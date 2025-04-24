MENAFN - EIN Presswire) USGrants Identifies Over $760 Million in Federal Funding for Rehabilitation Service Providers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a centralized portal for federal grant information in the United States, reports that more than $760 million in funding has been allocated across 680+ federal programs supporting rehabilitation service providers nationwide.

These funding programs are issued by agencies including the Department of Education , Department of Health and Human Services , Department of the Interior, and others. The programs aim to support efforts in rehabilitation engineering, disability research, community living, vocational training, and infrastructure improvements relevant to rehabilitation services.

Select Recent Funding Opportunities:

Rehabilitation Engineering Research Centers (RERC): Universal Design Applications

Funding Agency: Administration for Community Living

Funding Amount: $975,000

Funding Number: HHS 2025 ACL NIDILRR REGE 0120

Rehabilitation Research and Training Center on Community Living and Participation for People with Serious Mental Illness

Agency: HHS – ACL

Funding Amount: $875,000

Funding Number: HHS 2018 ACL NIDILRR RTCP 0250

Railroad Rehabilitation and Repair Grant Program

Agency: Federal Railroad Administration

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Funding Number: FR RRR 10 001

Model Demonstration Projects for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Beneficiaries

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,530,700

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 080910 001

Disability and Rehabilitation Research Projects: Opioid Use Disorder Among People with Disabilities

Agency: HHS – ACL

Funding Amount: $500,000

Funding Number: HHS 2018 ACL NIDILRR DPGE 0302

A complete and regularly updated list of funding opportunities for rehabilitation service providers can be found at:



Steps to Apply for Federal Grants:

Obtain a DUNS Number – Issued by Dun & Bradstreet; used to identify organizations.

Register with SAM – Required for all federal funding applicants. Registration may take several weeks.

Create an Account at Grants – Used for application submissions.

Submit a Complete Application Package – Include all required documents and adhere to each program's submission criteria.

Receive a Tracking Number – Provided after submission.

Track Application Status – Using the Grants platform.

About USGrants

USGrants provides access to federal grant information for individuals, businesses, and organizations across the United States. The platform offers detailed listings and resources to assist users in identifying applicable funding opportunities and understanding the federal grant application process.

