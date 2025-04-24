SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|94,921
|$
|241,017
|Accounts receivable
|68,183
|56,214
|Allowance for credit losses
|(4,793
|)
|(4,179
|)
|Accounts receivable, net
|63,390
|52,035
|Deferred costs
|67,107
|65,342
|Other assets
|26,417
|23,513
|Total current assets
|251,835
|381,907
|Property and equipment, net
|38,687
|37,547
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,424
|8,192
|Goodwill
|533,940
|399,180
|Intangible assets, net
|252,280
|181,294
|Other assets
|Deferred costs, non-current
|21,416
|20,572
|Deferred income tax assets
|562
|505
|Other assets, non-current
|1,906
|2,033
|Total assets
|$
|1,109,050
|$
|1,031,230
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,255
|$
|8,577
|Accrued compensation
|40,747
|47,160
|Accrued expenses
|16,640
|12,108
|Deferred revenue
|78,620
|74,256
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,162
|4,583
|Total current liabilities
|153,424
|146,684
|Other liabilities
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|5,748
|6,189
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|6,101
|7,885
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|20,298
|15,541
|Other liabilities, non-current
|2,558
|241
|Total liabilities
|188,129
|176,540
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|40
|40
|Treasury stock
|(102,096
|)
|(99,748
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|672,138
|627,982
|Retained earnings
|358,295
|336,099
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,456
|)
|(9,683
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|920,921
|854,690
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,109,050
|$
|1,031,230
| SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|181,549
|$
|149,576
|Cost of revenues
|56,914
|51,487
|Gross profit
|124,635
|98,089
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|41,634
|36,432
|Research and development
|17,439
|16,009
|General and administrative
|31,018
|25,907
|Amortization of intangible assets
|8,588
|4,338
|Total operating expenses
|98,679
|82,686
|Income from operations
|25,956
|15,403
|Other income, net
|2,207
|3,132
|Income before income taxes
|28,163
|18,535
|Income tax expense
|5,967
|532
|Net income
|$
|22,196
|$
|18,003
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.49
|Diluted
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.48
|Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share
|Basic
|37,990
|37,049
|Diluted
|38,163
|37,686
| SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|22,196
|$
|18,003
|Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Deferred income taxes
|(4,418
|)
|(7,070
|)
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|4,957
|4,694
|Amortization of intangible assets
|8,588
|4,338
|Provision for credit losses
|1,822
|1,408
|Stock-based compensation
|13,867
|20,018
|Other, net
|168
|(431
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition
|Accounts receivable
|(7,443
|)
|(6,759
|)
|Deferred costs
|(1,247
|)
|(1,651
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|1,174
|3,030
|Accounts payable
|1,677
|5,098
|Accrued compensation
|(7,948
|)
|(9,518
|)
|Accrued expenses
|3,868
|(674
|)
|Deferred revenue
|3,160
|4,129
|Operating leases
|(438
|)
|(551
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|39,983
|34,064
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,150
|)
|(3,533
|)
|Purchases of investments
|-
|(44,412
|)
|Maturities of investments
|-
|45,000
|Acquisition of business, net
|(141,636
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(147,786
|)
|(2,945
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repurchases of common stock
|(40,000
|)
|(16,540
|)
|Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
|635
|1,260
|Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity
|411
|391
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(38,954
|)
|(14,889
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes
|661
|(674
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(146,096
|)
|15,556
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|241,017
|219,081
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|94,921
|$
|234,637
| SPS COMMERCE, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)
|Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|22,196
|$
|18,003
|Income tax expense
|5,967
|532
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|4,957
|4,694
|Amortization of intangible assets
|8,588
|4,338
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,867
|20,018
|Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments
|(366
|)
|(304
|)
|Investment income
|(1,849
|)
|(2,879
|)
|Other
|1,013
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|54,373
|$
|44,402
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|181,549
|$
|149,576
|Net income
|22,196
|18,003
|Margin
|12
|%
|12
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|54,373
|44,402
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|30
|%
|30
|%
|Non-GAAP Income per Share
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|22,196
|$
|18,003
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,867
|20,018
|Amortization of intangible assets
|8,588
|4,338
|Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments
|(366
|)
|(304
|)
|Other
|1,013
|-
|Income tax effects of adjustments
|(7,285
|)
|(9,554
|)
|Non-GAAP income
|$
|38,013
|$
|32,501
|Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share
|Basic
|37,990
|37,049
|Diluted
|38,163
|37,686
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.49
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic
|0.42
|0.39
|Non-GAAP income per share, basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.88
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.48
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted
|0.42
|0.38
|Non-GAAP income per share, diluted
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.86
The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.
Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen
...
415-217-4962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment