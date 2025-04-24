GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|(in € thousands, except earnings per share data)
|
|31/12/2023
|31/12/2024
|Revenues and other income
|
|38,176
|70,939
|Research and development expenses
|
|(46,503)
|(47,210)
|General and administrative expenses
|
|(17,741)
|(19,497)
|Marketing and market access expenses
|
|(876)
|(634)
|Reorganization and restructuring expenses
|
|505
|0
|Other operating income (expenses)
|
|(141)
|(316)
|Operating income (loss)
|
|(26,580)
|3,281
|Financial income
|
|3,680
|3,339
|Financial expenses
|
|(5,614)
|(4,774)
|Financial profit (loss)
|
|(1,934)
|(1,434)
|Net profit (loss) before tax
|
|(28,514)
|1,847
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|(380)
|(340)
|Net profit (loss)
|
|(28,894)
|1,507
|Basic/diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|
|(0.58)
|0.03
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|
|(0.58)
|0.03
|Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets
|
|77,789
|81,788
Revenues and other incomes
Revenue and other operating income for 2024 amounted to €70.9 million compared to €38.2 million for 2023.
Revenue specifically amounted to €67.0 million in 2024 and is primarily composed of the following:
- €48.7 million was attributable to a milestone payment invoiced to Ipsen in June 2024 following the first commercial sale of Iqirvo®/elafibranor in the U.S. €15.3 million was attributable to previously deferred revenue of €40 million from 2021, in line with the progress in the ELATIVE® clinical study and related expenses incurred during the period, estimated remaining expenses, and the fact that the study was fully transferred in 2024. €2.7 million was attributable to royalty revenue from U.S. sales of Iqirvo®/elafibranor which commenced mid-June. €0.1 million in revenue was generated from the services rendered under the Transition Services Agreement and Part B Transition Services Agreement, signed in April 2022 and September 2023 respectively by GENFIT and Ipsen, in order to facilitate the transition of certain services related to the Phase 3 ELATIVE® clinical trial until the complete transfer of the responsibility of the trial to Ipsen. €0.2 million was attributable to other ancillary activities.
Other operating income specifically amounted to 3.9 million in 2024 and is primarily composed of the following:
- The research tax credit (CIR) amounting to €3.4 million. It is important to note that this amount includes:
i) the 2024 CIR of €3.9 million,
ii) a reduction of €0.7 million following the conclusion of the tax audit relating to the 2019 and 2020 financial years, and
iii) an increase of €0.2 million in late payment interest collected for the 2022 and 2023 CIRs.
- There were government grants and subsidies of €0.3 million and exchange gains on trade receivables of €0.2 million.
Operating results and expenses
Operating expenses for 2024 amounted to €67.7 million compared to €64.8 million for 2023. This is comprised of research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, marketing and market access expenses, reorganization and restructuring expenses, and other operating expenses.
The increase is due to multiple factors:
- An increase in research and development costs of €0.7 million, explained by the sharp decrease related to ELATIVE® and GNS561 partially offset by costs related to new programs and product candidates, in particular VS-01, SRT-015, and CLM-022. An increase in general and administrative expenses of €1.8 million, explained by increased headcount. A decrease in marketing and market access expenses of €0.3 million. An increase in reorganization and restructuring charges of €0.5 million due solely to the reversal of €0.5 million recorded in 2023 as the RESOLVE-IT® study was complete. A decrease in other operating expenses of €0.2 million.
In 2024, GENFIT generated a consolidated operating income of €3.3 million, compared to an operating loss of €26.6 million in 2023.
Financial results
2024 resulted in a financial loss of €1.4 million compared to a financial loss of €1.9 million in 2023.
Our net financial loss for 2024 consisted primarily of €0.7 million in foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents, €2.6 million in interest income, offset by €4.7 million of interest expense.
Cash position
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €81.8 million compared with €77.8 million as of December 31, 2023.
This amount includes the receipt of a €48.7 million milestone in August 2024 which was attributable to a milestone payment invoiced to Ipsen in June 2024 following the first commercial sale of Iqirvo®/elafibranor in the U.S.
The overall increase in cash is offset by our continued research and development efforts, notably for:
- UNVEIL-IT®, our Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VS-01 in ACLF; Our cholangiocarcinoma program evaluating GNS561; Our ACLF program evaluating NTZ; Our non-clinical trial of SRT-015 in ACLF; and Our preclinical work for CLM-022 in ACLF.
On March 20, 2025, GENFIT announced the closing of a royalty financing agreement (Royalty Financing) with HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) providing up to €185 million non-dilutive capital: €130 million upfront, with eligibility to receive up to €55 million in two additional installments based on near-term sales milestones for Iqirvo® (elafibranor), and can be exercised at the discretion of GENFIT upon achievement of such milestones. In return, HCRx will receive a portion of royalties on global sales of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) payable to GENFIT under its licensing agreement with Ipsen, up to an agreed upon cap after which all future royalties will revert back to GENFIT.
GENFIT retains rights to all future regulatory, commercial and sales-based milestone payments from Ipsen under the Ipsen agreement.
The royalty financing signed with HCRx in January 30, 2025 has significantly extended GENFIT's cash runway, beyond the end of 2027, enabling the Company to further develop its pipeline focused on ACLF and support general corporate purposes. This estimation is based on current assumptions and programs and does not include exceptional events. This estimation assumes i) our expectation to receive significant future milestone revenue in 2025, including the €26.55 million milestone pending a third pricing and reimbursement approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) in a major European market and Ipsen meeting its sales-based thresholds, ii) drawing down all installments under the Royalty Financing, and iii) the Repurchase of the OCEANEs as described below and the reimbursement at maturity in October 2025 of any OCEANEs not repurchased and cancelled.
APPENDICES
Consolidated Statement of Operations*
|
|Year ended
|(in € thousands, except earnings per share data)
|31/12/2023
|31/12/2024
|
|
|
|Revenues and other income
|
|
|Revenue
|28,565
|67,002
|Other income
|9,610
|3,937
|Revenues and other income
|38,176
|70,939
|
|
|
|Operating expenses and other operating income (expenses)
|
|
|Research and development expenses
|(46,503)
|(47,210)
|General and administrative expenses
|(17,741)
|(19,497)
|Marketing and market access expenses
|(876)
|(634)
|Reorganization and restructuring income (expenses)
|505
|0
|Other operating expenses
|(141)
|(316)
|
|
|
|Operating income (loss)
|(26,580)
|3,281
|
|
|
|Financial income
|3,680
|3,339
|Financial expenses
|(5,614)
|(4,774)
|Financial profit (loss)
|(1,934)
|(1,434)
|
|
|
|Net profit (loss) before tax
|(28,514)
|1,847
|
|
|
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(380)
|(340)
|
|
|
|Net profit (loss)
|(28,894)
|1,507
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|(0.58)
|0.03
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|(0.58)
|0.03
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position*
Assets
|
|As of
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2023
|31/12/2024
|Current assets
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|77,789
|81,788
|Current trade and others receivables
|32,707
|7,564
|Other current assets
|2,615
|3,409
|Inventories
|4
|4
|Total - Current assets
|113,115
|92,766
|Non-current assets
|
|
|Intangible assets
|48,761
|47,998
|Property, plant and equipment
|7,872
|7,595
|Other non-current financial assets
|4,125
|3,065
|Total - Non-current assets
|60,758
|58,659
|Total - Assets
|173,872
|151,424
Liabilities
|
|As of
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2023
|31/12/2024
|Current liabilities
|
|
|Current convertible loans
|415
|54,572
|Other current loans and borrowings
|7,510
|2,009
|Current trade and other payables
|18,799
|18,387
|Current deferred income and revenue
|11,692
|0
|Current provisions
|40
|40
|Other current tax liabilities
|23
|155
|Total - Current liabilities
|38,480
|75,162
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|Non-current convertible loans
|52,206
|0
|Other non-current loans and borrowings
|10,047
|5,552
|Non-current deferred income and revenue
|3,755
|0
|Non-current employee benefits
|978
|1,341
|Deferred tax liabilities
|455
|145
|Total - Non-current liabilities
|67,441
|7,038
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|Share capital
|12,459
|12,499
|Share premium
|445,261
|446,948
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(361,870)
|(392,077)
|Currency translation adjustment
|996
|347
|Net profit (loss)
|(28,894)
|1,507
|Total - Shareholders' equity
|67,951
|69,224
|Total - Shareholders' equity & liabilities
|173,872
|151,424
Statement of Cash Flows*
|
|For the periods ended
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2023
|31/12/2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|+ Net profit (loss)
|(28,894)
|1,507
|Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|+ Depreciation and amortization on tangible and intangible assets
|1,654
|1,724
|+ Impairment and provisions
|(392)
|169
|+ Expenses related to share-based compensation
|578
|610
|- Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(81)
|(56)
|+ Net finance expenses (revenue)
|485
|346
|+ Income tax expense (benefit)
|380
|340
|+ Other non-cash items
|(878)
|2,549
|Operating cash flows before change in working capital
|(27,148)
|7,189
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other assets
|(17,418)
|23,965
|(Decrease) increase in trade payables and other liabilities
|(10,397)
|(15,531)
|Change in working capital
|(27,815)
|8,433
|Income tax paid
|(465)
|(74)
|Net cash flows provided by (used in) in operating activities
|(55,429)
|15,548
|Cash flows from investment activities
|
|
|- Acquisition of other intangible assets
|(2,074)
|0
|- Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(414)
|(979)
|+ Proceeds from disposal of / reimbursement of property, plant and equipment
|172
|80
|- Acquisition of financial instruments
|(12)
|(140)
|+ Proceeds from disposal of financial instruments
|4,562
|0
|Net cash flows provided by (used in ) investment activities
|2,234
|(1,039)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|+ Proceeds from issue of share capital (net)
|0
|61
|+ Proceeds from new loans and borrowings net of issue costs
|89
|0
|- Repayments of loans and borrowings
|(3,619)
|(9,170)
|- Payments on lease debts
|(1,075)
|(1,113)
|- Financial interests paid (including finance lease)
|(2,201)
|(2,134)
|+ Financial interests received
|1,709
|1,786
|Net cash flows provided by (used in ) financing activities
|(5,098)
|(10,570)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(58,292)
|3,939
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|136,001
|77,789
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|80
|60
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|77,789
|81,788
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has built up a diversified and rapidly expanding R&D portfolio of programs at various stages of development. The Company focuses on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise includes five assets under development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE, based on complementary mechanisms of action using different routes of administration. Other assets target other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). GENFIT's expertise in the development of high-potential molecules from early to advanced stages, and in pre-commercialization, was demonstrated in the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor1) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency in the UK for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and TS-01 focusing on blood ammonia levels. GENFIT is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. For more information, visit .
GENFIT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to statements about the launch and/or availability of results for preclinical studies and clinical trials relating to VS-01, G1090N, SRT-015, CLM-022, VS-02 and GNS561, regulatory approval and pricing and reimbursement for Iqirvo® (élafibranor) for PBC in other countries, expectations to receive milestones and royalty payments subject to Ipsen's sales of Iqirvo® (elafibranor), the achievement of the necessary targets enabling the additional €55 million to be obtained under the royalty financing, and our financial outlook including our cash horizon, our cash flow and cash burn projections and business activity projections for 2025 and beyond. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect",“target”,“may”,“will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company's public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed on April 5, 2024 (no. D.24-0246) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website () and the AMF's website (), and those discussed in the public documents and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 5, 2024, the Half-Year Business and Financial Report dated September 19, 2024 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTACT
GENFIT | Investors
Investors Relations | Tel : +1 (617) 714 5252 | ...
GENFIT | Press relations
Stephanie BOYER | Tel : 03 20 16 40 00 | ...
GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 |
1 Iqirvo®, NIS2+®, ELATIVE® and UNVEIL-IT® are registered trademarks of GENFIT SA
2 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®
3
4 North American Consortium for the Study of End-Stage Liver Disease
5 J Hepatol. 2024 Sep;81(3):492-542. DOI:
6 Institutional Shareholder Services
7 The Paediatric Committee (PDCO) is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) scientific committee responsible for activities on medicines for children
