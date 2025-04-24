403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
March U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump 9.2%, Highest Since 2014; Yearly Growth Approaches 12%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Census Bureau reported that new orders for durable goods in the United States jumped 9.2% in March 2025, reaching $315.7 billion. This marks the third consecutive monthly increase and far exceeds the projected 2% rise.
The surge came almost entirely from a sharp increase in commercial aircraft orders, with transportation equipment orders up 27% and nondefense aircraft orders soaring by 139%. Excluding transportation, orders were flat, showing that other sectors remain cautious.
These figures arrive amid a heated debate about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Many US media outlets highlight the challenges and uncertainty that tariffs create for American businesses.
They report that small businesses, in particular, struggle to absorb higher costs, while larger corporations can adapt by shifting suppliers or passing costs to consumers. Some economists warn that tariffs could reduce long-term US GDP by up to 1% and disrupt global supply chains.
Despite this negative coverage, the data tells a more nuanced story. The manufacturing sector, a key focus of Trump's economic agenda, shows resilience. The 9.2% monthly jump in durable goods orders is the largest since 2014, and year-over-year orders are up nearly 12%.
While sectors outside transportation remain subdued, the headline figure reflects confidence among buyers of big-ticket items. Trump's administration frames these policies as a shift from Wall Street to Main Street, aiming to revive US industry and attract investment.
The numbers on foreign direct investment support this narrative. Since January 2025, companies and countries have committed over $2.8 trillion in new investments in the United States.
Global Investments Surge in U.S. Manufacturing
The United Arab Emirates pledged $1.4 trillion over ten years, targeting energy, manufacturing, and technology. Apple announced plans to spend over $500 billion in the US over four years, expanding manufacturing and research.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company committed $100 billion to new chip plants in Arizona, and NVIDIA pledged $100 billion for AI infrastructure. Other major investors include Saudi Arabia ($600 billion), Johnson & Johnson ($55 billion), and Hyundai ($20 billion).
These investments signal strong confidence in the US as a manufacturing and innovation hub. The administration claims to have identified up to $4 trillion in additional investment commitments that could soon materialize.
The US economy grew at a 2.4% annual rate in the last quarter of 2024, with consumer spending up 4%. While business investment outside transportation dipped, the overall picture remains positive for Main Street.
The media's focus on the pain points of tariffs often overlooks the scale of new investments and the resilience of the broader economy. Trump's policies have created uncertainty for some businesses, but they have also attracted unprecedented capital to US industry.
The data shows a country in transition, with Main Street manufacturing and investment driving growth even as Wall Street faces volatility. The real story is that, despite the noise, the US economy is moving forward with significant momentum and renewed industrial strength.
The surge came almost entirely from a sharp increase in commercial aircraft orders, with transportation equipment orders up 27% and nondefense aircraft orders soaring by 139%. Excluding transportation, orders were flat, showing that other sectors remain cautious.
These figures arrive amid a heated debate about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Many US media outlets highlight the challenges and uncertainty that tariffs create for American businesses.
They report that small businesses, in particular, struggle to absorb higher costs, while larger corporations can adapt by shifting suppliers or passing costs to consumers. Some economists warn that tariffs could reduce long-term US GDP by up to 1% and disrupt global supply chains.
Despite this negative coverage, the data tells a more nuanced story. The manufacturing sector, a key focus of Trump's economic agenda, shows resilience. The 9.2% monthly jump in durable goods orders is the largest since 2014, and year-over-year orders are up nearly 12%.
While sectors outside transportation remain subdued, the headline figure reflects confidence among buyers of big-ticket items. Trump's administration frames these policies as a shift from Wall Street to Main Street, aiming to revive US industry and attract investment.
The numbers on foreign direct investment support this narrative. Since January 2025, companies and countries have committed over $2.8 trillion in new investments in the United States.
Global Investments Surge in U.S. Manufacturing
The United Arab Emirates pledged $1.4 trillion over ten years, targeting energy, manufacturing, and technology. Apple announced plans to spend over $500 billion in the US over four years, expanding manufacturing and research.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company committed $100 billion to new chip plants in Arizona, and NVIDIA pledged $100 billion for AI infrastructure. Other major investors include Saudi Arabia ($600 billion), Johnson & Johnson ($55 billion), and Hyundai ($20 billion).
These investments signal strong confidence in the US as a manufacturing and innovation hub. The administration claims to have identified up to $4 trillion in additional investment commitments that could soon materialize.
The US economy grew at a 2.4% annual rate in the last quarter of 2024, with consumer spending up 4%. While business investment outside transportation dipped, the overall picture remains positive for Main Street.
The media's focus on the pain points of tariffs often overlooks the scale of new investments and the resilience of the broader economy. Trump's policies have created uncertainty for some businesses, but they have also attracted unprecedented capital to US industry.
The data shows a country in transition, with Main Street manufacturing and investment driving growth even as Wall Street faces volatility. The real story is that, despite the noise, the US economy is moving forward with significant momentum and renewed industrial strength.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment