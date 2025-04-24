Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings For The First Quarter 2025


2025-04-24 03:46:00
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $477 thousand, or 33.9%, over net income of $1.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter 2024 results of $1.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, net income improved $149 thousand, or 8.6%.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.06 billion as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $37.8 million since December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $6.4 million since March 31, 2024. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity.

The decline in total assets since March 31, 2024 of $6.4 million resulted from a reduction in total borrowings from the FRB and Federal Home Loan Bank of $40.0 million, offset by growth in interest-bearing deposits of $27.3 million. Interest-bearing deposit growth included growth in time deposit balances of $41.6 million, offset by a decline in interest-bearing demand deposits of $14.2 million. Migration to higher cost deposits during the twelve-month period reflected customers taking advantage of a higher interest rate environment with expectations of future rate cuts by the FRB.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $863.4 million as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $32.8 million, or 3.9% from March 31, 2024, and $15.8 million, or 7.5% annualized from December 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential loans, including home equity loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $32.0 million, $13.9 million, and $5.8 million, respectively, since March 31, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $23.4 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since December 31, 2024, growth in owner occupied commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $7.3 million, $5.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively, contributed to total loan growth of $15.8 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $8.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.80% for the first quarter 2024 to 3.13% for the fourth quarter 2024 and 3.36% for the first quarter 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans continue to reprice at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2025.

Noninterest Income

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 – Noninterest income decreased $105 thousand. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $188 thousand as the first quarter 2024 included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand. Other noninterest income increased $58 thousand and included broker fees received in the first quarter 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans totaling $72 thousand.

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 – In December 2024, the Company repositioned a small percentage of its investment portfolio, selling $8.1 million of investments securities available-for-sale with a book yield of 1.67% at a pretax loss of $442 thousand. Proceeds were reinvested in investment securities with higher yields during December 2024 and January 2025. Exclusive of the loss on the sale of investment securities, noninterest income in the first quarter 2025 declined $295 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $307 thousand with decreased mortgage origination and sale activity, reflecting a slower winter season, volatile interest rates and home buyer affordability concerns. Activity based card and merchant service fees and service charges on deposits declined $61 thousand. Other noninterest income increased $72 thousand, reflecting broker fees for SBA qualified loan referrals received in the first quarter 2025 totaling $72 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $471 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $503 thousand and occupancy and equipment expense of $61 thousand, offset by a decrease in data and item processing of $126 thousand. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense included an increase in benefits costs resulting from increased health claims of $143 thousand and increased incentive programs totaling $138 thousand. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense included an increase in snow removal expense of $50 thousand. The decrease in data and item processing expense resulted from a decline in deposit fraud losses of $136 thousand.

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 Noninterest expense increased $190 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase included an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $282 thousand, offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $63 thousand. The increase in salaries and employee benefit expense included an increase in benefits costs resulting from increased health claims of $111 thousand and increased incentive programs totaling $122 thousand. FDIC insurance expense decreased with a lower asset base and a reduction in the premium rate.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.14% on March 31, 2025, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2024 and 0.17% on March 31, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.99% as of March 31, 2025, 0.98% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on April 18, 2025, payable on May 9, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. Comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance may include these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Reclassification

Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries














Balance Sheets (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024








ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 41,754,293

$ 16,510,418

$ 90,485,075

$ 91,988,101

$ 76,807,485

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

42,514,398

40,481,911

43,803,206

39,518,549

40,267,761

Securities held-to-maturity

90,382,973

91,374,820

92,558,298

93,944,321

95,152,132


Less allowance for credit losses

93,416

102,896

110,386

118,787

126,943


Total securities held-to-maturity

90,289,557

91,271,924

92,447,912

93,825,534

95,025,189










Total securities

132,803,955

131,753,835

136,251,118

133,344,083

135,292,950

Equity securities, at cost

1,901,700

1,404,700

1,404,600

1,404,600

1,404,600

Loans

863,383,714

847,593,970

847,539,088

841,043,351

830,604,389


Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,525,628

8,279,404

8,167,602

8,186,862

8,032,597


Loans, net

854,858,086

839,314,566

839,371,486

832,856,489

822,571,792

Loans held for sale

564,685

5,106,956

4,591,950

4,739,191

1,443,270

Premises and equipment

5,628,103

5,688,187

5,805,983

6,010,649

6,164,114

Right of use asset

1,939,827

1,911,836

2,031,653

2,152,804

2,272,962

Accrued interest receivable

3,342,795

3,152,505

3,124,150

3,360,417

3,212,907

Deferred tax assets

4,431,764

4,558,255

4,568,943

4,870,431

4,879,208

Bank owned life insurance

7,443,531

7,411,319

7,379,630

7,159,381

7,122,335

Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

Other assets

1,741,146

1,771,483

1,660,574

1,891,044

1,588,900










Total Assets

$ 1,058,066,392

$ 1,020,240,567

$ 1,098,331,669

$ 1,091,433,697

$ 1,064,417,030








LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 247,511,094

$ 251,431,084

$ 246,907,558

$ 248,150,379

$ 247,549,872


Interest-bearing

685,201,331

656,575,635

685,892,223

682,397,667

657,884,381


Total deposits

932,712,425

908,006,719

932,799,781

930,548,046

905,434,253


FHLB advances and other borrowings

25,000,000

15,000,000

65,000,000

65,000,000

65,000,000


Subordinated debt, net

12,043,757

12,040,695

15,000,000

14,977,576

14,955,152


Lease liabilities

2,011,829

1,984,920

2,105,649

2,226,547

2,345,426


Accrued interest payable

730,113

485,160

2,468,369

1,633,334

1,212,747


Other liabilities

4,380,812

3,694,164

3,662,903

2,853,893

2,810,610










Total Liabilities

976,878,936

941,211,658

1,021,036,702

1,017,239,396

991,758,188









Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,289

29,198

29,159

29,159

29,159


Additional paid-in-capital

41,351,223

41,331,966

41,284,421

41,204,072

41,123,723


Retained earnings

46,246,459

44,597,524

43,039,340

41,167,218

39,900,518


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,439,515)

(6,929,779)

(7,057,953)

(8,206,148)

(8,394,558)










Total Shareholders' Equity

81,187,456

79,028,909

77,294,967

74,194,301

72,658,842










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,058,066,392

$ 1,020,240,567

$ 1,098,331,669

$ 1,091,433,697

$ 1,064,417,030

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries














Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended











3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024








Interest Income





Loans, including fees

$ 12,228,538

$ 12,057,265

$ 12,066,857

$ 11,471,139

$ 11,181,544

Securities

858,632

809,512

773,571

773,717

772,603

Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

119,202

548,309

1,101,997

1,289,874

866,559


Total interest income

13,206,372

13,415,086

13,942,425

13,534,730

12,820,706








Interest Expense





Deposits

4,405,731

4,686,005

5,146,858

5,005,650

4,703,948

Borrowed funds

189,055

380,370

756,653

750,049

670,916

Subordinated debt

207,250

209,934

238,049

238,050

238,049


Total interest expense

4,802,036

5,276,309

6,141,560

5,993,749

5,612,913








Net interest income

8,404,336

8,138,777

7,800,865

7,540,981

7,207,793

Provision for credit losses

248,558

178,624

(7,396)

168,120

267,370

Net interest income after provision







for credit losses

8,155,778

7,960,153

7,808,261

7,372,861

6,940,423








Noninterest income





Card and merchant services

281,415

314,785

294,243

285,572

257,364

Service charges on deposits

235,097

262,583

252,406

237,357

237,020

Mortgage banking revenue

164,015

470,783

508,209

365,003

161,163

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

23,920

23,398

86,958

28,755

211,641

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

(442,493)

-

-

-

Other

77,870

5,427

5,022

5,001

19,870


Total noninterest income

782,317

634,483

1,146,838

921,688

887,058








Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits

3,847,202

3,565,344

3,696,105

3,588,465

3,344,188

Occupancy and equipment

925,091

906,738

901,283

869,510

864,008

Data and item processing

590,840

624,021

492,294

731,661

716,712

Legal and professional fees

277,977

291,944

242,411

354,244

288,193

FDIC insurance

142,866

206,376

210,789

205,143

185,134

Advertising

107,375

78,362

93,129

73,236

61,467

Other

587,891

616,615

553,021

536,341

548,714


Total noninterest expense

6,479,242

6,289,400

6,189,032

6,358,600

6,008,416








Income before income taxes

2,458,853

2,305,236

2,766,067

1,935,949

1,819,065

Income tax expense

576,217

571,853

718,989

494,293

413,370

Net income

$ 1,882,636

$ 1,733,383

$ 2,047,078

$ 1,441,656

$ 1,405,695








Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries














Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024








Earnings per common share





Basic

$ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,928,888

2,919,797

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

Average common shares outstanding





Basic

2,922,624

2,919,677

2,915,933

2,913,048

2,913,048

Diluted

2,937,508

2,934,754

2,927,377

2,916,951

2,913,048

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries














Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024








Per Share Data







Common shares outstanding at period end

2,928,888

2,919,797

2,915,933

2,915,933

2,915,933

Book value per share

$ 27.72

$ 27.07

$ 26.51

$ 25.44

$ 24.92

Tangible book value per share

$ 27.15

$ 26.50

$ 25.94

$ 24.88

$ 24.35








Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)







Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.11 %

12.12 %

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.99 %

Tier 1 capital

12.11 %

12.12 %

12.27 %

11.98 %

11.99 %

Total risk based capital

13.23 %

13.24 %

13.36 %

13.07 %

13.07 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.47 %

9.06 %

8.90 %

8.69 %

8.84 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

7.53 %

7.60 %

6.90 %

6.66 %

6.68 %








Asset Quality Data







Non-accrual loans

$ 1,488,718

$ 1,525,759

$ 1,566,138

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

Non-performing assets

$ 1,488,718

$ 1,525,759

$ 1,566,138

$ 1,798,530

$ 1,847,747

Non-performing loans to loans

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.99 %

0.98 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.97 %








Other Data







Return on average assets

0.74 %

0.65 %

0.74 %

0.53 %

0.53 %

Return on average equity

9.47 %

8.77 %

10.66 %

7.84 %

7.81 %

Net interest margin

3.36 %

3.13 %

2.90 %

2.83 %

2.80 %

Yield on interest-earning assets

5.29 %

5.16 %

5.18 %

5.09 %

4.98 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.78 %

2.93 %

3.19 %

3.19 %

3.07 %

Loans to deposits ratio

92.57 %

93.35 %

90.86 %

90.67 %

91.99 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries





































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)






































Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate











ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:


















Loans, including LHFS

$ 857,799,175

$12,228,538

5.76 %

$ 845,597,778

$12,057,265

5.67 %

$ 828,003,687

$11,181,544

5.43 %


Securities

135,129,415

858,632

2.54 %

137,715,050

809,512

2.35 %

137,640,451

772,603

2.25 %


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

16,389,959

119,202

2.95 %

50,564,598

548,309

4.30 %

69,199,772

866,559

5.04 %



1,009,318,549

13,206,372

5.29 %

1,033,877,426

13,415,086

5.16 %

1,034,843,910

12,820,706

4.98 %





















Noninterest-earning assets

22,046,233




22,661,279




26,538,331

























Total Assets

$ 1,031,364,782




$ 1,056,538,705




$ 1,061,382,241























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 511,603,640

$ 2,964,668

2.35 %

$ 518,306,801

$ 3,253,566

2.50 %

$ 535,260,903

$ 3,636,945

2.73 %


Time deposits

156,928,392

1,441,063

3.72 %

152,086,436

1,432,439

3.75 %

125,635,771

1,067,003

3.42 %


Interest-bearing deposits

668,532,032

4,405,731

2.67 %

670,393,237

4,686,005

2.78 %

660,896,674

4,703,948

2.86 %


Borrowings

30,466,939

396,305

5.24 %

46,286,930

590,304

5.08 %

73,661,039

908,965

4.96 %


Interest-bearing liabilities

698,998,971

4,802,036

2.78 %

716,680,167

5,276,309

2.93 %

734,557,713

5,612,913

3.07 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

244,507,561




253,879,418




248,367,752





Other

7,266,291




7,305,326




6,100,920

























Total Liabilities

950,772,823




977,864,911




989,026,385

























Cost of Total Deposits



1.96 %




2.02 %




2.08 %


Cost of Total Funds (interest-


















bearing liabilities plus non-


















interest-bearing deposits)



2.06 %




2.16 %




2.30 %





















Shareholders' equity

80,591,959




78,673,794




72,355,856

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,031,364,782




$ 1,056,538,705




$ 1,061,382,241

























Net interest income / NIM

$ 8,404,336

3.36 %


$ 8,138,777

3.13 %


$ 7,207,793

2.80 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries














Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024








Loans:







Commercial real estate:





Construction and land development

$ 65,421,754

$ 59,761,206

$ 64,686,070

$ 89,921,555

$ 88,793,186

Multifamily

24,142,268

25,185,498

23,437,101

21,281,351

21,682,394

Farmland

32,376,907

32,424,255

30,448,216

30,317,070

30,546,050

Other:






Owner occupied

143,451,648

136,172,517

137,266,535

130,560,913

137,654,633


Non-owner occupied

163,089,171

159,150,227

154,090,059

143,246,131

131,114,323








Residential, including home equity

298,829,304

296,196,340

297,472,722

290,587,107

284,962,472

Commercial and industrial

131,591,369

134,164,953

135,355,039

130,148,584

130,972,545

Consumer

915,551

1,036,859

1,296,915

1,392,904

1,369,535


Gross loans

859,817,972

844,091,855

844,052,657

837,455,615

827,095,138


Net deferred loan costs

3,565,742

3,502,115

3,486,431

3,587,736

3,509,251


Total Loans

$863,383,714

$847,593,970

$847,539,088

$841,043,351

$830,604,389








Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$247,511,094

$251,431,084

$246,907,558

$248,150,379

$247,549,872

Interest-bearing:





NOW 1

193,760,532

194,682,425

223,884,815

223,072,312

202,226,731

Savings

72,670,367

69,979,571

69,566,114

72,408,661

77,287,245

Money Market

251,803,391

240,320,055

239,982,813

237,799,850

252,954,674

Time

166,967,041

151,593,584

152,458,481

149,116,844

125,415,731


Total interest-bearing

685,201,331

656,575,635

685,892,223

682,397,667

657,884,381


Total Deposits

$932,712,425

$908,006,719

$932,799,781

$930,548,046

$905,434,253









1.

Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.


SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

