Hammes Celebrates Two Project Milestones At Moffitt Cancer Center SPEROS FL

The cyclotron installation was the highlight of the event after its 4,600-mile journey from Belgium. The ProteusONE proton therapy system will offer unmatched precision in cancer treatment, reducing side effects and improving outcomes by targeting tumors with millimeter accuracy. Once installed, it will be the first proton therapy system and the most advanced in the Tampa Bay region.

On schedule to open in January 2026, Moffitt's new Speros campus is a global innovation hub targeting cancer care, research and biotechnology. Hammes is serving as program manager for the campus' new 120,000-square-foot outpatient and proton facility, as well as the new 240,000-square-foot research center, which is dedicated to research in drug development, bioengineering, metabolism, and cancer biology.

Earlier this year, Hammes celebrated the completion of Moffitt Cancer Center at SouthShore , a 75,000-square-foot ambulatory center, located south of Tampa in Ruskin, Florida.

