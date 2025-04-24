Rocket Companies To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On May 8

DETROIT, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT ) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses, today announced that the Company will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025. Leadership will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. ET on that date and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations " section of the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" rocketcompanies A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT ) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With more than 65 million call logs each year, 10 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website .

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

