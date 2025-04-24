'Our Infrastructure Matters' Program Wins Hermes Gold Award ELEC825 Recognized For TV & Educational Programming Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The entry entitled Filing the Media Void: Our Infrastructure Matters Television Program won gold awards in three separate categories including: TV Program, Educational Video, and YouTube Video.

Our Infrastructure Matters is a news program that highlights important infrastructure projects and issues throughout New Jersey and the region. From roads and bridges to rails and tunnels. From the energy and communications grids to drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. Our infrastructure must be built, upgraded, and maintained because it is the foundation of our modern lives.

"We are honored to receive this international recognition for our organization's collective efforts in creating the program," said Mark Longo, Director of ELEC825. "Infrastructure impacts our everyday lives and we felt it critical to highlight how that happens behind the scenes."

The Hermes awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) as part of a national and international competition. The awards recognize outstanding creative work in traditional and emerging media. The Platinum Award is the highest recognition within the competition.

ELEC825 was also awarded 2025 Honorable Mentions for its Marketing and Product Branding Campaigns highlighting the organization's Market Recovery Program.

Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, ELEC is the dedicated labor-management trust that represents the more than 8000 members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 as well as the more than 1000 signatory contractors who employ them throughout the State of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and lower Catskills.

