Junior Miner Reports High-Grade Results, Shares Climb

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Silver continues to play a vital role in both industrial applications and as a store of value, making it a key asset in today's dynamic commodities market. With growing demand driven by clean energy technologies and economic uncertainty fueling interest in precious metals, silver exploration and mining companies are increasingly drawing investor attention. In this environment, junior miners with high-grade discoveries and promising project expansions stand out as potential opportunities. One such junior miner just reported encouraging drilling results from its Silver Kings Project in Ontario.

Shares of %KuyaSilver Corporation (CSE: $KUYA) (OTC: $KUYAF) are on the move higher as the company announced final drilling results from their Silver Kings Project in Ontario, Canada. The final eight drill holes, 25-SK-01 to 25-SK-08, were targeting N-S trending mineralized ladder veins between the flexed Angus and McNamara veins at the grassroots Campbell-Crawford Prospect.

Drilling intersected several mineralized ladder veins, as well as a new vein cluster in a geophysical anomalous zone (that is directly comparable to the high-grade Angus-McNamara mineralized zone) and resulting in the expansion of the size of the mineralized zone at depth.

Highlights of the drilling program included the expansion of the silver-cobalt mineralized zone to 375 x 250 meters, with at least 13 continuous veins and potential for further growth at the Campbell-Crawford/Airgiod Prospect. A newly identified vein cluster, similar in setting to the high-grade Angus-McNamara target, showed strong potential for deep high-grade silver. Notably, cobalt grading up to 0.16% was intersected 100 meters above the diabase contact, an unusual and promising feature in the Cobalt mining camp.

Multiple ladder veins were also identified between key vein structures. Significant assay results include 359 g/t silver and 0.04% cobalt (hole 25-SK-01), a high of 1.11% cobalt with 0.22% nickel (also in 25-SK-01), and an enriched interval with up to 441 g/t silver and 11.6% copper in black shales (hole 25-SK-08).

David Lewis, Vice President Exploration, commented: "Our eight drill holes in early 2025 were designed to follow up from our high-grade silver intersections, announced in January 2025, by testing for additional mineralized ladder veins between the flexed Angus and McNamara veins. Drilling was set up to the west where we had little data but with the added benefit of testing a geophysical target. Not only were we able to verify at least three mineralized ladder veins, but we also intersected several new mineralized veins in a cluster in this geophysical target and above our favourable lower Diabase rock contact. These veins host anomalous to mid-grade cobalt, which is unusual and extremely encouraging in the diabase, and suggests that our interpretations and predictions of the structural and geophysical data is correct. We also intersected both new veins and enriched mineralization outside of our main Angus-McNamara zone."

Shares of KUYA were up 5% at $0.315 while U.S. listed shares were up a smidge (0.05%) at $0.2201 in late-morning trading