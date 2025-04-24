New Learning Resource Centre Offers Hope To Vulnerable Children And Youth In St Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A new Learning Resource Centre is offering opportunities for academic and personal growth to vulnerable children and youth at the New Beginnings Transit Home in Saint Lucia.

The Learning Resource Centre-a cheerful, renovated space equipped with desks, desktop and laptop computers, and an interactive, touchscreen television-offers the young residents a safe and supportive environment for structured academic work, digital training and personal development.

In addition to the equipment, the Centre's teaching staff received training in inclusive, technology-enabled instruction and cybersecurity to enable them to guide learners safely in an increasingly digital world.

Part of the Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by the Coronavirus Project, a joint initiative of the Government of Saint Lucia , the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Learning Resource Centre was officially opened on April 8, 2025, in Cas en Bas, Gros Islet, in the north of the Island.

“Today, we celebrate not just the renovation of a physical space but a renewed commitment to our youth,” said Joachim Henry, Saint Lucia's minister for equity, social justice and empowerment at the opening ceremony, which brought together representatives from the ministry, CDB and the IDB, as well as implementing agencies, contractors, and members of the local community.

“This Learning Resource Centre stands as a testament to our shared vision of providing every child, regardless of their background, with the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,” he said.

The Learning Resource Centre was funded through a $5.2-million loan from CDB's Special Funds Resources from funds provided by the IDB to CDB under the Global Loan Programme to build health, social and economic resilience in member countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The IDB and CDB recognised that a robust COVID-19 response had to include-yet go beyond-health interventions,” said Elbert Ellis, senior operations officer, social analyst, social sector division at CDB.“For this reason, the upgrade of the Learning Resource Centre for students at the New Beginnings Transit Home was conceived-not as a temporary fix, but as a long-term investment in the human capital of Saint Lucia.”

In his remarks, Michael Hall, financial sector senior specialist at the IDB, underscored the importance of investing in youth.“The IDB and CDB share a commitment to the sustainable growth and development of the Caribbean region, as well as the determination to help the region face future crises,” he said.“I am honoured to be here to celebrate this achievement, which is focused on the goal of supporting learning continuity for the youth in this community.”

The opening was attended by residents and staff of the New Beginnings Transit Home and included remarks by stakeholders, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cultural presentations, and a tour of the facility with demonstrations of the equipment on hand.

“This centre is a clear and powerful message for the youth who pass through New Beginnings: they matter, and their future matters,” said Dr Charmaine Hippolyte Emmanuel, permanent secretary, ministry of equity, social justice and empowerment, who encouraged the young residents to explore the facility and thanked project partners and staff:

“Your commitment to human-centered development is helping us turn intent into impact. Thank you for helping us bring this vision to life.”

The Learning Resource Centre is just one of several initiatives that have been rolled out in support of vulnerable populations in Saint Lucia under the Safety Nets project.

