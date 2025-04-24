TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett To Headline The INROADS 2025 Benefit Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INROADS alumna and one of the world's most powerful women to share insights at fundraising event supporting the next generation of leaders

ATLANTA, GA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS is honored to announce that Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO of TIAA and renowned INROADS alumna, will deliver inspirational remarks during its 2025 Benefit Gala presented by P&G , celebrating 55 Years of Dreams in Action. Hosted on May 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., the premier black-tie event marks over five decades of empowering talented youth to reach their full leadership potential.

The Benefit Gala brings together distinguished alumni, civic and corporate leaders, and dignitaries with a shared commitment to building a future where everyone thrives; fulfilling the dream of INROADS founder Frank C. Carr to create opportunity for all. Proceeds from the event directly support more than 6,000 high school and college students annually through leadership development, career readiness training, mentoring, and real-world learning experiences.

“This event isn't just a celebration-it's a powerful call to action,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS.“Every generous contribution and every voice championing INROADS helps foster economic mobility, generational wealth, sustainable communities, and a more prosperous future for the students we serve.”

The Gala will feature a dynamic on-stage conversation with Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of TIAA and proud INROADS alumna. One of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World, Fortune's 2024 Most Powerful Women on the Globe, and Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women, Duckett is a trailblazer in financial services and a leading voice in financial access and opportunity. Her rise from INROADS intern to Fortune 500 CEO exemplifies the transformational impact of INROADS programs.

This year's event will recognize leaders and changemakers whose commitment to excellence, forward progress, and innovation is driving meaningful impact in both business and communities around the globe. The 2025 award recipients include:



Frank C. Carr Corporate Award : Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Frank C. Carr Excellence in Leadership Award : Chris Womack, Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company

Alumni of the Year : Michael Roberts, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, MetLife Rising Star Award : Katelyn Flowers, INROADS Intern at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Senior at Hampton University

Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Angela M. Hill will return to the stage as Master of Ceremonies. A trailblazing INROADS alumna, she is currently the Ida B. Wells Professor at Arizona State University. Her legacy of fearless storytelling, groundbreaking journalism, and community impact reflect the INROADS mission.

This year's Benefit Gala is presented by P&G, and supported by sponsors including Zoetis, MetLife, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, Georgia-Pacific, Husch Blackwell, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Blackleaf Organic Vodka, Pronghorn, and Rolling Out Magazine.

Join us in celebrating 55 Years of Dreams in Action-and help equip the next generation with the tools they need to thrive.

For individual tickets, sponsorships, donations, or more information, please visit INROADS.org/BenefitGala .

About INROADS

Since its founding in 1970, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers. As one of the nation's leading nonprofits dedicated to leadership development, INROADS equips high school and college students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success through robust career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system. INROADS has prepared more than 174,000 leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.

