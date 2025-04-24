INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL GROUP HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN KEVIN KEEFE AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Veteran senior executive with significant leadership experience selected to drive IFG's next phase of strategic growth.

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a privately held independent broker-dealer, announced the addition of Kevin M. Keefe as President and Chief Operating Officer of IFG. In addition to helping shape the firm's forward-looking growth strategy, Mr. Keefe will be overseeing Compliance, Operations, Supervision, and all Product Marketing.

"With more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, we are very pleased to welcome Kevin to the IFG leadership team," said Scott Heising, CEO and Founder of IFG. "Kevin is a proven leader with a strong vision for how to elevate our offering and help our advisors thrive in an evolving landscape." Mr. Heising currently serves as both CEO and President and will now focus exclusively on his CEO role.

Mr. Keefe said about his appointment, "I'm honored and thrilled to join the outstanding team at IFG, a firm widely respected in the industry for its growth, and its exceptional service with a deep commitment to its financial advisors. I'm looking forward to helping build on IFG's strengths as we pursue the next phase of growth together."

Co-founder and CMO David Fischer added, "Kevin is a well-respected figure in the industry, and we're excited about the energy and expertise he brings. We're confident he'll help take IFG advisors, and our firm, to the next level."

About Kevin Keefe

Kevin Keefe is a financial services executive with over 30 years of experience leading transformational growth across the independent broker-dealer and RIA space. His extensive career includes senior leadership positions at leading independent firms including serving as President and CEO of First Allied Securities and as Head of Wealth Management at Advisor Group (now OSAIC). Kevin also held executive roles at LPL Financial during its transition to a public company in addition to senior positions with industry-leading organizations such as BNY Mellon, BISYS, Fidelity Investments, and NATIXIS.

Most recently, Mr. Keefe served as CEO of Realta Wealth, where he led a full-scale modernization of the 30-year-old firm, rebranding the business, enhancing advisor services, expanding revenue streams, and building a new executive leadership team.

A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holder of multiple FINRA licenses, Kevin is recognized for his deep understanding of advisor needs, delivering operational excellence, and driving strategic execution. He has served on various industry boards, including the Financial Services Institute, the Money Management Institute and the IPA.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) , a privately held independent broker-dealer headquartered in San Diego, California, was founded in 2003. IFG offers a wide range of business solutions to support over 600 independent financial professionals across more than 400 offices nationwide in 41 states.

IFG has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" eight times since 2010. The San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Financial Planning Magazine ranked IFG 3rd for women as a percentage of producing representatives and 7th for financial advisor payout. In 2025 Financial Advisor Magazine named IFG the 15th largest independent broker-dealer for revenues, while InvestmentNews placed the firm in the top 10 for payout and account asset growth.

Media Contact:

Ivana Gilger

Independent Financial Group

(800) 269-1903

[email protected]

