Avathon Government Digital Maintenance Advisor Now Available Through The Department Of Defense CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, a pioneer in industrial AI software, today announced that the Avathon Government Digital Maintenance Advisor solution is available through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Aisle program from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. DMA is currently used by the military to improve maintenance processes for military assets.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), digital and data capabilities. The SBIR Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that allows small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions in strategic focus areas such as AI, machine learning, digital and data. It further supports the SBIR/STTR program's goal of commercializing technologies by providing greater visibility for post-competitive solutions.

DMA empowers technicians to efficiently troubleshoot maintenance issues of complex weapons systems, accelerating resolution and improving visibility into fleet health, supply and logistics capacity. DMA tracks operator interactions to improve its recommendations, contributing to a growing knowledge base for more effective training and skill development. Through computational analysis and natural language processing of historical and current data, DMA enables better reporting data to predict the root cause of maintenance issues, recommend likely actions, and guide maintainers. DMA saves time and improves the maintenance and repair actions that govern DoD readiness.

"Being deemed awardable on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a significant step forward for our platform," said Art Sellers, president and general manager of Avathon Government. "This designation affirms trust in our ability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that enhance operational readiness, optimize sustainment and address the full spectrum of maintenance and supply chain challenges. At Avathon, we're committed to accelerating mission outcomes by equipping warfighters with powerful, decision-enabling tools that drive efficiency and resilience across the enterprise."

Avathon's DMA video, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents several actual use cases in which the DMA solution is used to improve the effectiveness and productivity of military assets like the F16. Government customers interested in viewing the video can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.

About Avathon

Avathon , a pioneer in industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. The Avathon Industrial AI Platform empowers businesses and governments with scalable, secure and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience. Avathon Government also works with the U.S. Air Force through the Ohio Aerospace Institute's D.R.I.V.E Consortium.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), digital, and data space. All solutions contained in the Marketplace have been assessed under Federal competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. The SBIR Aisle within the TSM is a specialized enclave for small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions. Government customers can create an account at . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO.)

