deposits
|3,792,519
|3,620,876
|Subordinated debt
|64,007
|63,961
|Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|46,393
|46,393
|Other liabilities
|58,547
|62,060
|Total liabilities
|3,961,466
|3,793,290
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|16,236
|16,456
|Additional paid-in capital
|89,799
|97,287
|Retained earnings
|395,652
|385,827
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(57,944
|)
|(60,621
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|443,743
|438,949
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,405,209
|$
|4,232,239
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|50,570
|$
|48,932
|Other
|9,352
|9,795
|Total interest income
|59,922
|58,727
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|19,827
|21,663
|Subordinated debt
|835
|835
|Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|733
|861
|Other
|-
|-
|Total interest expense
|21,395
|23,359
|Net interest income
|38,527
|35,368
|Provision for credit losses
|420
|830
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|38,107
|34,538
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|2,141
|1,813
|Income from insurance activities
|28
|34
|Mortgage banking activities
|2,113
|3,945
|Bank card services and interchange fees
|3,379
|3,061
|Other
|2,964
|2,556
|Total noninterest income
|10,625
|11,409
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,441
|18,988
|Net occupancy expense
|4,027
|3,920
|Professional services
|1,730
|1,483
|Marketing and development
|905
|754
|Other
|6,927
|6,785
|Total noninterest expense
|33,030
|31,930
|Income before income taxes
|15,702
|14,017
|Income tax expense
|3,408
|3,143
|Net income
|$
|12,294
|$
|10,874
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Loans:
|Commercial Real Estate
|$
|1,126,800
|$
|1,119,063
|Commercial - Specialized
|366,796
|388,955
|Commercial - General
|584,705
|557,371
|Consumer:
|1-4 Family Residential
|569,799
|566,400
|Auto Loans
|261,629
|254,474
|Other Consumer
|64,090
|64,936
|Construction
|102,041
|103,855
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|3,075,860
|$
|3,055,054
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|966,464
|$
|935,510
|NOW & other transaction accounts
|1,302,642
|498,718
|MMDA & other savings
|1,082,596
|1,741,988
|Time deposits
|440,817
|444,660
|Total deposits
|$
|3,792,519
|$
|3,620,876
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the quarter ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|Net income
|$
|12,294
|$
|16,497
|$
|11,212
|$
|11,134
|$
|10,874
|Income tax expense
|3,408
|4,222
|3,094
|3,116
|3,143
|Provision for credit losses
|420
|1,200
|495
|1,775
|830
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|16,122
|$
|21,919
|$
|14,801
|$
|16,025
|$
|14,847
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Tangible common equity
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|443,743
|$
|438,949
|$
|443,122
|$
|417,985
|$
|408,712
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|(20,884
|)
|(21,035
|)
|(21,197
|)
|(21,379
|)
|(21,562
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|422,859
|$
|417,914
|$
|421,925
|$
|396,606
|$
|387,150
|Tangible assets
|Total assets
|$
|4,405,209
|$
|4,232,239
|$
|4,337,659
|$
|4,220,936
|$
|4,218,993
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|(20,884
|)
|(21,035
|)
|(21,197
|)
|(21,379
|)
|(21,562
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,384,325
|$
|4,211,204
|$
|4,316,462
|$
|4,199,557
|$
|4,197,431
|Shares outstanding
|16,235,647
|16,455,826
|16,386,627
|16,424,021
|16,431,755
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.07
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.22
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.69
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.64
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.44
|%
|9.22
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|27.33
|$
|26.67
|$
|27.04
|$
|25.45
|$
|24.87
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|26.05
|$
|25.40
|$
|25.75
|$
|24.15
|$
|23.56
