Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025.

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at .

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED