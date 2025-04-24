Analog Devices, Inc. To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 22, 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI ) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Richard Puccio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Controller for Data Center & Energy Businesses will discuss ADI's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices' Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" analo .

To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at: . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

Both the press release and archived webcast will be available following the call at href="" rel="nofollow" analo .

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI ) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible®. Learn more at and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

