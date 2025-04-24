403
Tourist Massacre In Kashmir Fuels Diplomatic Crisis And Economic Risks For India And Pakistan
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) News agencies report that the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killed 26 tourists, with 25 Indians and one Nepali among the victims. Gunmen targeted travelers in a remote valley, accusing them of supporting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before opening fire.
The Resistance Front, a group tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, citing grievances over demographic changes in the region. Indian authorities identified three of the four suspects, two as Pakistani nationals and one as a local Kashmiri, all linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
India responded with sweeping measures. Authorities closed the main land border with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and ordered all Pakistani citizens to leave India within 48 hours.
The government also reduced its diplomatic presence in Islamabad and banned Pakistani entry under the SAARC visa exemption program. Security forces increased their presence in Kashmir and major Indian cities.
Pakistan denied involvement and called the measures“immature and hasty.” Islamabad retaliated by suspending visas for Indian nationals, expelling Indian diplomats, and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.
Pakistani leaders demanded a credible investigation and warned that India's actions, especially the treaty suspension, threatened regional stability. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, regulates water sharing from the Indus River basin.
India-Pakistan Water Tensions Threaten Regional Stability
India provides about 80% of the basin's water to Pakistan. Hydropower plants like Tarbela and Mangla rely on these flows. The treaty's suspension could disrupt Pakistan's agriculture and energy sectors, which are already under strain.
Over 60% of Pakistan's GDP is debt-ridden, and the country imports nearly 19 million tons of coal annually to offset energy shortfalls. Any reduction in water flow could worsen unemployment and GDP figures, further destabilizing Pakistan's economy.
Both countries have a long history of conflict over Kashmir, with four wars since 1947 and frequent accusations of cross-border terrorism. The current crisis raises fears of military escalation between two nuclear-armed states.
Indian leaders face internal pressure for a strong response, while Pakistani officials warn that any interference with water supplies could be seen as an act of war.
The attack and its aftermath have rattled local economies, especially tourism in Kashmir, and threaten broader trade and energy stability in South Asia. Both governments show little sign of backing down, leaving the region on edge and investors wary of further disruption.
