Socket Mobile Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Socket Mobile, Inc.
|
Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
( Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$3,966
|
$4,978
|
Cost of revenue
|
1,968
|
2,473
|
Gross margin
|
1,998
|
2,505
|
Gross margin percent
|
50.4 %
|
50.3 %
|
Research & development
|
1,132
|
1,208
|
Sales & marketing
|
1,107
|
1,031
|
General & administrative
|
653
|
751
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,892
|
2,990
|
Operating loss
|
(894)
|
(485)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(100)
|
(72)
|
Income tax expense
|
--
|
--
|
Net loss
|
$ (994)
|
$ (557)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.13)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Fully diluted
|
$ (0.13)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
Fully diluted
|
7,829
7,829
|
7,442
7,442
|
Socket Mobile, Inc.
|
Condensed Summary Balance Sheets
|
(Amounts in Thousands)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
|
December 31,
|
Cash
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 2,492
|
Accounts receivable
|
2,061
|
1,588
|
Inventories
|
5,281
|
4,942
|
Deferred costs on shipments to distributors
Other current assets
|
155
619
|
143
431
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,532
|
2,787
|
Deferred tax assets
|
10,663
|
10,663
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,400
|
1,432
|
Operating leases right-of-use assets
|
2,477
|
2,604
|
Other long-term assets
|
264
|
264
|
Total assets
|
$ 27,159
|
$ 27,346
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 2,864
|
$ 1,977
|
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount
|
150
|
150
|
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party
|
3,822
|
3,818
|
Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors
|
366
|
392
|
Deferred service revenue
|
30
2,690
|
31
2,817
|
Total liabilities
|
9,922
|
9,185
|
Common stock
|
69,444
|
69,374
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(51,169)
|
(50,175)
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,038)
|
(1,038)
|
Total equity
|
17,237
|
18,161
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 27,159
|
$ 27,346
|
*Derived from audited financial statements.
