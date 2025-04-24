PROCEPT Biorobotics' Aquablation Therapy Spotlighted At 2025 AUA Annual Meeting Along With Expert-Led Workshops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations underscore long-term clinical outcomes, safety and durability in BPH treatment

Attendees invited to experience hands-on HYDROS Robotic System demonstrations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics ® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (“PROCEPT”), a surgical robotics company whose mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally, today announced an extensive lineup of scientific presentations and interactive workshops at the 2025 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, taking place April 26–29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clinical data presentations will highlight long-term outcomes, safety and durability of Aquablation® therapy for BPH. The breadth of presentations underscore PROCEPT's industry leadership and dedication to clinical innovation.

At PROCEPT's booth #1431, activities include:



Surgeon-led presentations featuring Aquablation therapy with the next-generation HYDROSTM Robotic System

Small-group hands-on workshop sessions where urologists can:



Explore the system firsthand

Hear peer perspectives on clinical, operational and economic experiences with Aquablation therapy Dedicated resident-focused session led by recognized clinical experts



“Aquablation therapy is not just advancing the field - it's redefining what's possible in BPH surgery,” said Reza Zadno, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics.“Backed by long-term data, Aquablation therapy remains the only treatment that delivers durable symptom relief with low risk of sexual function or continence side effects. The breadth of clinical presentations at AUA this year reflects both the momentum behind Aquablation therapy and our unwavering commitment to advancing urologic care.”

Thought Leader Presentations | Live at Booth #1431

Saturday, April 26

11:45 AM PST

How Aquablation Therapy Continues to Transform My BPH Practice

Dr. Lewis Kriteman, Georgia Urology

12:15 PM PST

Data-Driven Decisions: The Evidence Behind Aquablation Therapy

Dr. Kevin Zorn, BPH Canada

Sunday, April 27

11:45 AM PST

Building a High-Impact BPH Service Line: The Role of Aquablation in Modern Urology

Dr. Ravi Munver, Hackensack Meridian Health

12:15 PM PST

Optimizing the BPH Care Pathway: Where Aquablation Therapy Fits in Our Care Algorithm

Dr. Shawn Marhamati, Potomac Urology

Monday, April 28

11:45 AM PST

Earlier Intervention for BPH? How Aquablation Therapy Outcomes Reshaped My Thinking

Dr. Christopher Kelly, NYU Langone

Podium and Poster Presentations

Aquablation therapy for BPH is featured throughout the AUA Scientific Program, including:

Saturday, April 26

9:30-11:30 AM PST



BPH/Male Voiding Dysfunction, Infection, Misc. Imaging

Venetian G

IP03: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Surgical Therapy & New Technology

Casanova 501

1:00 – 3:00 PM PST

PD08: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Surgical Therapy & New Technology II

Galileo 901

Monday, April 28

9:30 – 11:30 AM PST

IP19: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Surgical Therapy & New Technology III

Marco Polo 701

1:00- 3:00 PM PST

Clinical Trials in Progress: Prostate and Kidney Cancer: WATER IV Prostate Cancer: A Randomized Phase III Study of Aquablation Versus Radical Prostatectomy for the Treatment of Localized Prostate Cancer

Dr. Inderbir Gill, University of Southern California

Hall C, The Square, Learning Lab

PROCEPT BioRobotics Sponsored Activities:

Friday, April 25

8:00 AM – 6:30 PM PST

AUA Innovation Nexus Conference Friday

Venetian Convention & Expo Center

Saturday, April 26

8:00 AM – 12 PM PST

Indian American Urological Association (IAUA)

Lido 3101B

Monday, April 28

7:30 AM to 12:00 PM PST

Urological Society for American Veterans (USAV)

Palazzo A

For more information on Aquablation therapy and a full list of PROCEPT BioRobotics' activities at AUA 2025, please visit .

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system's real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM and HYDROS Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPThas developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's projected financial performance for full year 2024, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics' products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum, reimbursement coverage, overall business strategy, or information regarding the impact of other global events on the Company and its operations. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 28, 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit

