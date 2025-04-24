Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

This quarter, Peloton's management will answer select questions from retail and institutional investors that are related to the company's business updates and quarterly financial results. If you would like to submit a question for consideration, please use the questionnaire form .

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at .

For those unable to participate in the conference call live, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

