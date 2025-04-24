MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FIFTH YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PFATS FOUNDATION GIVE-BACK PROGRAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To date, under this program, 42 deserving high schools (11,489 previously 'At Risk' young athletes) across the nation received support through KSI's innovATe project. These under-resourced schools receive funds to hire athletic trainers. The ATs are then available onsite to create policies that utilize the products donated by Mueller Sports Medicineâ to help protect athletes from exertional heat illness. Mueller provides the relevant tools for addressing exertional heat stroke to these schools, per NATA guidelines, in the form of donating 'Exertional Heat Stroke Kits', comprised of a data logging core temperature monitor and aportable cold water immersion tub. Mueller also partners with KSI to raise awareness through joint social media content and communication. This content covers a range of topics including the overall mission, stories on deserving schools and their athletic trainers, along with highlights of the products to help address this issue.

"The goal is to support this program's long-term success and sustainability by providing mentoring, education, and assistance to under-resourced schools. It is crucial to continue offering guidance, resources, and training to ensure the continued effectiveness of this initiative. PFATS members continue to help athletic trainers and coaches develop essential skills and knowledge, making them better equipped to succeed in keeping their athletes healthy." Jerome Reid, PFATS.

"We are pleased to provide necessary education to deserving high schools related to exertional heat stroke and the essential equipment required to lower the incidence rate of this sport-related medical emergency. Mueller is humbled to have such a profound impact on the lives of these athletes. The Korey Stringer Institute InnovATe Program contributes not only safeguards covering the field of play, but we are heartened to know of the significance made in the quality of life for these young people. The impact athletic trainers make on interpersonal levels with many of these young athletes is nothing short of amazing", said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 65 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , StickumTM, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil®, Therm-Xâ, REVIVETM, our newest offering in the Mueller® Recovery Care® line and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. More information is available at: .

ABOUT THE KOREY STRINGER INSTITUTE

The Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut is a 501.3(c) non-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter and laborer. It was founded to honor the legacy of Korey Stringer, an offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings, who passed away from exertional heatstroke in August 2001. The Korey Stringer Institute is partnered with the National Football League, Gatorade, National Athletic Trainers' Association, Camelbak, Kestrel, Mission, First Line Technology, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals. One of KSI's latest endeavors, innovATe, is a collaborative project funded by the Education Fund that was established as part of the NFL Concussion litigation settlement. The mission of the innovATe project is to increase access to medical care provided by an athletic trainer for secondary school athletes in underserved communities through the provision of funding, advocacy, education, mentorship, and strategic support to school districts and through partnerships with local medical services.

For additional information, please visit

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL ATHLETIC TRAINERS' SOCIETY FOUNDATION, INC.

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Foundation, Inc. is committed to the promotion and advancement of athletic training through education and research. The PFATS Foundation allocates funding, resources, and voluntary efforts toward special programs to advocate for the athletic training profession. Since its inception, the PFATS Foundation has provided over $500,000 in endowments through the NATA Research and Education Foundation. In addition, the PFATS Foundation works with the NFL Foundation to sponsor annual scholarships for ethnic minority and female athletic training students.

