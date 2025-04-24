Bayfirst Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

“While we were encouraged by net interest margin expansion and steady operating expenses during the quarter, our operating results were impacted by deteriorating economic conditions, resulting in net charge-offs and provision expense continuing to be elevated and lower valuations on our portfolio of loans measured at fair value,” stated Thomas G. Zernick, Chief Executive Officer.“Our business customers have been impacted by inflationary pressures, the continued high interest rate environment, recent macro economic changes and the resulting uncertainty. While we wait for clarity regarding the level and duration of the tariffs and begin to see the impact to the general economy from the recent policy changes, we will continue our practice of robust loan oversight and maintain close contact with our borrowers to better understand the longer-term implication to their businesses.”

“Part of our strategic plan is to grow recurring revenue through net interest income, thereby resulting in less reliance on the gain on sale from government guaranteed loans,” Zernick continued.“A critical element of this strategy focuses on growing our low-cost deposit account base to fund our rapidly expanding conventional commercial and consumer loan portfolios. During the quarter, we did a good job of growing core deposit accounts while letting higher-cost time deposits run off. We serve individuals, families and small businesses, with a focus on checking and savings accounts which are not only less rate sensitive but also are far less volatile. Moreover, our focus on providing checking and savings accounts to a broad segment of the communities we serve expands our overall franchise in the attractive Tampa Bay region and increases opportunities for offering consumer loans, residential mortgages, and small business loans throughout our markets. As management works diligently to address credit concerns moving forward, we are exploring strategies to de-risk unguaranteed SBA loan balances on our balance sheet including portfolio sales and continuing to strengthen credit underwriting on SBA 7(a) loans.”

“One of the highlights of the first quarter was strong loan growth within the community bank, supported by steady loan demand in the greater Tampa Bay market,” said Zernick.“Total loans held for investment increased nearly 2% during the first quarter and 16% over the past year. Community bank loans increased 4% during the current quarter, which included increases in CRE and consumer loans, while government guaranteed loan balances decreased 2% during the quarter. Despite a volatile national economic environment, our focus on local relationships and personalized banking solutions remains at the core of our success. We remain confident in our ability to return to profitability and drive long-term shareholder value while staying true to our mission of supporting the financial well-being of our local communities.”

First Quarter 2025 Performance Review



Net interest margin was 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 17 basis points from 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 35 basis points from 3.42% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's government guaranteed loan team originated $106.3 million in new loans during the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease from $107.8 million of loans produced in the previous quarter, and a decrease from $130.6 million of loans produced during the first quarter of 2024. Since the launch in 2022 of the Company's Bolt loan program, an SBA 7(a) loan product designed to expeditiously provide working capital loans of $150 thousand or less, the Company has originated 6,207 Bolt loans totaling $802.0 million, of which 481 Bolt loans totaling $60.5 million were originated during the first quarter.

As we reported last quarter, the Company is pausing the practice of electing to measure SBA 7(a) loans at fair value and continued that in the first quarter, however one originated USDA guaranteed loan for $4.8 million was measured at fair value during the first quarter of 2025 versus no loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $37 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Loans held for investment increased by $18.3 million, or 1.7%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.08 billion and increased $149.9 million, or 16.0%, over the past year. During the quarter, the Company originated $157.5 million of loans and sold $72.5 million of government guaranteed loan balances.

Deposits decreased $15.0 million, or 1.3%, during the first quarter of 2025 and increased $121.0 million, or 12.0%, over the past year to $1.13 billion. A $19.5 million decrease in deposits during the quarter was in primarily high cost interest-bearing time deposits while noninterest-bearing checking accounts increased $4.5 million during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value at March 31, 2025 were $22.77 per common share, a decrease from $22.95 at December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations

Net Income (Loss)

The Company had a net loss of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in the first quarter of 2025 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was part of a sale-leaseback transaction. Also contributing to lower earnings was a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.1 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $0.7 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $0.5 million, primarily higher occupancy and data processing costs, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $0.3 million and a decrease in income tax expense on continuing operations of $3.4 million. The change from the first quarter of 2024 was due to a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $0.8 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $4.1 million, and a decrease in government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $0.7 million. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2.3 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $2.0 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income from continuing operations was $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase from $10.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase from $8.7 million during the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 17 basis points from 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 35 basis points from 3.42% in the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, was mainly due to a decrease in interest cost on deposits of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income, including fees, of $1.0 million.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the year ago quarter, was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $1.5 million and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $0.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, which was a decrease from $22.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease from $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. This $5.5 million decrease is due to lower borrower demand combined with tighter credit guidelines deployed over the past year. The decrease in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, was primarily the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was part of a sale-leaseback transaction, and decreases in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.1 million and government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $0.7 million. The decrease in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, was the result of decreases in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $0.8 million, fair value gains on government guaranteed loans of $4.1 million, and government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $0.7 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter, was primarily due to increases in occupancy expense of $0.4 million, data processing expense of $0.3 million, and loan origination and collection expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation expense of $0.4 million. The decrease in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, was primarily due to lower compensation expense of $1.5 million, professional fees of $0.6 million, and loan origination and collection expenses of $0.7 million. This was partially offset by higher occupancy expense of $0.5 million and data processing expense of $0.5 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $3.7 million, or 0.3%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.29 billion, mainly due to increases in loans held for investment of $18.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $14.6 million. Compared to the end of the first quarter last year, total assets increased $147.8 million, or 12.9%, driven primarily by growth of loans held for investment of $149.9 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $18.3 million, or 1.7%, during the first quarter of 2025 and $149.9 million, or 16.0%, over the past year to $1.08 billion, due to originations in both conventional community bank loans and government guaranteed loans, partially offset by government guaranteed loan sales.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $15.0 million, or 1.3%, during the first quarter of 2025 and increased $121.0 million, or 12.0%, from the first quarter of 2024, ending March 31, 2025 at $1.13 billion. During the first quarter, there were decreases in savings and money market deposit account balances of $6.7 million and time deposit balances of $17.1 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposit account balances of $4.5 million and interest-bearing transaction account balances of $4.3 million. The majority of the deposits are generated through the community bank in the Tampa Bay/Sarasota area. At March 31, 2025, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured by the FDIC. At times, the Bank has brokered time deposit and non-maturity deposit relationships available to diversify its funding sources. At March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.3 million, $112.1 million, and $30.5 million, respectively, of brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of $4.4 million, compared to provisions of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.

The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost was 1.61% at March 31, 2025, 1.54% as of December 31, 2024, and 1.62% as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, was 1.84% at March 31, 2025, 1.79% as of December 31, 2024, and 1.88% as of March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.3 million, which was a decrease from $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans held for investment at amortized cost were 1.28% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.71% in the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 2.08% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.50% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, were 1.22% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.06% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.70% as of March 31, 2024. As we discussed in previous quarters, the Bank developed an express modification program for SBA 7(a) borrowers to help those borrowers who are challenged with larger payments in the higher interest rate environment compared to interest rates at the time the loans were originated.

Capital

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.56% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 8.82% as of December 31, 2024, and 9.12% as of March 31, 2024. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets were 10.47% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 10.89% as of December 31, 2024, and 11.04% as of March 31, 2024. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.73% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.14% as of December 31, 2024, and 12.29% as of March 31, 2024.

Liquidity

The Bank's overall liquidity position remains strong and stable with liquidity in excess of internal minimums as stated by policy and monitored by management and the Board. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio at March 31, 2025 was 8.04%, as compared to 9.17% at December 31, 2024. The Bank has robust liquidity resources which include secured borrowings available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve, and lines of credit with other financial institutions. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank had $20.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions. This compared to no borrowings from FHLB, the FRB, or other financial institutions at December 31, 2024.

Recent Events

Share Repurchase Program. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding shares, over a period beginning on January 28, 2025, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase, or December 31, 2025, or termination of the program by the Board of Directors. To date, the Company has purchased $335 thousand of shares through this share repurchase program.

Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend. On April 22, 2025, BayFirst's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable June 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of June 1, 2025. The Company has continuously paid quarterly common stock cash dividends since 2016.

