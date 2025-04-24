The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM) Announces Major Development Milestones In Strong AI Mental Wellness Platform

The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM), a prominent player in the fintech and web3 sectors. This LOI marks a significant step toward NFTM's proposed acquisition of Strong AI

- Ben Quick CEOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM) Announces Major Development Milestones in Strong AI Mental Wellness PlatformNew AI-powered therapy assistant“MIA” nears public launch alongside opening of Strong AI's first counselling outletThe NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM), a public company executing a strategic roll-up acquisition strategy across AI, Web3, and fintech, today announced that its portfolio company, Strong AI Invest Limited, has completed key development milestones in its AI-powered mental health assistant, MIA.Strong AI is preparing to launch MIA - an emotionally intelligent, AI-driven chatbot designed to deliver real-time mental wellness support. The company also confirmed its first physical counselling outlet is on track to open in May 2025, combining digital and in-person support for users.MIA Milestone HighlightsStrong AI's development team has achieved:Deployment of the MIA web app using the Next frameworkDesign and implementation of a modern, intuitive chat interfaceBackend logic for smooth, two-way conversations with usersReal-time message handling and processing improvementsUI and experience testing completed for pilot release“This is exactly the kind of smart, scalable innovation we want to bring to market,” said Ben Quick, CEO of The NFT Marketplace Inc.“Strong AI will redefine access to emotional support, combining intelligent automation with human touch - both online and in person.”Hybrid Mental Health Support at ScaleStrong AI's mission is to offer stigma-free mental health access using a hybrid model: fast, intelligent digital interaction powered by AI, plus in-person support through its branded outlets. MIA is aimed at students, professionals, and anyone seeking timely emotional assistance - all without waiting lists or barriers to entry.About The NFT Marketplace Inc. (OTC: NFTM)NFTM is a public company on the OTC Markets, building a portfolio of scalable businesses in AI, fintech, and Web3 through roll-up acquisitions. Its mission is to generate shareholder value through strategic growth, synergy, and long-term innovation.🌐 Website:Media ContactTodd ButlerMedia ManagerThe NFT Marketplace Inc.📧 ...Investor RelationsStan WunderlichLaunchpad IR LLC📧 ...Important Notice Regarding Mental Health ServicesMIA is a conversational AI tool intended to support emotional wellness and mental clarity. It does not provide clinical therapy, professional diagnosis, or emergency support services. Individuals experiencing severe emotional distress or mental health crises are advised to contact licensed professionals or emergency care providers. The Strong AI platform is a supplementary tool and is not a replacement for professional healthcare or psychological services.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various factors, including changes in market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, and other risks and uncertainties.The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

