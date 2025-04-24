Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Republic Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-24 04:17:01
  • First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.58
  • Expanded First Quarter Net Income Margin 50 Basis Points and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 140 Basis Points
  • Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $1,025 Million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $727 Million
  • Invested More Than $800 Million in Value-Creating Acquisitions
  • Named to Barron's 2025 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

PHOENIX, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ) today reported net income of $495 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, versus $454 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the comparable 2024 period. Excluding certain expenses and other items, on an adjusted basis, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $496 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, versus $458 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the comparable 2024 period.

"We are off to a solid start to the year, and our business continues to perform well even with increased volatility in the broader economy," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "While topline results were impacted by sluggish cyclical volumes and challenging winter weather, we generated high single-digit growth in EBITDA and 140 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion by pricing ahead of cost inflation and effective cost management. Our ability to produce these results reflects the resiliency of our business model, and the financial benefits we are delivering by investing in our differentiating capabilities."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Total revenue growth of 3.8 percent includes 2.9 percent organic growth and 0.9 percent growth from acquisitions. The impact of one less work day decreased revenue by 50 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Core price on total revenue increased revenue by 6.1 percent. Core price on related business revenue increased revenue by 7.3 percent, which consisted of 9.0 percent in the open market and 4.6 percent in the restricted portion of the business.
  • Revenue growth from average yield on total revenue was 4.5 percent, and volume decreased revenue by 1.2 percent. Revenue growth from average yield on related business revenue was 5.4 percent, and volume decreased related business revenue by 1.5 percent.
  • Net income was $495 million, or a margin of 12.3 percent.
  • EPS was $1.58 per share, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.58 per share, an increase of 9.0 percent over the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.27 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, was 31.6 percent of revenue, an increase of 140 basis points over the prior year.
  • Cash invested in acquisitions was $826 million.
  • Cash returned to shareholders was $226 million, which included $45 million of share repurchases and $181 million of dividends paid.
  • The Company's average recycled commodity price per ton sold at its recycling centers during the first quarter was $155. This represents an increase of $2 per ton over the prior year.
  • The Company completed and commenced operations on one renewable natural gas project during the quarter.
  • Republic was recognized by several leading organizations during the quarter, including:
    • Barron's 2025 100 Most Sustainable Companies List
    • Ethisphere's 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® List
    • Fortune's 2025 Most Innovative Companies List

Company Declared Quarterly Dividend

Republic announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share for shareholders of record on July 2, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

Presentation of Certain Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income - Republic, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA by business type, adjusted EBITDA margin by business type and adjusted free cash flow are described in the Performance Metrics and Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures section of this document.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.

For more information, contact:


Media Inquiries

Investor Inquiries

Roman Blahoski (480) 718-0328

Aaron Evans (480) 718-0309

[email protected]

[email protected]

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AND OPERATING DATA





REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share amounts)






March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 83

$ 74

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts and other of $67 and $74, respectively

1,854

1,821

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

384

511

Total current assets

2,321

2,406

Restricted cash and marketable securities

222

208

Property and equipment, net

11,949

11,877

Goodwill

16,585

15,982

Other intangible assets, net

632

546

Other assets

1,394

1,383

Total assets

$ 33,103

$ 32,402

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$ 1,154

$ 1,345

Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

421

862

Deferred revenue

504

485

Accrued landfill and environmental costs, current portion

159

159

Accrued interest

120

101

Other accrued liabilities

1,133

1,176

Total current liabilities

3,491

4,128

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

12,862

11,851

Accrued landfill and environmental costs, net of current portion

2,477

2,432

Deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities, net

1,612

1,594

Insurance reserves, net of current portion

416

402

Other long-term liabilities

580

588

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 750 shares authorized; 313 and 313 issued including shares held in
treasury, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

1,784

1,767

Retained earnings

10,087

9,774

Treasury stock, at cost; 1 and 1 shares, respectively

(180)

(113)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(31)

(26)

Total Republic Services, Inc. stockholders' equity

11,663

11,405

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary

2

2

Total stockholders' equity

11,665

11,407

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 33,103

$ 32,402

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Revenue

$ 4,009

$ 3,862

Expenses:


Cost of operations

2,314

2,283

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

434

399

Accretion

28

27

Selling, general and administrative

427

414

Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net

(2)

-

Restructuring charges

4

6

Operating income

804

733

Interest expense

(140)

(139)

Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

(12)

(9)

Interest income

2

1

Other income, net

11

13

Income before income taxes

665

599

Provision for income taxes

170

145

Net income

495

454

Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc.

$ 495

$ 454

Basic earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:


Basic earnings per share

$ 1.58

$ 1.44

Weighted average common shares outstanding

313.0

315.3

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:


Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.58

$ 1.44

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

313.3

315.7

Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.580

$ 0.535

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Cash provided by operating activities:


Net income

$ 495

$ 454

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

462

426

Non-cash interest expense

18

22

Stock-based compensation

13

11

Deferred tax provision

1

47

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of adjustments

10

7

Gain on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net

(3)

-

Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

12

9

Other non-cash items

(2)

-

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions and divestitures:


Accounts receivable

(18)

(1)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

90

18

Accounts payable

(42)

(1)

Capping, closure and post-closure expenditures

(8)

(9)

Remediation expenditures

(9)

(10)

Other liabilities

6

(162)

Cash provided by operating activities

1,025

811

Cash used in investing activities:


Purchases of property and equipment

(459)

(515)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3

2

Cash used in acquisitions and investments, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(834)

(166)

Cash received from business divestitures

3

-

Purchases of restricted marketable securities

(3)

(12)

Sales of restricted marketable securities

2

12

Cash used in investing activities

(1,288)

(679)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:


Proceeds from credit facilities and notes payable, net of fees

11,372

6,437

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of discount and fees

1,186

-

Payments of credit facilities and notes payable

(12,018)

(6,441)

Issuances of common stock, net

(19)

(25)

Purchases of common stock for treasury

(55)

-

Cash dividends paid

(181)

(168)

Contingent consideration payments

(1)

(4)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

284

(201)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

-

(1)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

21

(70)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

203

228

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$ 224

$ 158

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts below are in millions and as a percentage of our revenue, except per share data.

REVENUE

The following table reflects our total revenue by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Collection:






Residential

$ 743

18.6 %

$ 723

18.7 %

Small-container

1,243

31.0

1,189

30.8

Large-container

739

18.4

733

19.0

Other

18

0.4

18

0.5

Total collection

2,743

68.4

2,663

69.0

Transfer

424


419

Less: intercompany

(236)


(236)

Transfer, net

188

4.7

183

4.7

Landfill

723


705

Less: intercompany

(302)


(301)

Landfill, net

421

10.5

404

10.4

Environmental solutions

466


440

Less: intercompany

(17)


(16)

Environmental solutions, net

449

11.2

424

11.0

Other:






Recycling processing and commodity sales

108

2.7

95

2.5

Other non-core

100

2.5

93

2.4

Total other

208

5.2

188

4.9

Total revenue

$ 4,009

100.0 %

$ 3,862

100.0 %

The following table reflects changes in components of our revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Average yield

4.5 %

6.0 %

Fuel recovery fees

(0.4)

(0.4)

Total price

4.1

5.6

Volume

(1.2)

(0.9)

Change in workdays

(0.5)

0.1

Recycling processing and commodity sales

0.3

0.4

Environmental solutions

0.2

(1.1)

Total internal growth

2.9

4.1

Acquisitions / divestitures, net

0.9

3.7

Total

3.8 %

7.8 %




Core price

6.1 %

7.0 %

Average yield is defined as revenue growth from the change in average price per unit of service, expressed as a percentage. Core price is defined as price increases to our customers and fees, excluding fuel recovery fees, net of price decreases to retain customers. We also measure changes in core price, average yield and volume as a percentage of related-business revenue, defined as total revenue excluding recycled commodities, fuel recovery fees and environmental solutions revenue, to determine the effectiveness of our pricing and organic growth strategies. The following table reflects core price, average yield and volume as a percentage of related-business revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

As a % of Related Business

Core price

7.3 %

8.5 %

Average yield

5.4 %

7.3 %

Volume

(1.5) %

(1.1) %

The following table reflects changes in average yield and volume, as a percentage of related business revenue by line of business, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume

Collection:






Residential

5.5 %

(2.9) %

6.7 %

(2.6) %

Small-container

6.3 %

(1.3) %

10.7 %

0.3 %

Large-container

5.7 %

(3.3) %

7.0 %

(4.4) %

Landfill:






Municipal solid waste

6.8 %

(3.6) %

5.7 %

1.6 %

Construction and demolition waste

4.2 %

11.0 %

6.2 %

(2.9) %

Special waste

- %

6.3 %

- %

(2.5) %

COST OF OPERATIONS

The following table summarizes the major components of our cost of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Labor and related benefits

$ 818

20.4 %

$ 789

20.4 %

Transfer and disposal costs

253

6.3

263

6.8

Maintenance and repairs

359

9.0

356

9.2

Transportation and subcontract costs

292

7.3

280

7.3

Fuel

114

2.8

126

3.3

Disposal fees and taxes

83

2.1

84

2.2

Landfill operating costs

90

2.2

91

2.3

Risk management

104

2.6

96

2.5

Other

201

5.0

198

5.1

Total cost of operations

$ 2,314

57.7 %

$ 2,283

59.1 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our cost of operations by cost component to that of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table summarizes our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Salaries and related benefits

$ 293

7.3 %

$ 280

7.2 %

Provision for doubtful accounts

10

0.3

7

0.2

Other

124

3.1

127

3.3

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 427

10.7 %

$ 414

10.7 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our selling, general and administrative expenses by cost component to those of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

PERFORMANCE METRICS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables calculate EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by business type, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow, which are not measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Our definitions of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table calculates adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. and net income margin

$ 495

12.3 %

$ 454

11.8 %

Provision for income taxes

170


145

Other income, net

(11)


(13)

Interest income

(2)


(1)

Interest expense

140


139

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

434


399

Accretion

28


27

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

$ 1,254

31.3 %

$ 1,150

29.8 %

Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

12


9

Restructuring charges

4


6

Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net

(2)


-

Total adjustments

$ 14


$ 15

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

$ 1,268

31.6 %

$ 1,165

30.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Business Type

The following table summarizes revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by business type for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars and adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


Recycling &
Waste

Environmental
Solutions(b)

Total

Recycling &
Waste(b)

Environmental
Solutions

Total

Revenue

$ 3,560

$ 449

$ 4,009

$ 3,438

$ 424

$ 3,862

Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$ 1,178

$ 90

$ 1,268

$ 1,078

$ 87

$ 1,165

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33.1 %

20.1 %

31.6 %

31.3 %

20.5 %

30.2 %


(a)

Certain corporate expenses, including selling, general and administrative expenses, and National Accounts revenue are allocated to the two business types.


(b)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin does not calculate due to rounding.

The amounts shown for Recycling & Waste represent the sum of our Group 1 and Group 2 reportable segments, and Environmental Solutions represents our Group 3 reportable segment.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The following table calculates adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024








Diluted






Diluted






Net

Earnings




Net

Earnings


Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per

Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per


Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share

Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share

As reported

$ 665

$ 170

$ 495

$ 1.58

$ 599

$ 145

$ 454

$ 1.44

Restructuring charges

4

1

3

0.01

6

2

4

0.01

Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net

(2)

-

(2)

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

Total adjustments

2

1

1

-

6

2

4

0.01

As adjusted

$ 667

$ 171

$ 496

$ 1.58

$ 605

$ 147

$ 458

$ 1.45


(1)

The income tax effect related to our adjustments includes both current and deferred income tax impact and is individually calculated based on the statutory rates applicable to each adjustment.

We believe that presenting EBITDA and EBITDA margin is useful to investors because they provide important information concerning our operating performance exclusive of certain non-cash and other costs. EBITDA and EBITDA margin demonstrate our ability to execute our financial strategy, which includes reinvesting in existing capital assets to ensure a high level of customer service, investing in capital assets to facilitate growth in our customer base and services provided, maintaining our investment grade credit ratings and minimizing debt, paying cash dividends, repurchasing our common stock, and maintaining and improving our market position through business optimization. Although depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion are considered operating costs in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they represent the allocation of non-cash costs generally associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior years.

We believe that presenting adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin by business type, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We use these measures, and believe investors will find them helpful, in understanding the ongoing performance of our operations separate from items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. We have incurred comparable charges, costs and recoveries in prior periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods.

Restructuring charges. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred restructuring charges of $4 million and $6 million, respectively. The 2025 charges primarily related to the design and implementation of a new accounts receivable system. The 2024 charges primarily related to the redesign of our asset management, and customer and order management software systems.

Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a net gain on business divestitures and impairments of $2 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we did not record a gain or loss on business divestitures and impairments.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The following table calculates our adjusted free cash flow, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars):

Three Months Ended March 31


2025

2024

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,025

$ 811

Property and equipment received

(304)

(283)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3

2

Restructuring payments, net of tax

3

5

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 727

$ 535

We believe that presenting adjusted free cash flow provides useful information regarding our recurring cash provided by operating activities after certain expenditures or recoveries. It also demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy and is a key metric we use to determine compensation. The presentation of adjusted free cash flow has material limitations. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our cash flow available for discretionary payments because it excludes certain payments that are required or to which we have committed, such as debt service requirements and dividend payments.

Purchases of property and equipment as reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows represent amounts paid during the period for such expenditures. A reconciliation of property and equipment expenditures reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows to property and equipment received during the period follows for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars):

Three Months Ended March 31

2025

2024

Purchases of property and equipment per the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 459

$ 515

Adjustments for property and equipment received in a different period

(155)

(232)

Property and equipment received during the period

$ 304

$ 283

The adjustments noted above do not affect our net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as reflected in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, accounts receivable were $1,854 million and $1,821 million, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $67 million and $74 million, respectively, resulting in days sales outstanding of 42.1, or 30.7 days net of deferred revenue, compared to 40.9, or 30.0 days net of deferred revenue, respectively.

CASH DIVIDENDS

In January 2025, we paid a cash dividend of $181 million to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, we recorded a quarterly dividend payable of $181 million to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2025, which was paid on April 15, 2025.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased 0.2 million shares of our common stock for $45 million at a weighted average cost per share of $202. As of March 31, 2025, the remaining authorized purchase capacity under our October 2023 repurchase program was approximately $2.5 billion.

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information about us that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "can," "likely," "could," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include information about our plans, strategies, and expectations of future financial performance and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such expectations may not prove to be correct. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are the impacts of the overall global economy and increasing interest rates, impacts from international trade restrictions, tariffs, our ability to effectively integrate and manage companies we acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of any such acquisitions, the amount of the financial contribution of our sustainability initiatives, acts of war, riots or terrorism, and the impact of these acts on economic, financial and social conditions in the United States, as well as our dependence on large, long-term collection, transfer and disposal contracts. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, particularly under Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

