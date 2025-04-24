Fluidform Bio™ Announces Advance In Bioprinted Tissue Therapies With Landmark Publication In Science Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study establishes CHIPS as a foundation for engineered, vascularized, insulin-producing tissue systems

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidForm BioTM, a leader in cell therapies for chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, today announced the publication of a groundbreaking paper in the journal Science Advances detailing the development of CHIPS (Collagen-based High-resolution Internally Perfusable Scaffolds), a fully-biologic, 3D-bioprinted tissue platform engineered for internal perfusion and organ-level function. The work, led by Dr. Adam Feinberg and colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University, demonstrates the ability to fabricate centimeter-scale tissue constructs combining cells and extracellular matrix with unprecedented precision and functional fidelity.

This new CHIPS platform provides a crucial technological bridge between foundational FRESHTM 3D bioprinting capabilities and FluidForm Bio's therapeutic mission-to create vascularized tissue constructs that support the viability and function of implanted islet cells.

“CHIPS represent the next generation of tissue scaffolding,” said Andrew Hudson, PhD, Co-Founder of FluidForm Bio and co-author of the paper.“They enable not just structure, but function-supporting dynamic perfusion, vascularization, and even glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in engineered tissue constructs. This is the kind of platform our therapeutic programs require.”

By combining native extracellular matrix components such as collagen and fibrin with vascular and endocrine cells-including insulin-secreting MIN6 beta-like cells-the study achieves a first: a fully-biologic, perfusable pancreatic-like tissue that responds to glucose and secretes insulin. Under perfusion, these constructs exhibited significant cell migration, vascular network formation, and insulin output, with a stimulation index beyond what is achieved with traditional biofabrication approaches.

“These results validate FRESH as the enabling technology not only for research but for our ongoing clinical translation,” said Adam Feinberg, PhD, who is also Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of FluidForm Bio.“The constructs described in this paper are essentially blueprints for what we're building at FluidForm-fully cellularized, vascularized tissues for subcutaneous implantation and therapeutic function.”

The CHIPS paper adds momentum to FluidForm Bio's islet cell replacement therapy program, which leverages FRESH printing to create implantable tissue scaffolds that maintain islet health, support vascularization, and promote long-term glycemic control without the need for systemic immunosuppression. The company has demonstrated sustained normoglycemia in preclinical models for over five months using this approach.

About FluidForm BioTM

FluidForm BioTM is a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for chronic diseases leveraging its proprietary FRESHTM 3D bioprinting technology platform. Using FRESH, FluidForm creates functional tissue with the same materials found in the human body, eliminating chemistries and materials known to trigger negative immune response. FRESH is a powerful vascularization platform, allowing the building of densely cellular vascularized tissue that maintains viability upon implant.

The company's lead program is an islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes in which insulin-producing beta cells are arranged in a tissue scaffold ready for subcutaneous implantation. This method is less invasive and less toxic when compared to other delivery sites, offering retrievability and reducing surgical risks and recovery time for patients.

This novel approach to islet cell replacement therapy presents a transformative advancement in diabetes treatment. With superior fabrication techniques, enhanced vascularization, a robust immune modulation platform, and a convenient subcutaneous implant, this method addresses many limitations of current technologies. These improvements offer the potential for a more effective, durable, and patient-friendly therapy, offering new hope for individuals with diabetes.

Founded in 2018, FluidForm is headquartered in Waltham, MA. To learn more, please visit: fluidformbio.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

