Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI’S Attendance At The National Day Reception Of The Republic Of South Africa

On April 24, Ms. ERI Arfiya, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the South African National Day Reception, which was held in Tokyo, and delivered her remarks on behalf of the Government of Japan. The overview is as follow:



In her speech, Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI referred to the longstanding friendship between Japan and South Africa that has been fostered for 115 years, and expressed her hope that, through increasingly active high-level exchanges over the past year and wide-ranging discussions at such high-levels, bilateral cooperation will be further deepened. She also noted that the bonds forged through multilayered exchanges in diverse areas such as the economy, culture, and sports have served as the foundation for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI also stated that Japan would like to work with African countries to co-create solutions to various challenges at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) to be held in Yokohama this August, and expressed her hope that the achievements of TICAD 9 will lead to the success of the G20 Johannesburg Summit. She emphasized that Japan and South Africa, based on the shared the fundamental values of freedom, peace, and democracy, will further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Parliamentary Vice-Minister ERI concluded her remarks by expressing her deep respect for the legacy of President Nelson MANDELA and other great leaders who have shaped South Africa's path to freedom and democracy.

