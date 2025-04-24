Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Motherboard Market Forecast, 2025-2029 | Motherboard Market Predicted To Grow 2.3% In 2025, Bolstered By AI PC Integration And AMD Gaming Shift


2025-04-24 03:45:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report forecasts global shipment volumes for 2025-2029, including key industry trends and regional insights.

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motherboard Market Forecast, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motherboard market grew 3.4% in 2024 to 78 million units, driven by DIY segment demand, cryptocurrency mining revival, gaming releases, and new processor launches. Growth is projected at 2.3% for 2025, reaching 79.77 million units, supported by commercial replacement cycles, AI PC integration, gaming hardware shifts toward AMD, and expansion into Southeast Asian markets.

This report provides a global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2025-2029 and 1Q23-4Q25, shipment volume by region, and global motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume share forecast for the period 2025-2029, along with key trends observed.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2021 - 2029
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q23 - 4Q25
  • Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021 - 2029
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2021 - 2025
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2021 - 2025
  • Intelligence Insight
  • Research Scope & Definitions

Company Coverage Includes:

  • AMD
  • Intel
  • Nvidia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

