The Paley Center For Media Announces The 2025 Paley International Council Summit: Global Media Unbound: The Future Of Innovation

The Paley International Council Summit Returns to Silicon Valley October 22 – 24

The Paley International Council Summit Is Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr.

The Paley International Council Summit Organizing Committee Is Composed of Distinguished Leaders from Media, Gaming, Entertainment, and Technology Including David Baszucki, Eddy Cue, Neal Mohan, Ryan Roslansky, Phil Spencer, Dave Wehner, and Andrew Wilson



The Paley International Council Summit Is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Hearst and William S. Paley Foundation

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the dates and location for the 2025 Paley International Council Summit: Global Media Unbound: The Future of Innovation. The annual event will take place this year on October 22 – 24 at The Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California, marking the Paley International Council Summit's return to Silicon Valley.

Often referred to as the "Davos of Media," the Paley International Council Summit is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and brings together global dignitaries, world leaders, and chief executive officers from some of the world's most important companies to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community among peers. The vibrant Northern California region is the center of innovation and a hub for thought leadership, making it the ideal setting to explore the issues shaping the rapidly evolving media business.

"As we look ahead to the 2025 Paley International Council Summit, we are excited to bring together the brightest minds from across the globe to discuss the future of media in an increasingly interconnected world," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "The Summit has long been a forum for innovative thinking and critical conversations, and I look forward to returning to Silicon Valley for the thought-provoking discussions that will help shape the direction of the industry in the years to come."

"Innovation is the bridge between imagination and reality-where bold ideas meet the courage to transform them into something that changes the world, and what better place to explore this topic than in Silicon Valley," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media . "We look forward to welcoming the most respected leaders in the fields of media, technology, business, gaming, and more to this year's Paley International Council Summit."

Joining Frank A. Bennack, Jr., is the Summit Organizing Committee composed of some of the most respected leaders in media, gaming, entertainment, and technology, including David Baszucki , CEO, Roblox; Eddy Cue , Senior Vice President, Services, Apple; Neal Mohan , CEO, YouTube;

Ryan Roslansky , CEO, LinkedIn; Phil Spencer , CEO, Microsoft Gaming; Dave Wehner , Chief Strategy Officer, Meta; and Andrew Wilson , CEO, Electronic Arts.

The full agenda and additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst andWilliam S. Paley Foundation.

Since its inception in 1995, the Paley International Council Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including renowned CEOs, world dignitaries, respected thought-leaders, and top media executives including members of the esteemed Paley Media Council , as well as the Paley International Council, an exclusive membership community composed of the world's most important entertainment, media, and technology executives. Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Members receive a VIP Delegate pass to the Paley International Council Summit, and unparalleled in-person access to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders year-round in both New York and Los Angeles. To learn about the many benefits of Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council .

For additional information on the Summit, including delegation registration information and speaker information, please visit paleycenter/paleysummit .

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, The Paley Center for Media is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural organization that owns and operates the renowned Paley Museum in New York, recognized as the city's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for two years in a row. Through its dynamic programming, the Paley Center sparks conversations on the cultural, creative, and social impact of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment, leveraging its expertise, international collection, and strong ties to the media industry. Visitors can enjoy top-tier Paley events in both New York and Los Angeles. The Paley Archive is also accessible at The Paley Museum in New York and the Beverly Hills Public Library.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED