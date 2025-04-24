OTC Drugs, Medical Devices And Diagnostics Market To Hit $359.7 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$236.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$359.7 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Product, application
|
Countries/Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World - including U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding geriatric populations
. Increasing health awareness
. Growing online sales channels and telehealth platforms
Industry Facts:
-
The U.S. FDA approved the Apple Watch's AFib feature in 2024, integrating wearable tech into clinical trials. This development revolutionizes OTC devices by empowering consumers and advancing real-time, noninvasive health monitoring for medical research.
Leading global pharmaceutical companies are spinning off their consumer health businesses. This shift allows them to focus on core biopharma operations, allocate resources more effectively, adopt flexible business models, and better serve customers.
The OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics market is a multibillion-dollar industry. Fragmented with a mix of multinational and smaller companies, each segment has its own unique players.
Emerging Startups
-
NOWDiagnostics develops and manufactures "Touch to Test" over-the-counter and point-of-care diagnostic tests that deliver results in minutes. The company's patented technology enables accurate onsite immunological assays using a minimal amount of capillary blood or saliva.
Vitable is a health and wellness startup that offers personalized vitamin and customized supplement and vitamin packs tailored to individual needs and delivered directly to customers.
Valencell plans to launch the Fingertip Blood Pressure Monitor, the world's first OTC device to measure blood pressure from the finger without a cuff.
Questions Addressed:
1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics market?
. The global OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% to reach $359.7 billion by 2029 from $251.7 billion in 2024.
2. Which segments are covered in the report?
. The market is segmented based on product, application and region.
3. Which product segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?
. The OTC drugs segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.
4. Which region has the largest market share?
. North America holds the largest share.
Market Leaders:
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Masimo
Nestle
Procter & Gamble
Sanofi
Abbott
Bayer
Dsm-firmenich
Haleon Group of Companies
Kenvue
Related Reports:
Nutraceuticals: Global Markets : The report analyzes the market shares of leading companies in the nutraceuticals market. It segments the market by product type into functional beverages, food, and dietary supplements. Applications include sports and energy, weight management, general wellness, heart health, gastrointestinal (GI) and digestive health. Distribution channels are categorized by e-commerce, supermarkets, pharmacies, retail stores, and other distribution channels. Regional estimates cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Wearable Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets : This research report covers the global market for wearable medical devices, segmented by product, application, and sales channel. It includes an in-depth analysis of market estimations and trends. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report discusses major players, technologies, applications, market dynamics and geographic opportunities and examines analytical frameworks like PESTEL, ESG, regulatory landscape, reimbursement scenario, and competitive analysis to aid strategic planning.
Logo -
