Princeton Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025 vs
March 31, 2025 vs
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 67,674
|
$ 117,348
|
$ 172,067
|
$ (49,674)
|
(42.33)
%
|
$ (104,393)
|
(60.67)
%
Securities available-for-sale taxable
|
199,931
|
207,442
|
77,418
|
(7,511)
|
(3.62)
|
122,513
|
158.25
|
Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt
|
39,304
|
39,729
|
40,680
|
(425)
|
(1.07)
|
(1,376)
|
(3.38)
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
159
|
161
|
167
|
(2)
|
(1.24)
|
(8)
|
(4.79)
|
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees
|
1,856,539
|
1,818,875
|
1,571,231
|
37,664
|
2.07
|
285,308
|
18.16
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(23,942)
|
(23,657)
|
(18,618)
|
(285)
|
1.20
|
(5,324)
|
28.60
|
Goodwill
|
14,381
|
14,381
|
8,853
|
-
|
-
|
5,528
|
62.44
|
Core deposit intangible
|
3,403
|
3,632
|
1,301
|
(229)
|
(6.31)
|
2,102
|
161.57
|
Other real estate owened
|
-
|
295
|
-
|
(295)
|
(100.00)
|
-
|
N/A
|
Other assets
|
160,648
|
162,027
|
134,902
|
(1,379)
|
(0.85)
|
25,746
|
19.08
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$2,318,097
|
$ 2,340,233
|
$1,988,001
|
$ (22,136)
|
(0.95)
%
|
$ 330,096
|
16.60
%
|
LIABILITIES
|
Non-interest checking
|
$ 290,496
|
$ 300,972
|
$ 247,056
|
$ (10,476)
|
(3.48)
%
|
$ 43,440
|
17.58
%
Interest checking
|
331,032
|
300,559
|
215,364
|
30,473
|
10.14
|
115,668
|
53.71
|
Savings
|
172,546
|
170,880
|
149,386
|
1,666
|
0.97
|
23,160
|
15.50
|
Money market
|
464,012
|
490,543
|
378,652
|
(26,531)
|
(5.41)
|
85,360
|
22.54
|
Time deposits over $250,000
|
220,968
|
208,858
|
179,479
|
12,110
|
5.80
|
41,489
|
23.12
|
Other time deposits
|
531,612
|
560,813
|
535,683
|
(29,201)
|
(5.21)
|
(4,071)
|
(0.76)
|
Total deposits
|
2,010,666
|
2,032,625
|
1,705,620
|
(21,959)
|
(1.08)
|
305,046
|
17.88
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Other liabilities
|
40,444
|
45,568
|
40,573
|
(5,124)
|
(11.24)
|
(129)
|
(0.32)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
2,051,110
|
2,078,193
|
1,746,193
|
(27,083)
|
(1.30)
|
304,917
|
17.46
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Paid-in capital
|
120,452
|
119,908
|
98,312
|
544
|
0.45
|
22,140
|
22.52
|
Treasury stock 1
|
(1,005)
|
(842)
|
(579)
|
(163)
|
19.34
|
(426)
|
100.00
|
Retained earnings
|
155,170
|
151,915
|
151,860
|
3,255
|
2.14
|
3,310
|
2.18
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(7,630)
|
(8,941)
|
(7,785)
|
1,311
|
(14.66)
|
155
|
(1.99)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
266,987
|
262,040
|
241,808
|
4,947
|
1.89
|
25,179
|
10.41
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$2,318,097
|
$ 2,340,233
|
$1,988,001
|
$ (22,136)
|
(0.95)
%
|
$ 330,096
|
16.60
%
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 38.56
|
$ 38.07
|
$ 38.26
|
$ 0.49
|
1.29
%
|
$ 0.30
|
0.78
%
Tangible book value per common share 2
|
$ 36.00
|
$ 35.45
|
$ 36.65
|
$ 0.55
|
1.55
%
|
$ (0.65)
|
(1.77)
%
|
1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.
2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.
For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Loan and Deposit Tables
(Unaudited)
|
The components of loans receivable, net at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$1,404,108
|
$ 1,385,085
Commercial and industrial
|
89,941
|
92,857
Construction
|
249,187
|
257,169
Residential first-lien mortgages
|
97,255
|
68,030
Home equity / consumer
|
18,532
|
18,133
Total loans
|
1,859,023
|
1,821,274
Deferred fees and costs
|
(2,484)
|
(2,399)
Allowance for credit losses
|
(23,942)
|
(23,657)
Loans, net
|
$1,832,597
|
$ 1,795,218
|
The components of deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|
|
March 31.
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
Demand, non-interest-bearing
|
$ 290,496
|
$ 300,972
Demand, interest-bearing
|
331,032
|
300,559
Savings
|
172,546
|
170,880
Money market
|
464,012
|
490,543
Time deposits
|
752,580
|
769,671
Total deposits
|
$2,010,666
|
$ 2,032,625
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
Interest and dividend income
|
Loans and fees
$29,624
|
$24,940
|
|
$ 4,684
|
|
18.8 %
|
|
Available-for-sale debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
2,616
|
|
564
|
|
2,052
|
|
363.8 %
|
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
284
|
|
286
|
|
(2)
|
|
-0.7 %
|
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
769
|
|
2,274
|
|
(1,505)
|
|
-66.2 %
|
|
|
Total interest and dividends
|
33,295
|
|
28,066
|
|
5,229
|
|
18.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
14,538
|
|
12,618
|
|
1,920
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
14,538
|
|
12,618
|
|
1,920
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
18,757
|
|
15,448
|
|
3,309
|
|
21.4 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
268
|
|
186
|
|
82
|
|
44.1 %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
18,489
|
|
15,262
|
|
3,227
|
|
21.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
471
|
|
381
|
|
90
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
Fees and service charges
|
511
|
|
432
|
|
79
|
|
18.3 %
|
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
|
675
|
|
724
|
|
(49)
|
|
-6.8 %
|
|
Other
|
|
533
|
|
448
|
|
85
|
|
19.0 %
|
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
2,190
|
|
1,985
|
|
205
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
7,172
|
|
6,520
|
|
652
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,285
|
|
2,029
|
|
256
|
|
12.6 %
|
|
Professional fees
|
761
|
|
524
|
|
237
|
|
45.2 %
|
|
Data processing and communications
|
1,626
|
|
1,160
|
|
466
|
|
40.2 %
|
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
533
|
|
273
|
|
260
|
|
95.2 %
|
|
Advertising and promotion
|
171
|
|
142
|
|
29
|
|
20.4 %
|
|
Office expense
|
110
|
|
119
|
|
(9)
|
|
-7.6 %
|
|
Other real estate owned expense
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
27
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
228
|
|
120
|
|
108
|
|
90.0 %
|
|
Other
|
|
879
|
|
949
|
|
(70)
|
|
-7.4 %
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
13,792
|
|
11,836
|
|
1,956
|
|
16.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
6,887
|
|
5,411
|
|
1,476
|
|
27.3 %
|
Income tax expense
|
1,509
|
|
1,066
|
|
443
|
|
41.6 %
|
Net income
|
|
$ 5,378
|
|
$ 4,345
|
|
1,033
|
|
23.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.78
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.09
|
|
13.0 %
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.09
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
6,905
|
|
6,328
|
|
577
|
|
9.1 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
6,964
|
|
6,418
|
|
546
|
|
8.5 %
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and fees
|
$ 29,624
|
|
$ 29,477
|
|
$ 147
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
Available-for-sale debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
2,616
|
|
2,090
|
|
526
|
|
25.2 %
|
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
284
|
|
285
|
|
(1)
|
|
-0.4 %
|
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
769
|
|
1,806
|
|
(1,037)
|
|
-57.4 %
|
|
|
Total interest and dividends
|
33,295
|
|
33,660
|
|
(365)
|
|
-1.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
14,538
|
|
15,653
|
|
(1,115)
|
|
-7.1 %
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
14,538
|
|
15,653
|
|
(1,115)
|
|
-7.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
18,757
|
|
18,007
|
|
750
|
|
4.2 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
268
|
|
440
|
|
(172)
|
|
-39.1 %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
18,489
|
|
17,567
|
|
922
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
471
|
|
481
|
|
(10)
|
|
-2.1 %
|
|
Fees and service charges
|
511
|
|
527
|
|
(16)
|
|
-3.0 %
|
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
|
675
|
|
637
|
|
38
|
|
6.0 %
|
|
Other
|
533
|
|
382
|
|
151
|
|
39.5 %
|
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
2,190
|
|
2,027
|
|
163
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
7,172
|
|
6,518
|
|
654
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,285
|
|
2,241
|
|
44
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
Professional fees
|
761
|
|
795
|
|
(34)
|
|
-4.3 %
|
|
Data processing and communications
|
1,626
|
|
1,358
|
|
268
|
|
19.7 %
|
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
533
|
|
277
|
|
256
|
|
92.4 %
|
|
Advertising and promotion
|
171
|
|
151
|
|
20
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
Office expense
|
110
|
|
157
|
|
(47)
|
|
-29.9 %
|
|
Other real estate owned expense
|
27
|
|
14
|
|
13
|
|
92.9 %
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
228
|
|
228
|
|
-
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
Other
|
879
|
|
1,034
|
|
(155)
|
|
-15.0 %
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
13,792
|
|
12,773
|
|
1,019
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
6,887
|
|
6,821
|
|
66
|
|
-1.0 %
|
Income tax expense
|
1,509
|
|
1,594
|
|
(85)
|
|
5.3 %
|
Net income
|
|
$ 5,378
|
|
$ 5,227
|
|
$ 151
|
|
-2.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.78
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
-2.6 %
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
-2.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
6,905
|
|
6,880
|
|
25
|
|
0.4 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
6,964
|
|
6,984
|
|
(20)
|
|
-0.3 %
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change in
|
|
Change in
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$1,851,439
|
|
6.49 %
|
|
$1,551,206
|
|
6.47 %
|
|
$ 300,233
|
|
0.02 %
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable available-for-sale
|
203,992
|
|
5.13 %
|
|
58,742
|
|
3.84 %
|
|
145,250
|
|
1.29 %
|
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
|
39,978
|
|
2.84 %
|
|
40,758
|
|
2.81 %
|
|
(780)
|
|
0.03 %
|
Held-to-maturity
|
160
|
|
5.33 %
|
|
183
|
|
5.10 %
|
|
(23)
|
|
0.23 %
|
Total Securities
|
244,130
|
|
4.76 %
|
|
99,683
|
|
3.42 %
|
|
144,447
|
|
1.34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
53,314
|
|
4.42 %
|
|
148,069
|
|
5.45 %
|
|
(94,755)
|
|
-1.03 %
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
16,028
|
|
4.81 %
|
|
18,954
|
|
5.65 %
|
|
(2,926)
|
|
-0.84 %
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
69,342
|
|
4.51 %
|
|
167,023
|
|
5.48 %
|
|
(97,681)
|
|
-0.97 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,164,911
|
|
6.24 %
|
|
1,817,912
|
|
6.21 %
|
|
346,999
|
|
0.03 %
|
Total non-earning assets
|
170,945
|
|
|
|
140,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$2,335,856
|
|
|
|
$1,958,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
$ 325,278
|
|
1.94 %
|
|
$ 242,030
|
|
1.98 %
|
|
$ 83,248
|
|
-0.04 %
|
Savings
|
171,404
|
|
2.24 %
|
|
147,672
|
|
2.51 %
|
|
23,732
|
|
-0.27 %
|
Money market
|
476,338
|
|
3.10 %
|
|
364,150
|
|
3.93 %
|
|
112,188
|
|
-0.83 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
765,942
|
|
4.45 %
|
|
678,306
|
|
4.12 %
|
|
87,636
|
|
0.33 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
1,738,962
|
|
3.39 %
|
|
1,432,158
|
|
3.54 %
|
|
306,804
|
|
-0.15 %
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
287,506
|
|
|
|
244,089
|
|
|
|
43,417
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
2,026,468
|
|
2.91 %
|
|
1,676,247
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
350,221
|
|
-0.12 %
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding non interest deposits)
|
1,738,962
|
|
3.39 %
|
|
1,432,158
|
|
3.54 %
|
|
306,804
|
|
-0.15 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
287,506
|
|
|
|
244,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of funds
|
2,026,468
|
|
2.91 %
|
|
1,676,247
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
350,221
|
|
-0.12 %
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
42,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
264,034
|
|
|
|
240,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$2,335,856
|
|
|
|
$1,958,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
2.85 %
|
|
|
|
2.67 %
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.51 %
|
|
|
|
3.42 %
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2
|
|
|
3.56 %
|
|
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
|
2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
Change in
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Rate
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$1,851,439
|
|
6.49 %
|
|
$1,821,229
|
|
6.44 %
|
|
$ 30,210
|
|
0.05 %
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable available-for-sale
|
203,992
|
|
5.13 %
|
|
175,898
|
|
4.75 %
|
|
28,094
|
|
0.38 %
|
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
|
39,978
|
|
2.84 %
|
|
40,415
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
(437)
|
|
0.02 %
|
Held-to-maturity
|
160
|
|
5.33 %
|
|
162
|
|
5.33 %
|
|
(2)
|
|
0.00 %
|
Total Securities
|
244,130
|
|
4.76 %
|
|
216,475
|
|
4.39 %
|
|
27,655
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
53,314
|
|
4.42 %
|
|
128,652
|
|
4.78 %
|
|
(75,338)
|
|
-0.36 %
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
16,028
|
|
4.81 %
|
|
19,503
|
|
5.31 %
|
|
(3,475)
|
|
-0.50 %
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
69,342
|
|
4.51 %
|
|
148,155
|
|
4.85 %
|
|
(78,813)
|
|
-0.34 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,164,911
|
|
6.24 %
|
|
2,185,859
|
|
6.13 %
|
|
(20,948)
|
|
0.11 %
|
Total non-earning assets
|
170,945
|
|
|
|
172,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$2,335,856
|
|
|
|
$2,358,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
$ 325,278
|
|
1.94 %
|
|
$ 300,728
|
|
1.87 %
|
|
$ 24,550
|
|
0.07 %
|
Savings
|
171,404
|
|
2.24 %
|
|
174,376
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
(2,972)
|
|
-0.15 %
|
Money market
|
476,338
|
|
3.10 %
|
|
489,485
|
|
3.45 %
|
|
(13,147)
|
|
-0.35 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
765,942
|
|
4.45 %
|
|
782,647
|
|
4.54 %
|
|
(16,705)
|
|
-0.09 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
1,738,962
|
|
3.39 %
|
|
1,747,236
|
|
3.56 %
|
|
(8,274)
|
|
-0.17 %
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
287,506
|
|
|
|
300,854
|
|
|
|
(13,348)
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
2,026,468
|
|
2.91 %
|
|
2,048,090
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
(21,622)
|
|
-0.13 %
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding non interest deposits)
|
1,738,962
|
|
3.39 %
|
|
1,747,236
|
|
3.56 %
|
|
(8,274)
|
|
-0.17 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
287,506
|
|
|
|
300,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of funds
|
2,026,468
|
|
2.91 %
|
|
2,048,090
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
(21,622)
|
|
-0.13 %
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
49,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
264,034
|
|
|
|
261,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$2,335,856
|
|
|
|
$2,358,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
2.85 %
|
|
|
|
2.56 %
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.51 %
|
|
|
|
3.28 %
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2
|
|
|
3.56 %
|
|
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
|
2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
Quarterly Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.93 %
|
|
0.88 %
|
|
-0.82 %
|
|
1.03 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
Return on average equity
|
8.26 %
|
|
7.97 %
|
|
-6.96 %
|
|
8.54 %
|
|
7.27 %
|
|
Return on average tangible equity1
|
8.86 %
|
|
8.56 %
|
|
-7.50 %
|
|
8.91 %
|
|
7.60 %
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.51 %
|
|
3.28 %
|
|
3.41 %
|
|
3.44 %
|
|
3.42 %
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE)1
|
3.56 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
3.45 %
|
|
3.48 %
|
|
3.58 %
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|
64.75 %
|
|
62.62 %
|
|
63.65 %
|
|
65.90 %
|
|
67.21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMON STOCK DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market value at period end
|
$ 30.55
|
|
$ 34.43
|
|
$ 36.98
|
|
$ 33.10
|
|
$ 30.78
|
|
Market range:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
$ 34.31
|
|
$ 38.90
|
|
$ 39.12
|
|
$ 33.10
|
|
$ 36.25
|
|
Low
|
$ 30.02
|
|
$ 33.26
|
|
$ 32.40
|
|
$ 29.15
|
|
$ 29.72
|
|
Book value per common share at period end
|
$ 38.56
|
|
$ 38.07
|
|
$ 38.18
|
|
$ 38.54
|
|
$ 38.26
|
|
Tangible book value per common share1
|
$ 36.00
|
|
$ 35.45
|
|
$ 35.52
|
|
$ 36.98
|
|
$ 36.65
|
|
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
|
6,923
|
|
6,883
|
|
6,849
|
|
6,353
|
|
6,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
13.62 %
|
|
13.52 %
|
|
13.17 %
|
|
14.66 %
|
|
14.31 %
|
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
12.44 %
|
|
12.34 %
|
|
12.02 %
|
|
13.62 %
|
|
13.26 %
|
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
10.88 %
|
|
10.58 %
|
|
11.44 %
|
|
12.21 %
|
|
11.99 %
|
|
Equity to assets
|
11.52 %
|
|
11.20 %
|
|
11.11 %
|
|
12.34 %
|
|
12.16 %
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets1
|
10.83 %
|
|
10.51 %
|
|
10.41 %
|
|
11.90 %
|
|
11.71 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$ (60)
|
|
$ 86
|
|
$ 108
|
|
$ (15)
|
|
$ 176
|
|
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
-0.013 %
|
|
0.019 %
|
|
0.026 %
|
|
-0.004 %
|
|
0.045 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$26,522
|
|
$ 26,841
|
|
$ 2,330
|
|
$ 3,198
|
|
$ 2,115
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
-
|
|
295
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$26,522
|
|
$ 27,136
|
|
$ 2,330
|
|
$ 3,198
|
|
$ 2,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.30 %
|
|
1.27 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
Nonperforming loans
|
90.27 %
|
|
88.14 %
|
|
995.85 %
|
|
577.36 %
|
|
880.28 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
90.27 %
|
|
87.18 %
|
|
995.85 %
|
|
577.36 %
|
|
880.28 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
1.43 %
|
|
1.48 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
0.20 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
|
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc
Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating adjusted efficiency ratio, total operating expense minus core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income (annualized)1
|
$ 21,811
|
|
$ 20,794
|
|
$ (17,727)
|
|
$ 20,617
|
|
$ 17,475
|
Average equity2
|
264,034
|
|
261,057
|
|
254,645
|
|
241,550
|
|
240,230
|
Less: intangible assets
|
(17,784)
|
|
(18,013)
|
|
(18,241)
|
|
(10,044)
|
|
(10,154)
|
Average Tangible Equity
|
$ 246,250
|
|
$ 243,044
|
|
$ 236,404
|
|
$ 231,506
|
|
$ 230,076
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
8.86 %
|
|
8.56 %
|
|
-7.50 %
|
|
8.91 %
|
|
7.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 18,757
|
|
$ 18,007
|
|
$ 17,109
|
|
$ 15,968
|
|
$ 15,448
|
Other income
|
2,190
|
|
2,027
|
|
2,056
|
|
2,087
|
|
1,985
|
Total revenue
|
20,947
|
|
20,034
|
|
19,165
|
|
18,055
|
|
17,433
|
Non-interest expenses
|
$ 13,792
|
|
$ 12,773
|
|
$ 20,144
|
|
$ 12,009
|
|
$ 11,836
|
Less: core deposit intangible amortization
|
(228)
|
|
(228)
|
|
(143)
|
|
(111)
|
|
(120)
|
Less: merger-related expenses
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,803)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 13,564
|
|
$ 12,545
|
|
$ 12,198
|
|
$ 11,898
|
|
$ 11,716
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
64.75 %
|
|
62.62 %
|
|
63.65 %
|
|
65.90 %
|
|
67.21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,318,097
|
|
$ 2,340,233
|
|
$ 2,354,730
|
|
$ 1,983,941
|
|
$ 1,988,001
|
Less: intangible assets
|
(17,784)
|
|
(18,013)
|
|
(18,241)
|
|
(10,044)
|
|
(10,154)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 2,300,313
|
|
$ 2,322,220
|
|
$ 2,336,489
|
|
$ 1,973,897
|
|
$ 1,977,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 266,987
|
|
$ 262,040
|
|
$ 261,502
|
|
$ 244,841
|
|
$ 241,808
|
Less: intangible assets
|
(17,784)
|
|
(18,013)
|
|
(18,241)
|
|
(10,044)
|
|
(10,154)
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 249,203
|
|
$ 244,027
|
|
$ 243,261
|
|
$ 234,797
|
|
$ 231,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
10.83 %
|
|
10.51 %
|
|
10.41 %
|
|
11.90 %
|
|
11.71 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 249,203
|
|
$ 244,027
|
|
$ 243,261
|
|
$ 234,797
|
|
$ 231,654
|
Shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
6,923
|
|
6,883
|
|
6,849
|
|
6,350
|
|
6,320
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 36.00
|
|
$ 35.45
|
|
$ 35.52
|
|
$ 36.98
|
|
$ 36.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.
|
|
|
2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 18,757
|
|
$ 18,007
|
|
$ 17,109
|
|
$ 15,968
|
|
$ 15,448
|
FTE adjustment3
|
250
|
|
241
|
|
211
|
|
213
|
|
226
|
Net interest income FTE
|
$ 19,007
|
|
$ 18,248
|
|
$ 17,320
|
|
$ 16,181
|
|
$ 15,674
|
Net interest income FTE (annualized)1
|
$ 77,083
|
|
$ 72,595
|
|
$ 68,902
|
|
$ 65,078
|
|
$ 63,041
|
Average interest earning assets
|
2,164,911
|
|
2,185,859
|
|
1,998,226
|
|
1,868,019
|
|
1,817,912
|
Net interest margin FTE
|
3.56 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
3.45 %
|
|
3.48 %
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.
|
3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.
Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
[email protected]
SOURCE The Bank of PrincetonWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment