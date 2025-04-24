Global Motherboard Market Forecast, 2025-2029 | Motherboard Market Predicted To Grow 2.3% In 2025, Bolstered By AI PC Integration And AMD Gaming Shift
The global motherboard market grew 3.4% in 2024 to 78 million units, driven by DIY segment demand, cryptocurrency mining revival, gaming releases, and new processor launches. Growth is projected at 2.3% for 2025, reaching 79.77 million units, supported by commercial replacement cycles, AI PC integration, gaming hardware shifts toward AMD, and expansion into Southeast Asian markets.
This report provides a global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2025-2029 and 1Q23-4Q25, shipment volume by region, and global motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume share forecast for the period 2025-2029, along with key trends observed.
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2021 - 2029 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q23 - 4Q25 Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021 - 2029 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2021 - 2025 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2021 - 2025 Intelligence Insight Research Scope & Definitions
Company Coverage Includes:
- AMD Intel Nvidia
