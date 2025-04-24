Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
1Q 2025
|
(in thousands)
|
1Q'25
|
|
1Q'24
|
Operating income
|
$ 151,376
|
|
$ 138,812
|
Investment income
|
19,536
|
|
15,079
|
Other income
|
3,834
|
|
3,411
|
Income before income taxes
|
174,746
|
|
157,302
|
Income tax expense
|
36,329
|
|
32,750
|
Net income
|
$ 138,417
|
|
$ 124,552
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2025 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $12.6 million, or 9.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.
-
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $89.4 million, or 13.4 percent, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.7 million, or 4.2 percent, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
-
Commissions increased $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation.
Non-commission expense increased $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $3.1 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $11.3 million primarily due to an increase in hardware and software costs and personnel costs and a decrease in capitalized professional fees related to technology initiatives. Customer service costs increased $1.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Personnel costs in the first quarter of 2025 were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards compared to 2024.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net investment income was $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 25, 2025. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to .
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at .
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
-
dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
-
general business and economic conditions;
factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies;
factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
dependence upon the independent agency system; and
ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
-
the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
litigation and regulatory actions;
emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies;
emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
|
Erie Indemnity Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
|
|
$ 755,049
|
|
$ 665,686
|
Management fee revenue - administrative services
|
|
17,645
|
|
16,934
|
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
|
|
210,273
|
|
191,567
|
Service agreement revenue
|
|
6,432
|
|
6,514
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
989,399
|
|
880,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
|
|
627,750
|
|
550,322
|
Cost of operations - administrative services
|
|
210,273
|
|
191,567
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
838,023
|
|
741,889
|
Operating income
|
|
151,376
|
|
138,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
19,948
|
|
15,903
|
Net realized and unrealized investment gains
|
|
502
|
|
1,853
|
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
|
|
(914)
|
|
(2,677)
|
Total investment income
|
|
19,536
|
|
15,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
3,834
|
|
3,411
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
174,746
|
|
157,302
|
Income tax expense
|
|
36,329
|
|
32,750
|
Net income
|
|
$ 138,417
|
|
$ 124,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock – basic
|
|
$ 2.97
|
|
$ 2.67
|
Class A common stock – diluted
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
$ 2.38
|
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
|
|
$ 446
|
|
$ 401
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
46,188,903
|
|
46,189,014
|
Class B common stock
|
|
2,542
|
|
2,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
52,304,384
|
|
52,301,803
|
Class B common stock
|
|
2,542
|
|
2,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
$ 1.365
|
|
$ 1.275
|
Class B common stock
|
|
$ 204.75
|
|
$ 191.25
|
Erie Indemnity Company
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $25,164 and $23,559, respectively)
|
|
$ 260,379
|
|
$ 298,397
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
52,976
|
|
44,604
|
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
|
|
719,898
|
|
707,060
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|
|
78,387
|
|
83,902
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
10,849
|
|
11,069
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,122,489
|
|
1,145,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities, net
|
|
1,047,540
|
|
991,726
|
Equity securities
|
|
81,814
|
|
85,891
|
Available-for-sale and equity securities lent
|
|
12,289
|
|
7,285
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
513,088
|
|
513,494
|
Agent loans, net
|
|
85,723
|
|
80,597
|
Defined benefit pension plan
|
|
57,480
|
|
21,311
|
Other assets, net
|
|
47,805
|
|
43,278
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,968,228
|
|
$ 2,888,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions payable
|
|
$ 429,380
|
|
$ 408,309
|
Agent incentive compensation
|
|
42,190
|
|
75,458
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
210,708
|
|
190,028
|
Dividends payable
|
|
63,569
|
|
63,569
|
Contract liability
|
|
44,102
|
|
42,761
|
Deferred executive compensation
|
|
9,636
|
|
14,874
|
Securities lending payable
|
|
12,706
|
|
7,513
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
812,291
|
|
802,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defined benefit pension plan
|
|
26,197
|
|
28,070
|
Contract liability
|
|
21,703
|
|
21,170
|
Deferred executive compensation
|
|
22,944
|
|
19,721
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
3,704
|
|
6,418
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
14,038
|
|
23,465
|
Total liabilities
|
|
900,877
|
|
901,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,067,351
|
|
1,987,258
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 2,968,228
|
|
$ 2,888,614
