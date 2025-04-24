Holman Logistics Launches New Foreign Trade Zone Facility In The Pacific Northwest

SPANAWAY, Wash., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics announces the opening of its Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) facility in the Pacific Northwest this month. Holman provides third-party logistics services to some of the world's most recognized brands, and the FTZ facility is strategically located to serve importers and exporters across the region.

The new FTZ can provide both cost saving and logistics flexibility. By utilizing the FTZ, customers can defer, reduce, or even eliminate customs duties. Additionally, this new initiative provides flexibility in inventory management, improved cash flow, and simplified customs procedures.

"Our FTZ facility enhances our ability to provide comprehensive and customizable logistics services to our customers," explained Fred Olson, vice president of business development at Holman Logistics. "Whether companies need to stage components for manufacturing, manage seasonal inventory, or streamline their import strategies, the FTZ is a powerful solution," Olson added. "It perfectly complements the wide range of warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation services Holman already provides."

This state-of-the-art facility located at 4633 196th St. E, Spanaway, Wash. is designed to help manufacturers and distributors store and distribute goods more efficiently and cost-effectively into the U.S. market and will operate under the same rigorous service standards, inventory visibility tools, and tailored customer support that have defined the Holman commitment to provide Extraordinary Service for more than a century.

To learn more about Holman FTZ services or to explore how your business can benefit, visit holmanusa .

About Holman Logistics

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics offers logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa .

Media Contact:

BDYPR

913-912-9285

SOURCE Holman Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED