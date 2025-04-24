Axon To Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings On May 7, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Axon will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that Axon will participate in the following upcoming conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at .



Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference, Monday, May 12

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

TD Cowen 53rd Annual TMT Conference, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Thursday, June 5, 2025

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, the Delta Logo, TASER and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the United States and other countries. For more information, visit . All rights reserved.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

