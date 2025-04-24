CLASH Endurance Launches New Event Attracting Those Ready For A True Florida Adventure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Old Florida Gravel powered by CLASH Endurance will offer participants, spectators & volunteers the chance to take in the charm of this unique Florida community. Those looking to fully take in the sights & sounds of the speedway can camp by utilizing on-site RV & tent spots. CLASH Endurance' technical clothing company, MUMU Apparel will be on hand along with other partners such as bike shops, mechanics & other family friendly vendors at the expo while Wendall Durrance, All-Tech Speedway's General Manager, will be serving up authentic southern BBQ & cuisine throughout the weekend.

The official schedule will include the following:



Gravel Bike Rides: 35-mile, 70-mile and 100-miles



Kids Events - Strider Sprint (ages 3-6), Rally Ride (ages 6-8) & Dirt Drift (ages 9-12)



Redline Relay (Competitive team cycling concept)

5K and 10K Walk/Runs

Andre Lapar, Chief Operating Officer for CLASH Endurance comments, "The courses will take athletes on a journey through time; cow-filled pastures, abundant wildlife & countless fruit stands. This is the local cycling environment that I fell in love with decades ago and we are so excited to add Old Florida Gravel to our event roster."

Registration is now open at Old Florida Gravel .

In addition to the Old Florida Gravel activities, multiple springs are located nearby & attractions including O'leno State Park and Ichetucknee Springs State Park that provide ideal settings to unwind and experience nature. O'leno is located on the Santa Fe River and perfect for bike rides, bird watching, camping, fishing, hiking & paddling. Fed by nine freshwater springs, Ichetucknee Springs State Park offers paddling, swimming, tubing, picnicking & more at this national landmark.

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International SpeedwayTM, home of 'The Great American RaceTM'- the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami in March continues to draw a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. visit CLASH Endurance | Home .

