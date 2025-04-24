District-Scale Potential, Junior Miner Reports High-Grade Surface Mineralization

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Phrases like “high-grade mineralization,” “under-explored project,” and “district-scale mineral system” are music to the ears of mining investors—and today, a junior miner checked all those boxes in a new update following the completion of a rock sampling program.

This morning, %SummaSilver Corp. (TSXV: $SSVR) (OTC: $SSVRF) provided assay results from a recently completed rock sampling program at its high-grade Kennedy Project in northern Nevada. Results demonstrated the strong prospectivity for high-grade gold and silver mineralization across the under-explored project.

Recent sampling results revealed high-grade gold and silver mineralization at both the Gold Note and Coyote targets, with standout values including 40.4 g/t gold and 232 g/t silver, and up to 759 g/t silver. The program confirmed widespread high-grade mineralization in veins and breccias across underexplored areas that have not yet seen modern exploration. In total, more than 22 kilometers of high-grade quartz veins have been mapped at surface, indicating strong discovery potential within a large, district-scale mineral system.

Drilling has finished at the Hughes project, where six deep holes were drilled in the eastern part of the historic Tonopah Mining District. Each hole found signs of mineralized rock, including quartz veins and other promising formations. Lab results (assays) to determine the amount of valuable metals are still pending and will be shared once available.

Galen McNamara, CEO of Summa Silver, stated: "These assay results underscore the exceptional high-grade potential of the Kennedy Project. With approximately 22 km of known veins exposed at surface across the project area, we're only beginning to grasp the scale of this system. The true strike length and depth of these vein systems remain largely undefined, as the district has yet to benefit from systematic modern exploration techniques. This represents a compelling opportunity to unlock significant value through targeted, data-driven efforts."

Despite the solid news, shares of SSVR are currently trading even on the day at $0.29 while U.S. listed shares (SSVRF) are down 0.57% at $0.2111 in late-morning trading.