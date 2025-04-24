Catheter Precision To Attend And Participate In The 46Th Heart Rhythm Society

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Mill, S.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 46annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting. The HRS meeting will take place from April 24to the 27in San Diego, California.

HRS announced that the 46th conference will bring together nearly 10,000 scientists, allied professionals, and clinicians from the field of arrhythmia care and electrophysiology (EP) to showcase advancements in patient care. Attendees will experience the latest in research, innovation, and education in EP, including more than 200 educational sessions led by more than 2,000 expert faculty and abstract presenters worldwide. This year's meeting received over 3,400 scientific abstracts, a testament to the rapid growth and innovation in the field.

Four abstracts for Catheter Precision's products (three for VIVO and one for LockeT) will be featured at HRS 2025.



Friday, April 25, 2025 – Accuracy and Long-Term Outcomes from First Multi-Center Registry Experience for Non-Invasive Localization This data comes from a 125 multi-center study in Europe. The data demonstrates that VIVO was over 94% accurate, assisted physicians in determining workflow when used pre-procedure, and that the use of VIVO pre-procedure may improve long-term outcomes. Long-term procedural success was over 83%.



Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Novel Three-Dimensional Mapping Integrating Electrocardiogram Morphology for Difficult-to-Map Premature Ventricular Contractions This study compiled data from two centers (Heart Hospital of New Mexico and Overland Park Regional Medical Center) and demonstrates how VIVO can improve mapping and ablation for PVCs that are otherwise difficult to map, identify and ablate.



Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Efficacy and Safety of LockeT in Large-Bore Access Electrophysiological Procedures This data included 139 patients and demonstrated that LockeT is safe and effective for creating hemostasis in ablation procedures that utilize a large access site. The LockeT closure device is optimal for the large bore puncture sites like those found in procedures for the Boston Scientific Watchman device or the Medtronic Micra pacemaker.



Sunday, April 27, 2025 – Diagnostic accuracy of a non-invasive mapping system for scar dependent VT exit site localisation: relationship to myocardial scar and successful ablation lesions



This study is novel, and is the first study to demonstrate VIVO's accuracy in scar dependent VT. VIVO predicted the exit site locations (89%) and had correlation (86%) with the successful ablation sites. At one year follow-up 86% of patients were free from any device therapy.



David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said,“Having an abstract accepted at any conference is an accomplishment. Somewhere around 50% of abstracts are accepted and to have four different abstracts accepted means that the research and products resonate with the abstract committee. We anticipate HRS 2025 to be a symposium where we not only demonstrate our products to new and existing customers, but where we can share new and exciting research that validates our products to the EP community. We would like to acknowledge all the physician groups that use our products and are excited enough to present new findings at the electrophysiology symposia.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVOTM (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“may,”“might,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“depends,”“expect,”“expand,”“forecast,”“intend,”“predict,”“plan,”“rely,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

...



# # #