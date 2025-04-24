Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 29, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and recent portfolio execution.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at . Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may register here . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

...

Kiniksa Media Contact

Tyler Gagnon

(781) 431-9100

...