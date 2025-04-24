Seeing AI's Bright Side Through Reid Hoffman's Eyes: Book Review

MENAFN - Asia Times) Anxiety over artificial intelligence is running high. Workers fear for their jobs. Some experts fear for the human race.

Companies, the fearful say, are speeding up making machines smarter without having yet ensured that they can keep them tethered to human values. A safety researcher recently left OpenAI, a leading AI development concern, declaring himself“pretty terrified” at the pace of development.

The AI industry is racing to develop“artificial general intelligence” – AI that can think and learn the way people do, perform tasks without being programmed to perform them and match or even outdo humans in creativity, flexibility and abstract reasoning. It's a concept that's at the center of more than one controversy.

Experts are divided on whether AGI will ever be reached. Those who think it will are divided on how fast. And there's deep division on whether achieving it would be a good thing. The researcher who recently left OpenAI said,“When I think about where I'll raise a future family, or how much to save for retirement, I can't help but wonder: Will humanity even make it to that point?”

Speaking in defense of AGI, author Reid Hoffman asks us to take a time-out from streaming the Terminator movies and look at the bright side. Hoffman is a venture capitalist and Silicon Valley heavyweight. He co-founded LinkedIn and has served on more than one AI company's board.