Graybar Announces First Quarter Results

Achieves Highest Q1 Net Sales in Company History

Begins Deployment of New ERP System

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced its first quarter financial results.

Graybar, which celebrates its 100th anniversary as an independent company this year, reported $2.95 billion in net sales for the first quarter, an increase of 7.9% over the prior year. This marks the highest first quarter net sales in company history and the third highest net sales in any quarter.

Graybar reported $100.9 million in net income for the quarter, a 4.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline was partially attributable to continued investments in Graybar Connect, the company's multi-year transformation project.

"We achieved growth in the first quarter and made significant strides with Graybar Connect," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "One key accomplishment was the recent launch of our new ERP system, which will be fully deployed later this year. This marks a major milestone in our ongoing business transformation, designed to keep our company healthy and growing for the future."

In addition to its ERP system implementation, Graybar noted several other achievements during the first quarter of 2025:



Offered the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship for the sixth consecutive year while increasing the award amount to $2,500 (up from $1,000). This scholarship helps individuals pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

Recognized as a Top Workplaces USA Award winner by Energage and USA TODAY for the fifth consecutive year. Named to Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List for the 23rd year.

Mazzarella added, "Because of Graybar's unique employee ownership structure, we can invest for the long term, even as we navigate ongoing economic uncertainty. We believe our strategic investments in Graybar Connect will deliver tremendous value for our company and our customers. In addition, we continue to pursue acquisitions and other opportunities to strengthen our capabilities and drive sustained growth."

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

