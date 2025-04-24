JAWS - 50Th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FESTIVITIES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CELEBRATE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND STEVEN SPIELBERG'S JAWS ON MARTHA'S VINEYARD WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, DISCOVERY CHANNEL & ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It will be the ultimate cinematic event of the summer! National Geographic and Amblin Documentaries, in conjunction with the Martha's Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and Circuit Arts, is thrilled to present the premiere of Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. The authorized, upcoming documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes stories of the bestselling novel and Steven Spielberg's legendary blockbuster film along with diving into our enduring fascination with sharks.This exclusive FREE screening will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center, launching an epic weekend of Jaws 50th anniversary festivities.The premiere screening of Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will be followed by Jaws: The After Party, a ticketed after-party hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at The Harbor View Hotel, at their Roxy Pool Bar and Great Lawn. Step into the world of Jaws with inspired props for once-in-a-lifetime photo ops, exclusive swag, curated shark-themed cocktails, live music, and an electric atmosphere alongside fans, filmmakers, and industry insiders.AN UNMISSABLE JAWS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACLE – EXPERIENCE JAWS IN CONCERT WITH A LIVE ORCHESTRA PERFORMING THE SCORE TO THE PICTURE!The celebration continues on Saturday, June 21, with a 50th anniversary presentation of Jaws in Concert at the stunning Winnetu Oceanside Resort-a unique opportunity to watch a screening of the entire film with the Cape Symphony performing John Williams' Academy Award-winning musical score live and in sync to the picture. It's a special opportunity to watch Jaws under the stars, in the very place it was originally filmed.Presented by the Martha's Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, with support from Circuit Arts, this iconic outdoor screening set to the breathtaking score performed by the Cape Symphony, will transport fans straight back to Amity Island, where the legend began.Prepare to be fully immersed in the world of sharks with Discovery's Shark Week VIP Experience. This jaw-dropping activation features Discovery Shark Week giveaways, IG-ready photo ops, and a nostalgic 1975-inspired atmosphere that will take you deep into the depths of the awe-inspiring world of sharks.VIP guests will gain exclusive access to the ultimate fan experience in the VIP Tent, where screens will showcase Discovery Shark Week promotions, Shark Week footage and more. Take home limited-edition Discovery Shark Week swag, snap a pic at the Discovery Shark Week photo op, and sip sea themed cocktails and food.VIP Tickets and General Admission Lawn Seating Are Limited – Don't Miss Out on the Biggest Jaws Event on Martha's Vineyard.MARTHA'S VINEYARD MUSEUM HOSTS JAWS EXHIBITIn celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, the Martha's Vineyard Museum is proud to present an exhibition dedicated to the film's production on Martha's Vineyard. Running from May 24 to September 7, 2025, this exhibit will feature rare photographs, oral histories, original art, and movie props, showcasing how Martha's Vineyard became the fictional Amity Island.The Museum will also host Amity Homecoming Weekend (June 19-23, 2025), featuring memorabilia, a to-scale replica of the Orca interior, special programs and talks, and an exclusive Reunion Day event on Sunday, June 22, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM in collaboration with The Vineyard Gazette Media Group.On Reunion Day, Jaws fans, Island residents who were part of the film, and special guests will come together for a nostalgic and interactive experience on the museum's front lawn. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Jaws at 50: Commemorative Anniversary Magazine from The Vineyard Gazette Media Group.BEYOND THE SCREENINGS – ISLAND-WIDE JAWS FESTIVITIESVisitors to Martha's Vineyard can enjoy Jaws-inspired activations, including:● Oak Bluffs Harborfest – Vendors & entertainment celebrating Jaws● Sharks in the Parks – Public art installation in Oak Bluffs● Sculpin Gallery at The Carnegie – Jaws memorabilia exhibit● Amity Island Storefront Displays – Themed décor & merchandise in Edgartown, Vineyard Haven, and Oak Bluffs● Guided Jaws Filming Location Tours – Behind-the-scenes island tours● Jaws 50th Anniversary Filming Locations Map – In partnership with the MA Film Office featuring iconic real-life film locations where scenes from the film were shot while also highlighting nearby local attractions.JAWS ON THE WATER! – Saturday, June 21 | 10 AM | Carnegie Heritage Center, Edgartown.Join retired Edgartown Harbor Master Charlie Blair as he shares stories from the Jaws set, including ferrying Robert Shaw (Quint) to set and witnessing the legendary mechanical shark in action! View rare Jaws artifacts, including Tony Holland's Shark Wind Vane from Quint's shack and the original Amity National Bank Sign.SPECIAL EVENTS & CELEBRITY APPEARANCES FOR AMITY WEEK (JUNE 22 - JUNE 29)● Meet the Cast & Crew at The Wharf Pub (June 20-22) – SOLD OUT! Mingle with Jaws cast members Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner), Jeffrey Kramer (Deputy Hendricks), and production designer Joe Alves. Meet author Dennis Prince for his book launch, Adventures in Film Design.● Edgartown Books Hosts Jaws Historians – Meet Ryan Dacko (The Book of Quint) & Mike Smith (JAWS 2: The Making of the Hollywood Sequel), exploring JAWS history.● Barks & Sharks: A Jaws-Inspired Dog Costume Meetup (June 21, 6:30 PM, Edgartown Lighthouse) – Dress up your pup as Jaws characters and enjoy a sunset celebration. Hosted by Al Fresco Tails.● Sharks vs. Navigators Baseball Game (June 19, 6:50 PM) – Jaws-themed showdown between the MV Sharks & North Shore Navigators, featuring ballpark classics, cold beer, and exclusive team gear.● Stop by Rosewater Wine & Spirits for Narragansett's Lager-crushable and Quint-approved!OFFICIAL JAWS 50TH SPONSORSHIPSThe Jaws 50th Anniversary/MV Chamber of Commerce celebrations are made possible by:National Geographic, Discovery Channel's Shark Week, Coca-Cola, Juggernaut Wines, Associate Roofing, Murdick's Fudge, Martha's Vineyard Bank, Cape Air, Polar Beverages, KG Events and Design, and Cape Cod Chips.For tickets, schedules, and sponsorship opportunities, visit: JAWS 50th Anniversary Splash Page ( )Can't make it this weekend? JAWS programming runs throughout the summer. Tours are offered year-round.

