Double Win For Workers' Comp: Raintree Partners With Jopari And Occupro To Transform Workers' Comp

Raintree Helps Clinics Drive Revenue, Cut Manual Work, and Get Injured Workers Back on the Job Sooner

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehabilitation and physical therapy software provider, Raintree , today announced formal strategic partnerships with Jopari and OccuPro-building on long-standing integrations to deliver smarter automation, stronger referral pipelines, and faster return-to-work outcomes for therapy practices managing workers' compensation cases.

"Workers' comp has often been a source of friction due to its manual complexity, but also a powerful growth lever when done right," said Sarina Richard, Chief Strategy Officer at Raintree. "Our integrations with Jopari and OccuPro streamline workflows, increase revenue, and-most importantly-help injured workers get back to work and support their families sooner."

Upcoming Webinar: "Winning the Workers' Comp Game: Faster Claims. Better Outcomes. More Revenue"

To help practices take full advantage of these powerful solutions, Raintree is hosting a live webinar in partnership with Jopari and OccuPro.

Date: April 30, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Expanded Integration with Jopari: Faster Claims, Broader Reach

Through an expanded partnership with Jopari Solutions, Raintree now empowers providers to electronically submit both claims and medical attachments for workers' compensation, in addition to attachments for commercial and governmental insurance carriers-all seamlessly within the Raintree EMR platform. This enhancement supports:



Accelerated claims processing across a wider range of payers

Reduced administrative burden and costs with fewer manual tasks Improved cash flow through quicker reimbursement timelines

OccuPro Integration with Raintree: End-to-End Workers' Comp and Work Conditioning Automation

Raintree's integration with OccuPro brings the industry's most advanced, fully interfaced Workers' Compensation specific documentation software directly into the EMR-automating documentation, accelerating referrals, and improving outcomes for injured workers.

With this integration, clinics can:



Streamline workers' comp evaluations, FCEs, and work conditioning with purpose-built documentation

Receive direct referrals from major workers' comp payors and national FCE networks Improve productivity and billing accuracy through a two-way EMR interface, ensuring documentation flows directly back into the patient record in Raintree

These advancements with Jopari and OccuPro demonstrate Raintree's commitment to providing scalable, interoperable tools that streamline operations and unlock growth for therapy enterprises in the ever-growing workers' comp rehabilitation space.

"At Jopari, we're focused on removing administrative barriers so providers get paid faster and with fewer hassles," said Jeff Pirino, Chief Growth Officer at Jopari. "Our collaboration with Raintree expands that promise across both workers' comp and commercial claims, driving efficiency and satisfaction across the board."

"Our mission at OccuPro is to simplify the workers' comp process with work comp specific documentation, seamless referrals and industry-leading FCEs," said Jim Mecham, COO of OccuPro. "Through this integration with Raintree, we're giving providers the tools to boost efficiency, grow revenue, and help injured workers return to their jobs faster."

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the rehabilitation and physical therapy software of choice for enterprise and large therapy provider organizations, managing more than 50 million patient visits annually across 8,500+ therapy clinics nationwide.

Through a series of strategic investments in AI technology and expertise, Raintree is delivering on its commitment to be the leading AI-centric EMR software in rehab therapy.

Raintree's ONC-certified EHR, AI technology, patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence solutions are deeply rooted in rehabilitation and physical therapy best practices. To learn more about Raintree, visit

About Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and portal solutions for Commercial & Government, Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets.

About OccuPro

Established in 2002, OccuPro has developed the industry's most respected workers' compensation documentation system used by all the major workers' compensation insurance carriers/payors. OccuPro's worldwide customers have performed over 300,000 FCEs and the reports are generally considered to be the easiest reports to decipher on the market. OccuPro's software, training, and certification programs are industry-leading services that boost a rehabilitation clinic's overall net revenue within weeks of implementation. To learn more about OccuPro, visit

