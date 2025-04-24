Bayfirst Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
|At or for the three months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(335
|)
|$
|9,776
|$
|1,137
|$
|866
|$
|824
|Balance sheet data:
|Average loans held for investment at amortized cost
|1,027,648
|1,003,867
|948,528
|902,417
|855,040
|Average total assets
|1,287,618
|1,273,296
|1,228,040
|1,178,501
|1,126,315
|Average common shareholders' equity
|96,053
|87,961
|86,381
|84,948
|85,385
|Total loans held for investment
|1,084,817
|1,066,559
|1,042,445
|1,008,314
|934,868
|Total loans held for investment, excl gov't gtd loan balances
|943,979
|917,075
|885,444
|844,659
|776,302
|Allowance for credit losses
|16,513
|15,512
|14,186
|13,843
|13,906
|Total assets
|1,291,957
|1,288,297
|1,245,099
|1,217,869
|1,144,194
|Total deposits
|1,128,267
|1,143,229
|1,112,196
|1,042,388
|1,007,315
|Common shareholders' equity
|94,034
|94,869
|86,242
|84,911
|84,578
|Share data:
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|2.27
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|(0.17
|)
|2.11
|0.18
|0.12
|0.11
|Dividends per common share
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Book value per common share
|22.77
|22.95
|20.86
|20.54
|20.45
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|22.77
|22.95
|20.86
|20.54
|20.45
|Performance and capital ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|(0.10
|)%
|3.07
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|Return on average common equity(2)
|(3.00
|)%
|42.71
|%
|3.48
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.06
|%
|Net interest margin(2)
|3.77
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.42
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|(46.01
|)%
|3.52
|%
|43.98
|%
|68.91
|%
|75.27
|%
|Asset quality ratios:
|Net charge-offs
|$
|3,301
|$
|3,369
|$
|2,757
|$
|3,261
|$
|3,652
|Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment at amortized cost(2)
|1.28
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.71
|%
|Nonperforming loans(3)
|$
|24,806
|$
|17,607
|$
|15,489
|$
|12,312
|$
|9,877
|Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance)(3)
|$
|15,078
|$
|13,570
|$
|10,992
|$
|8,054
|$
|7,568
|Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment(3)
|2.42
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.15
|%
|Nonperforming loans (excl gov't gtd balance)/total loans held for investment(3)
|1.47
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.88
|%
|ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost
|1.61
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.62
|%
|ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excl government guaranteed loans
|1.84
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.88
|%
|Other Data:
|Full-time equivalent employees
|305
|299
|295
|302
|313
|Banking center offices
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP equivalent.
|(2) Annualized
|(3) Excludes loans measured at fair value
Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy.
The following presents the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures.
|Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (Unaudited)
|As of
|(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|110,085
|$
|110,920
|$
|102,293
|$
|100,962
|$
|100,629
|Less: Preferred stock liquidation preference
|(16,051
|)
|(16,051
|)
|(16,051
|)
|(16,051
|)
|(16,051
|)
|Total equity available to common shareholders
|94,034
|94,869
|86,242
|84,911
|84,578
|Less: Goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|94,034
|$
|94,869
|$
|86,242
|$
|84,911
|$
|84,578
|Common shares outstanding
|4,129,027
|4,132,986
|4,134,059
|4,134,219
|4,134,914
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|22.77
|$
|22.95
|$
|20.86
|$
|20.54
|$
|20.45
|BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 3/31/2025
| 12/31/2024
| 3/31/2024
|Assets
| (Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|6,517
|$
|4,499
|$
|4,425
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|56,637
|73,289
|53,080
|Cash and cash equivalents
|63,154
|77,788
|57,505
|Time deposits in banks
|2,025
|2,270
|3,000
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $39,507, $40,279, and $46,816 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively)
|36,318
|36,291
|42,514
|Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12, $12, and $14 (fair value: $2,356, $2,346, and $2,352 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively)
|2,488
|2,488
|2,487
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|5,480
|4,526
|5,228
|Government guaranteed loans held for sale
|-
|-
|2,226
|Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value
|57,901
|60,833
|77,769
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
|1,026,916
|1,005,726
|857,099
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(16,513
|)
|(15,512
|)
|(13,906
|)
|Net Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
|1,010,403
|990,214
|843,193
|Accrued interest receivable
|9,153
|9,155
|7,625
|Premises and equipment, net
|32,769
|33,249
|39,327
|Loan servicing rights
|16,460
|16,534
|15,742
|Right-of-use operating lease assets
|15,484
|15,814
|2,499
|Bank owned life insurance
|26,696
|26,513
|25,974
|Other real estate owned
|132
|132
|404
|Other assets
|13,494
|12,490
|18,401
|Assets from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|300
|Total assets
|$
|1,291,957
|$
|1,288,297
|$
|1,144,194
|Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts
|$
|106,236
|$
|101,743
|$
|96,977
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|261,074
|256,793
|250,478
|Savings and money market deposit accounts
|467,766
|474,425
|391,915
|Time deposits
|293,191
|310,268
|267,945
|Total deposits
|1,128,267
|1,143,229
|1,007,315
|FHLB borrowings
|20,000
|-
|15,000
|Subordinated debentures
|5,957
|5,956
|5,950
|Notes payable
|1,820
|1,934
|2,276
|Accrued interest payable
|1,053
|1,036
|1,598
|Operating lease liabilities
|14,102
|14,510
|2,673
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|648
|301
|728
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,025
|10,411
|7,496
|Liabilities from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|529
|Total liabilities
|1,181,872
|1,177,377
|1,043,565
|Shareholders' equity:
| (Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,395 each period
|6,161
|6,161
|6,161
|Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,210 each period
|3,123
|3,123
|3,123
|Preferred stock, Series C; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,446 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,446 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024
|6,446
|6,446
|6,446
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,129,027, 4,132,986, and 4,134,914 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively
|54,657
|54,764
|54,776
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(2,378
|)
|(2,956
|)
|(3,188
|)
|Unearned compensation
|(1,006
|)
|(752
|)
|(1,192
|)
|Retained earnings
|43,082
|44,134
|34,503
|Total shareholders' equity
|110,085
|110,920
|100,629
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,291,957
|$
|1,288,297
|$
|1,144,194
|BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|For the Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|3/31/2024
|Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans, including fees
|$
|19,751
|$
|20,747
|$
|18,228
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
|934
|1,007
|959
|Total interest income
|20,685
|21,754
|19,187
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|9,431
|10,600
|10,215
|Other
|255
|501
|230
|Total interest expense
|9,686
|11,101
|10,445
|Net interest income
|10,999
|10,653
|8,742
|Provision for credit losses
|4,400
|4,546
|4,058
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|6,599
|6,107
|4,684
|Noninterest income:
|Loan servicing income, net
|736
|582
|795
|Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans, net
|7,327
|8,425
|8,089
|Service charges and fees
|449
|451
|444
|Government guaranteed loans fair value gain (loss), net
|(755
|)
|(80
|)
|3,305
|Government guaranteed loan packaging fees
|716
|773
|1,407
|Gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|11,649
|-
|Other noninterest income
|278
|476
|228
|Total noninterest income
|8,751
|22,276
|14,268
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and benefits
|7,998
|7,351
|8,005
|Bonus, commissions, and incentives
|71
|1,074
|1,571
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,634
|1,217
|1,110
|Data processing
|2,045
|1,749
|1,560
|Marketing and business development
|487
|390
|588
|Professional services
|732
|803
|1,349
|Loan origination and collection
|1,035
|758
|1,719
|Employee recruiting and development
|617
|445
|597
|Regulatory assessments
|339
|379
|282
|Other noninterest expense
|855
|1,169
|992
|Total noninterest expense
|15,813
|15,335
|17,773
|Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
|(463
|)
|13,048
|1,179
|Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
|(128
|)
|3,272
|296
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(335
|)
|9,776
|883
|Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|-
|-
|(78
|)
|Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(19
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(59
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(335
|)
|9,776
|824
|Preferred dividends
|385
|385
|385
|Net income available to (loss attributable to) common shareholders
|$
|(720
|)
|$
|9,391
|$
|439
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|2.27
|$
|0.12
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|2.27
|$
|0.11
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|2.11
|$
|0.12
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|2.11
|$
|0.11
Loan Composition
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Real estate:
|Residential
|$
|339,886
|$
|330,870
|$
|321,740
|$
|304,234
|$
|285,214
|Commercial
|296,351
|305,721
|292,026
|288,185
|273,227
|Construction and land
|46,740
|32,914
|33,784
|35,759
|36,764
|Commercial and industrial
|234,384
|226,522
|200,212
|192,140
|182,264
|Commercial and industrial - PPP
|457
|941
|1,656
|2,324
|2,965
|Consumer and other
|93,889
|93,826
|92,546
|85,789
|63,854
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross
|1,011,707
|990,794
|941,964
|908,431
|844,288
|Deferred loan costs, net
|20,521
|19,499
|18,060
|17,299
|16,233
|Discount on government guaranteed loans
|(8,727
|)
|(8,306
|)
|(7,880
|)
|(7,731
|)
|(7,674
|)
|Premium on loans purchased, net
|3,415
|3,739
|3,860
|4,173
|4,252
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net
|1,026,916
|1,005,726
|956,004
|922,172
|857,099
|Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value
|57,901
|60,833
|86,441
|86,142
|77,769
|Total loans held for investment, net
|$
|1,084,817
|$
|1,066,559
|$
|1,042,445
|$
|1,008,314
|$
|934,868
Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross
|$
|9,728
|$
|4,037
|$
|4,497
|$
|4,258
|$
|2,309
|Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross
|15,078
|13,570
|10,992
|8,054
|7,568
|Total nonperforming loans, at amortized cost, gross
|24,806
|17,607
|15,489
|12,312
|9,877
|Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at fair value
|507
|-
|24
|341
|94
|Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at fair value
|1,419
|1,490
|1,535
|1,284
|729
|Total nonperforming loans, at fair value
|1,926
|1,490
|1,559
|1,625
|823
|OREO
|132
|132
|-
|1,633
|404
|Repossessed assets
|36
|36
|94
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets, gross
|$
|26,900
|$
|19,265
|$
|17,142
|$
|15,570
|$
|11,104
|Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment(1)
|2.42
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.15
|%
|Nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total loans held for investment(1)
|1.47
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.88
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|2.08
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.97
|%
|Nonperforming assets (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total assets
|1.22
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.70
|%
|ACL to nonperforming loans(1)
|66.57
|%
|88.10
|%
|91.59
|%
|112.44
|%
|140.79
|%
|ACL to nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances)(1)
|109.52
|%
|114.31
|%
|129.06
|%
|171.88
|%
|183.75
|%
| (1) Excludes loans measured at fair value
|Contacts:
|Thomas G. Zernick
|Scott J. McKim
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|727.399.5680
|727.521.7085
Legal Disclaimer:
