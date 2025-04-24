Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q1 2025
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|92.61
|%
|91.86
|%
|91.32
|%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|10.61
|%
|10.18
|%
|9.69
|%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|$
|1,862,176
|$
|1,868,675
|$
|1,426,957
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,472,121
|2,483,223
|2,215,889
|Construction
|633,698
|670,502
|662,013
|Residential
|934,357
|884,533
|717,007
|Total Real Estate
|4,040,176
|4,038,258
|3,594,909
|Consumer and Other
|78,567
|74,466
|66,973
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|5,980,919
|$
|5,981,399
|$
|5,088,839
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|54,840
|$
|42,154
|$
|40,414
|Oakwood - PCD ALLL
|-
|8,410
|-
|Charge-offs – Quarterly
|(1,648
|)
|(2,290
|)
|(533
|)
|Recoveries – Quarterly
|671
|654
|141
|Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly
|3,000
|5,912
|1,143
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|56,863
|$
|54,840
|$
|41,165
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.95
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.81
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.88
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|11,322
|$
|12,121
|$
|11,411
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|35,915
|$
|24,147
|$
|20,778
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|5,635
|860
|855
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|41,550
|25,007
|21,633
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|-
|-
|-
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|42,832
|$
|30,536
|$
|22,972
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.69
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.55
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.34
|%
|(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.49
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.65
|0.51
|0.48
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Book Value per Common Share
|25.51
|24.62
|22.64
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|29,329,668
|29,311,111
|25,127,187
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,545,921
|29,520,781
|25,429,194
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|29,572,297
|29,552,358
|25,485,383
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.74
|%
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|10.48
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.51
|%
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|63.85
|%
|63.91
|%
|69.80
|%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity
|742,930
|731,820
|577,643
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|29,497
|$
|28,101
|$
|25,416
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|3,401
|3,166
|2,514
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,152
|2,278
|1,676
|Data Processing
|3,236
|3,856
|2,579
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|1,184
|1,009
|828
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|1,013
|975
|866
|Advertising and Promotions
|1,291
|1,710
|1,145
|Utilities and Communications
|733
|775
|674
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|1,125
|1,357
|900
|Directors' Fees
|279
|290
|282
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|23
|182
|37
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|250
|168
|340
|Other
|6,394
|5,703
|5,265
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|50,578
|$
|49,570
|$
|42,522
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|2,860
|$
|2,878
|$
|2,439
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|21
|(1
|)
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|1,858
|2,069
|1,776
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|808
|990
|579
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,256
|252
|139
|Mortgage Origination Income
|110
|36
|69
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|2,148
|2,063
|1,937
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|(268
|)
|40
|63
|Loss on Disposal of Other Assets
|155
|-
|-
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|630
|-
|-
|Swap Fee Income
|739
|1,288
|229
|Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments
|751
|186
|294
|Other
|2,180
|2,034
|1,862
|Total Other Income
|$
|13,226
|$
|11,857
|$
|9,386
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|312,887
|$
|319,098
|$
|185,906
|Federal Funds Sold
|117,422
|197,669
|211,292
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|50,589
|50,835
|-
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|920,573
|893,549
|872,903
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|-
|717
|77
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,980,919
|5,981,399
|5,088,839
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(56,863
|)
|(54,840
|)
|(41,165
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,924,056
|5,926,559
|5,047,674
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|81,582
|81,953
|68,716
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|33,741
|35,872
|29,326
|Other Equity Securities
|40,947
|41,100
|34,940
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|117,950
|117,645
|100,056
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|25,289
|29,591
|26,800
|Goodwill
|121,691
|121,572
|91,527
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|16,538
|17,252
|11,372
|Other Assets
|20,181
|18,149
|13,630
|Total Assets
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,308,312
|$
|1,357,045
|$
|1,295,050
|Interest-Bearing
|5,149,869
|5,154,286
|4,277,700
|Total Deposits
|6,458,181
|6,511,331
|5,572,750
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|19,046
|22,621
|17,207
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|317,352
|355,875
|308,206
|Subordinated Debt
|92,702
|99,760
|99,933
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|5,356
|5,969
|3,930
|Other Liabilities
|60,779
|57,068
|39,498
|Total Liabilities
|6,958,416
|7,057,624
|6,046,524
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Common Stock
|29,572
|29,552
|25,485
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|501,609
|500,024
|398,511
|Retained Earnings
|276,045
|260,958
|224,742
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(52,844
|)
|(62,998
|)
|(71,634
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|826,312
|799,466
|649,034
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|102,992
|$
|104,697
|$
|85,947
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|7,265
|7,310
|5,599
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|3,436
|4,135
|4,465
|Total Interest Income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|42,439
|44,862
|38,029
|Interest on Borrowings
|5,271
|5,551
|6,451
|Total Interest Expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Net Interest Income
|65,983
|65,729
|51,531
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2,812
|6,712
|1,186
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|63,171
|59,017
|50,345
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|2,860
|2,878
|2,439
|(Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|21
|(1
|)
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,256
|252
|139
|Other Income
|9,111
|8,706
|6,809
|Total Other Income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|29,497
|28,101
|25,416
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|7,356
|7,087
|5,357
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|250
|168
|340
|Other Expenses
|13,475
|14,214
|11,409
|Total Other Expenses
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Income Before Income Taxes
|25,819
|21,304
|17,209
|Provision for Income Taxes
|5,276
|4,816
|3,639
|Net Income
|20,543
|16,488
|13,570
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,138
|$
|12,220
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,972,120
|$
|102,992
|6.99
|%
|$
|5,911,183
|$
|104,697
|7.05
|%
|$
|5,026,937
|$
|85,947
|6.88
|%
|Securities
|924,693
|6,614
|2.90
|%
|936,314
|6,707
|2.85
|%
|888,933
|5,599
|2.53
|%
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|50,836
|651
|5.19
|%
|44,252
|603
|5.42
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|315,750
|3,436
|4.41
|%
|346,035
|4,135
|4.75
|%
|330,260
|4,465
|5.44
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|7,263,399
|113,693
|6.35
|%
|7,237,784
|116,142
|6.38
|%
|6,246,130
|96,011
|6.18
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(54,711
|)
|.
|(52,130
|)
|(40,526
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|542,294
|535,684
|461,923
|Total Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|113,693
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|116,142
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|96,011
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|5,141,498
|$
|42,439
|3.35
|%
|$
|5,053,759
|$
|44,862
|3.53
|%
|$
|4,072,600
|$
|38,029
|3.76
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|97,251
|1,262
|5.26
|%
|99,797
|1,331
|5.31
|%
|99,972
|1,356
|5.46
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|99
|8.03
|%
|5,000
|107
|8.51
|%
|5,000
|113
|9.09
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|260,440
|2,788
|4.31
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|362,092
|3,796
|4.25
|%
|373,236
|3,975
|4.24
|%
|223,501
|2,094
|3.77
|%
|Other Borrowings
|18,321
|114
|2.52
|%
|21,569
|138
|2.55
|%
|16,116
|100
|2.50
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|5,624,162
|47,710
|3.44
|%
|5,553,361
|50,413
|3.61
|%
|4,677,629
|44,480
|3.82
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|1,244,793
|$
|1,292,623
|$
|1,282,815
|Other Liabilities
|67,167
|71,604
|57,510
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,311,960
|1,364,227
|1,340,325
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|742,930
|731,820
|577,643
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|814,860
|803,750
|649,573
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Net Interest Spread
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|65,983
|$
|65,729
|$
|51,531
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|2.82
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.00
|%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|113,693
|$
|116,142
|$
|96,011
|Core interest income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Core interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
| Provision for Credit Losses:
(b)
|Provision for credit losses
|2,812
|6,712
|1,186
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|(4,824
|)
|-
|Core provision expense
|2,812
|1,888
|1,186
|Other Income:
|Other income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Core other income
|12,442
|11,836
|9,337
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(679
|)
|(168
|)
|(715
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(216
|)
|(463
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|49,683
|48,939
|41,807
| Pre-Tax Income:
(a)
|Pre-tax income
|25,819
|21,304
|17,209
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|4,824
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|679
|168
|715
|Core conversion expenses
|216
|463
|-
|Core pre-tax income
|25,930
|26,738
|17,875
| Provision for Income Taxes:
(1)
|Provision for income taxes
|5,276
|4,816
|3,639
|Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|1,019
|-
|Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(33
|)
|-
|(11
|)
|Tax on loss (gain) on sale of securities
|0
|(4
|)
|-
|Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt
|(133
|)
|-
|-
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|143
|6
|89
|Tax on core conversion expenses
|46
|97
|-
|Core provision for income taxes
|5,299
|5,934
|3,717
|Preferred Dividends:
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|19,193
|15,138
|12,220
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|3,805
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(122
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|(17
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(497
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|536
|162
|626
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|170
|366
|-
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,281
|$
|19,454
|$
|12,808
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)
|$
|28,631
|$
|28,016
|$
|18,395
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|4,824
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|679
|168
|715
|Core conversion expenses
|216
|463
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|28,742
|$
|33,450
|$
|19,061
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,545,921
|29,520,781
|25,429,194
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.48
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|0.13
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|(0.00
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|-
|0.01
|-
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.50
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.72
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|0.16
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.00
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|Core conversion expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.14
|$
|0.75
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|826,312
|$
|799,466
|$
|649,034
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|Total common shareholders' equity
|754,382
|727,536
|577,104
|Goodwill
|(121,691
|)
|(121,572
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(16,538
|)
|(17,252
|)
|(11,372
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|616,153
|$
|588,712
|$
|474,205
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Goodwill
|(121,691
|)
|(121,572
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(16,538
|)
|(17,252
|)
|(11,372
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|7,646,499
|$
|7,718,266
|$
|6,592,659
|Common shares outstanding
|29,572,297
|29,552,358
|25,485,383
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.51
|$
|24.62
|$
|22.64
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.84
|$
|19.92
|$
|18.61
|Common equity to total assets
|9.69
|%
|9.26
|%
|8.62
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.06
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.19
|%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|$
|742,930
|$
|731,820
|$
|577,643
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,138
|$
|12,220
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|3,805
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(122
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|(17
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(497
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|536
|162
|626
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|170
|366
|-
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,281
|$
|19,455
|$
|12,808
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.74
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.01
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.77
|%
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.48
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.51
|%
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.53
|%
|10.58
|%
|8.92
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|113,693
|$
|116,142
|$
|96,011
|Core interest income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Core interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Other Income:
|Other income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Core other income
|12,442
|11,836
|9,337
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(679
|)
|(168
|)
|(715
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(216
|)
|(463
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|$
|49,683
|$
|48,939
|$
|41,807
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|50,578
|$
|49,570
|$
|42,522
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|49,683
|$
|48,939
|$
|41,807
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|79,210
|$
|77,565
|$
|60,918
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|78,425
|$
|77,565
|$
|60,868
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|63.85
|%
|63.91
|%
|69.80
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|63.35
|%
|63.09
|%
|68.68
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|7,263,399
|$
|7,237,784
|$
|6,246,130
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|65,983
|$
|65,729
|$
|51,531
|Loan discount accretion
|(793
|)
|(997
|)
|(785
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|65,190
|$
|64,732
|$
|50,746
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.64
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.27
|%
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.86
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.31
|%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.
