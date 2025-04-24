Farmer Mac To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday, May 9, 2025, before the opening of equity markets. A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 8:30 a.m. eastern time.

The conference call can be accessed by telephone or webcast as follows:

Dial-In (Domestic): (800) 836-8184

Dial-In (International): (646) 357-8785

Webcast:

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." This call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at

SOURCE Farmer Mac

