EMGS – Board Of Directors Approves Audited Financial Statements And Annual Report For 2024
EMGS' annual report for 2024 is enclosed to this stock exchange notification.
Based on ongoing dialogue, it is the Company's understanding that bondholders in the Company's outstanding convertible bond issue, whom in aggregate represent a sufficient majority to approve an extension of the maturity of the bond loan, intend to vote in favour of such an extension at a bondholders' meeting to be summoned for that purpose.
The annual report will be published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on or about Tuesday 29 April 2025.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.
Attachment
-
2024 EMGS Annual Report
