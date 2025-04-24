Zafir Rashid Launches International Destination District With Over One Billion In Planned Investment

Zafir Rashid unveils over $1B destination district, with final permits pending and vertical construction set to begin across 230+ acres.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Developer Zafir Rashid has announced the next phase of a large-scale destination district exceeding $1 billion in planned investment. The initiative brings together hospitality, lifestyle, and wellness infrastructure across a fully integrated, master-planned environment.Now entering final permitting stages, the development spans more than 230 acres and includes branded hotels, residential offerings, retail corridors, and entertainment experiences. All horizontal infrastructure is complete, and vertical construction is expected to begin following final regulatory approvals.“This isn't just a project-it's a long-horizon ecosystem,” said Rashid, who serves as Head of Development for Teramir Group of Companies .“We've designed it for both immediate impact and generational value.”Set around a man-made lake, the district incorporates scenic walkways, boardwalks, and water-accessible transportation designed to enhance mobility and create cohesion across hospitality and retail zones. Several global brand collaborations are already underway, including immersive resort experiences and themed environments.AMSYS, based in Texas, is a key capital and operational stakeholder. Its development arm, AMSYS Development, is working alongside Zafir Rashid and his team to oversee execution and long-term scalability.Zafir Rashid's leadership spans more than 25 years of cross-border real estate, including developments across North America and the Middle East. The project marks one of the region's most comprehensive mixed-use initiatives in recent memory, combining cultural, financial, and logistical complexity at scale.About Zafir RashidZafir Rashid is a global developer and capital strategist with more than 25 years of experience in real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure. He leads Teramir Group of Companies, overseeing all large-scale development, cross-border partnerships, and investment strategy.About Teramir Group of CompaniesTeramir Group is a privately held real estate development firm. Specializing in master-planned, mixed-use communities, the company operates across North America and the Middle East, focusing on sustainability, long-term livability, and cultural alignment.

